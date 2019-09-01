Invesco Ltd. (IVZ)’s Financial Results Comparing With The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK)

Both Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) and The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) compete on a level playing field in the Asset Management industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Invesco Ltd. 20 1.39 N/A 2.00 9.61 The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation 47 2.45 N/A 3.93 11.94

In table 1 we can see Invesco Ltd. and The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Invesco Ltd. Presently more affordable of the two stocks is the business with a lower P/E ratio. Invesco Ltd.’s shares have been trading at lower P/E ratio which means it is presently more affordable than The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Invesco Ltd. 0.00% 6.5% 1.7% The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation 0.00% 10.8% 1.2%

Risk & Volatility

A 1.5 beta means Invesco Ltd.’s volatility is 50.00% more than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation’s 6.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.06 beta.

Analyst Recommendations

Invesco Ltd. and The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Invesco Ltd. 1 3 0 2.75 The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation 1 4 0 2.80

The upside potential is 33.76% for Invesco Ltd. with average target price of $21. On the other hand, The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation’s potential upside is 13.34% and its average target price is $47.67. The results from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Invesco Ltd. seems more appealing than The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Invesco Ltd. and The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 86.89% and 88.4% respectively. About 0.9% of Invesco Ltd.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% are The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Invesco Ltd. -4.34% -6.57% -11.89% 3.23% -29.86% 14.64% The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation -0.38% 5.51% -5.08% -10.68% -12.23% -0.32%

For the past year Invesco Ltd. had bullish trend while The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation had bearish trend.

Summary

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation beats Invesco Ltd. on 9 of the 11 factors.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also launches equity, fixed income, commodity, multi-asset, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It launches equity, fixed income, multi-asset, and balanced exchange-traded funds. The firm also launches and manages private funds. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The firm also invests in alternative markets, such as commodities and currencies. For the equity portion of its portfolio, it invests in growth and value stocks of large-cap, mid-cap, and small-cap companies. For the fixed income portion of its portfolio, the firm invests in convertibles, government bonds, municipal bonds, treasury securities, and cash. It also invests in short term and intermediate term bonds, investment grade and high yield bonds, taxable and tax-free bonds, senior secured loans, and structured securities such as asset-backed securities, mortgage-backed securities, and commercial mortgage-backed securities. The firm employs absolute return, global macro, and long/short strategies. It employs quantitative analysis to make its investments. The firm was formerly known as Invesco Plc, AMVESCAP plc, Amvesco plc, Invesco PLC, Invesco MIM, and H. Lotery & Co. Ltd. Invesco Ltd. was founded in December 1935 and is based in Atlanta, Georgia with an additional office in Hamilton, Bermuda.