Invesco Ltd. (IVZ)’s Financial Results Comparing With Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc. (NYSE:IAF)

Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) and Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc. (NYSE:IAF), both competing one another are Asset Management companies. We will compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Invesco Ltd. 20 1.36 N/A 2.00 9.61 Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc. 5 19.24 N/A 0.18 29.73

Table 1 demonstrates Invesco Ltd. and Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc. is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Invesco Ltd. The business that Currently has a lower P/E ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. Invesco Ltd.’s current P/E ratio is lower than that of Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc., which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Invesco Ltd. 0.00% 6.5% 1.7% Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Invesco Ltd. and Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Invesco Ltd. 1 3 0 2.75 Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Invesco Ltd. has a 36.36% upside potential and an average price target of $21.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 86.89% of Invesco Ltd. shares and 26.95% of Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 0.9% of Invesco Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Invesco Ltd. -4.34% -6.57% -11.89% 3.23% -29.86% 14.64% Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc. -2.67% -0.73% 1.48% 4.19% -10.91% 15.16%

For the past year Invesco Ltd. has weaker performance than Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc.

Summary

Invesco Ltd. beats Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc. on 7 of the 10 factors.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also launches equity, fixed income, commodity, multi-asset, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It launches equity, fixed income, multi-asset, and balanced exchange-traded funds. The firm also launches and manages private funds. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The firm also invests in alternative markets, such as commodities and currencies. For the equity portion of its portfolio, it invests in growth and value stocks of large-cap, mid-cap, and small-cap companies. For the fixed income portion of its portfolio, the firm invests in convertibles, government bonds, municipal bonds, treasury securities, and cash. It also invests in short term and intermediate term bonds, investment grade and high yield bonds, taxable and tax-free bonds, senior secured loans, and structured securities such as asset-backed securities, mortgage-backed securities, and commercial mortgage-backed securities. The firm employs absolute return, global macro, and long/short strategies. It employs quantitative analysis to make its investments. The firm was formerly known as Invesco Plc, AMVESCAP plc, Amvesco plc, Invesco PLC, Invesco MIM, and H. Lotery & Co. Ltd. Invesco Ltd. was founded in December 1935 and is based in Atlanta, Georgia with an additional office in Hamilton, Bermuda.