Invesco Ltd. (IVZ)’s Financial Results Comparing With Horizon Technology Finance Corporation (NASDAQ:HRZN)

This is a contrast between Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) and Horizon Technology Finance Corporation (NASDAQ:HRZN) based on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. The two companies are Asset Management and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Invesco Ltd. 19 1.40 N/A 2.00 9.61 Horizon Technology Finance Corporation 12 4.55 N/A 1.16 10.53

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Invesco Ltd. and Horizon Technology Finance Corporation. Horizon Technology Finance Corporation is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Invesco Ltd. Company that currently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. Invesco Ltd. is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Horizon Technology Finance Corporation, indicating that it is currently more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Invesco Ltd. and Horizon Technology Finance Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Invesco Ltd. 0.00% 6.5% 1.7% Horizon Technology Finance Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown Invesco Ltd. and Horizon Technology Finance Corporation’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Invesco Ltd. 1 3 0 2.75 Horizon Technology Finance Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

Invesco Ltd. has a consensus target price of $21, and a 31.41% upside potential. Horizon Technology Finance Corporation on the other hand boasts of a $13.5 average target price and a 13.64% potential upside. The results provided earlier shows that Invesco Ltd. appears more favorable than Horizon Technology Finance Corporation, based on analyst opinion.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Invesco Ltd. and Horizon Technology Finance Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 86.89% and 12.03% respectively. Insiders held 0.9% of Invesco Ltd. shares. Competitively, Horizon Technology Finance Corporation has 5.37% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Invesco Ltd. -4.34% -6.57% -11.89% 3.23% -29.86% 14.64% Horizon Technology Finance Corporation 1.24% 2.86% 4.26% 3.64% 13.77% 8.71%

For the past year Invesco Ltd. has stronger performance than Horizon Technology Finance Corporation

Summary

Invesco Ltd. beats on 8 of the 11 factors Horizon Technology Finance Corporation.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also launches equity, fixed income, commodity, multi-asset, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It launches equity, fixed income, multi-asset, and balanced exchange-traded funds. The firm also launches and manages private funds. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The firm also invests in alternative markets, such as commodities and currencies. For the equity portion of its portfolio, it invests in growth and value stocks of large-cap, mid-cap, and small-cap companies. For the fixed income portion of its portfolio, the firm invests in convertibles, government bonds, municipal bonds, treasury securities, and cash. It also invests in short term and intermediate term bonds, investment grade and high yield bonds, taxable and tax-free bonds, senior secured loans, and structured securities such as asset-backed securities, mortgage-backed securities, and commercial mortgage-backed securities. The firm employs absolute return, global macro, and long/short strategies. It employs quantitative analysis to make its investments. The firm was formerly known as Invesco Plc, AMVESCAP plc, Amvesco plc, Invesco PLC, Invesco MIM, and H. Lotery & Co. Ltd. Invesco Ltd. was founded in December 1935 and is based in Atlanta, Georgia with an additional office in Hamilton, Bermuda.