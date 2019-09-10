Invesco Ltd. (IVZ)’s Financial Results Comparing With BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II (NYSE:BFY)

We will be comparing the differences between Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) and BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II (NYSE:BFY) as far as institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Asset Management industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Invesco Ltd. 19 1.44 N/A 2.00 9.61 BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II 14 13.66 N/A 0.45 31.38

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Invesco Ltd. and BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II. BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Invesco Ltd. When company has lower P/E means it is more affordable than its counterpart presently. Invesco Ltd. is thus presently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Invesco Ltd. 0.00% 6.5% 1.7% BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown Invesco Ltd. and BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Invesco Ltd. 1 3 0 2.75 BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II 0 0 0 0.00

Invesco Ltd.’s upside potential is 27.97% at a $21 consensus price target.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 86.89% of Invesco Ltd. shares and 23.21% of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II shares. Insiders owned roughly 0.9% of Invesco Ltd.’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.02% of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Invesco Ltd. -4.34% -6.57% -11.89% 3.23% -29.86% 14.64% BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II 0.79% 0.21% 3.84% 8.91% 9.92% 13.39%

For the past year Invesco Ltd. was more bullish than BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II.

Summary

On 8 of the 10 factors Invesco Ltd. beats BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also launches equity, fixed income, commodity, multi-asset, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It launches equity, fixed income, multi-asset, and balanced exchange-traded funds. The firm also launches and manages private funds. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The firm also invests in alternative markets, such as commodities and currencies. For the equity portion of its portfolio, it invests in growth and value stocks of large-cap, mid-cap, and small-cap companies. For the fixed income portion of its portfolio, the firm invests in convertibles, government bonds, municipal bonds, treasury securities, and cash. It also invests in short term and intermediate term bonds, investment grade and high yield bonds, taxable and tax-free bonds, senior secured loans, and structured securities such as asset-backed securities, mortgage-backed securities, and commercial mortgage-backed securities. The firm employs absolute return, global macro, and long/short strategies. It employs quantitative analysis to make its investments. The firm was formerly known as Invesco Plc, AMVESCAP plc, Amvesco plc, Invesco PLC, Invesco MIM, and H. Lotery & Co. Ltd. Invesco Ltd. was founded in December 1935 and is based in Atlanta, Georgia with an additional office in Hamilton, Bermuda.