Invesco Ltd. (IVZ)’s Financial Results Comparing With Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ)

We are comparing Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) and Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Asset Management companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Invesco Ltd. 20 1.47 N/A 2.00 9.61 Lazard Ltd 36 1.39 N/A 3.09 12.54

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Invesco Ltd. and Lazard Ltd. Lazard Ltd has higher revenue and earnings than Invesco Ltd. The business with the lower P/E out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms presently. Invesco Ltd. has been trading at a lower P/E ratio than Lazard Ltd, which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) and Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Invesco Ltd. 0.00% 6.5% 1.7% Lazard Ltd 0.00% 56.4% 10.5%

Risk and Volatility

Invesco Ltd. has a beta of 1.5 and its 50.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Lazard Ltd’s 1.69 beta is the reason why it is 69.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Invesco Ltd. and Lazard Ltd.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Invesco Ltd. 1 4 0 2.80 Lazard Ltd 0 0 0 0.00

$20.8 is Invesco Ltd.’s average price target while its potential upside is 27.06%. Competitively the average price target of Lazard Ltd is $45, which is potential 33.18% upside. The results provided earlier shows that Lazard Ltd appears more favorable than Invesco Ltd., based on analyst opinion.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Invesco Ltd. and Lazard Ltd are owned by institutional investors at 86.89% and 68.4% respectively. About 0.9% of Invesco Ltd.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 1% of Lazard Ltd’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Invesco Ltd. -4.34% -6.57% -11.89% 3.23% -29.86% 14.64% Lazard Ltd 2.54% 11.33% 0.28% -1.44% -26.27% 6.25%

For the past year Invesco Ltd.’s stock price has bigger growth than Lazard Ltd.

Summary

On 9 of the 11 factors Lazard Ltd beats Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also launches equity, fixed income, commodity, multi-asset, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It launches equity, fixed income, multi-asset, and balanced exchange-traded funds. The firm also launches and manages private funds. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The firm also invests in alternative markets, such as commodities and currencies. For the equity portion of its portfolio, it invests in growth and value stocks of large-cap, mid-cap, and small-cap companies. For the fixed income portion of its portfolio, the firm invests in convertibles, government bonds, municipal bonds, treasury securities, and cash. It also invests in short term and intermediate term bonds, investment grade and high yield bonds, taxable and tax-free bonds, senior secured loans, and structured securities such as asset-backed securities, mortgage-backed securities, and commercial mortgage-backed securities. The firm employs absolute return, global macro, and long/short strategies. It employs quantitative analysis to make its investments. The firm was formerly known as Invesco Plc, AMVESCAP plc, Amvesco plc, Invesco PLC, Invesco MIM, and H. Lotery & Co. Ltd. Invesco Ltd. was founded in December 1935 and is based in Atlanta, Georgia with an additional office in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm worldwide. Its Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions and other strategic matters, restructurings, capital structure, capital raising, corporate preparedness, and various other financial matters. This segment serves corporate, partnership, institutional, government, sovereign, and individual clients. The companyÂ’s Asset Management segment offers a range of investment solutions and investment management services in equity and fixed income strategies; and alternative investments and private equity funds to corporations, public funds, sovereign entities, endowments and foundations, labor funds, financial intermediaries, and private clients. Lazard Ltd was founded in 1848 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.