Invesco Ltd. (IVZ)’s Financial Results Comparing With Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:EGIF)

Both Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) and Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:EGIF) are Asset Management companies, competing one another. We will contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Invesco Ltd. 20 1.60 N/A 2.00 9.61 Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund 15 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Invesco Ltd. and Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Invesco Ltd. 0.00% 6.5% 1.7% Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Invesco Ltd. and Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Invesco Ltd. 1 4 0 2.80 Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund 0 0 0 0.00

Invesco Ltd.’s upside potential is 16.59% at a $20.8 consensus price target.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Invesco Ltd. and Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund are owned by institutional investors at 86.89% and 51.35% respectively. About 0.9% of Invesco Ltd.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.07% are Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Invesco Ltd. -4.34% -6.57% -11.89% 3.23% -29.86% 14.64% Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund 0.32% 0.96% 1.29% 10.84% 1.99% 24.8%

For the past year Invesco Ltd.’s stock price has smaller growth than Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund.

Summary

Invesco Ltd. beats on 7 of the 8 factors Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also launches equity, fixed income, commodity, multi-asset, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It launches equity, fixed income, multi-asset, and balanced exchange-traded funds. The firm also launches and manages private funds. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The firm also invests in alternative markets, such as commodities and currencies. For the equity portion of its portfolio, it invests in growth and value stocks of large-cap, mid-cap, and small-cap companies. For the fixed income portion of its portfolio, the firm invests in convertibles, government bonds, municipal bonds, treasury securities, and cash. It also invests in short term and intermediate term bonds, investment grade and high yield bonds, taxable and tax-free bonds, senior secured loans, and structured securities such as asset-backed securities, mortgage-backed securities, and commercial mortgage-backed securities. The firm employs absolute return, global macro, and long/short strategies. It employs quantitative analysis to make its investments. The firm was formerly known as Invesco Plc, AMVESCAP plc, Amvesco plc, Invesco PLC, Invesco MIM, and H. Lotery & Co. Ltd. Invesco Ltd. was founded in December 1935 and is based in Atlanta, Georgia with an additional office in Hamilton, Bermuda.