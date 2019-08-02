Invesco Ltd. (IVZ)’s Financial Results Comparing With The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

This is therefore a contrasting of the dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) and The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX). The two are both Asset Management companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Invesco Ltd. 20 1.61 N/A 2.00 9.61 The Blackstone Group Inc. 39 9.49 N/A 1.79 26.86

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Invesco Ltd. and The Blackstone Group Inc. The Blackstone Group Inc. is observed to has lower earnings, but higher revenue than Invesco Ltd. The company that is more affordable between the two has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Invesco Ltd.’s presently lower price-to-earnings ratio means it is more affordable than The Blackstone Group Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Invesco Ltd. and The Blackstone Group Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Invesco Ltd. 0.00% 6.5% 1.7% The Blackstone Group Inc. 0.00% 22.9% 5.2%

Volatility and Risk

Invesco Ltd.’s 1.5 beta indicates that its volatility is 50.00% more volatile than that of S&P 500. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 1.46 beta and it is 46.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Invesco Ltd. and The Blackstone Group Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Invesco Ltd. 1 4 0 2.80 The Blackstone Group Inc. 0 1 2 2.67

The average target price of Invesco Ltd. is $20.8, with potential upside of 16.07%. On the other hand, The Blackstone Group Inc.’s potential upside is 2.03% and its average target price is $46.67. The data from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that Invesco Ltd. seems more appealing than The Blackstone Group Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Invesco Ltd. and The Blackstone Group Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 86.89% and 49.1%. 0.9% are Invesco Ltd.’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.1% of The Blackstone Group Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Invesco Ltd. -4.34% -6.57% -11.89% 3.23% -29.86% 14.64% The Blackstone Group Inc. -2.56% 3.01% 20.4% 44.78% 37.24% 60.95%

For the past year Invesco Ltd. has weaker performance than The Blackstone Group Inc.

Summary

The Blackstone Group Inc. beats Invesco Ltd. on 8 of the 11 factors.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also launches equity, fixed income, commodity, multi-asset, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It launches equity, fixed income, multi-asset, and balanced exchange-traded funds. The firm also launches and manages private funds. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The firm also invests in alternative markets, such as commodities and currencies. For the equity portion of its portfolio, it invests in growth and value stocks of large-cap, mid-cap, and small-cap companies. For the fixed income portion of its portfolio, the firm invests in convertibles, government bonds, municipal bonds, treasury securities, and cash. It also invests in short term and intermediate term bonds, investment grade and high yield bonds, taxable and tax-free bonds, senior secured loans, and structured securities such as asset-backed securities, mortgage-backed securities, and commercial mortgage-backed securities. The firm employs absolute return, global macro, and long/short strategies. It employs quantitative analysis to make its investments. The firm was formerly known as Invesco Plc, AMVESCAP plc, Amvesco plc, Invesco PLC, Invesco MIM, and H. Lotery & Co. Ltd. Invesco Ltd. was founded in December 1935 and is based in Atlanta, Georgia with an additional office in Hamilton, Bermuda.