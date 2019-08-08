Invesco Ltd (IVZ) to pay $0.31 on Sep 3, 2019; 3 Analysts Bullish WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:WIR.U)

Invesco Ltd (NYSE:IVZ) is expected to pay $0.31 on Sep 3, 2019. (NYSE:IVZ) shareholders before Aug 14, 2019 will receive the $0.31 dividend. Invesco Ltd’s current price of $16.85 translates into 1.84% yield. Invesco Ltd’s dividend has Aug 15, 2019 as record date. Jul 25, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 2.21% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $16.85. About 9.36M shares traded or 81.64% up from the average. Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) has declined 29.86% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.86% the S&P500. Some Historical IVZ News: 20/04/2018 – GREAT-WEST LIFECO UNIT TO BUY HOLDING IN INVESCO; 02/05/2018 – Invesco Sees VRDNs as ‘Very Good’ Short-Term Muni Bond Strategy (Video); 29/05/2018 – REG-Invesco FTSE UK HDLV: Net Asset Value(s); 03/04/2018 – REG-Invesco Perp Enh Inc: Statement re Inside Information; 23/04/2018 – INVESCO’S HOOPER: A 3% YIELD WOULD BE SIGNIFICANTLY IMPORTANT; 06/03/2018 – Invesco Income Growth Trust Plc: Net Asset Value(s); 14/03/2018 – TABLE-Invesco Office J-Reit 3298.T -6 MTH forecast; 10/04/2018 – INVESCO AUM $934.2B, EST. $956.46B; 29/05/2018 – REG-Invesco EMEA ETFs: Net Asset Value(s); 19/03/2018 – Invesco Income Growth Trust Plc: Director/PDMR Shareholding

Among 3 analysts covering WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:WIR.U), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust has $15 highest and $14.25 lowest target. $14.58’s average target is 6.35% above currents $13.71 stock price. WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust had 3 analyst reports since February 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. BMO Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, March 11 report. IBC maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, February 25 report. The stock has “Buy” rating by Scotia Capital on Friday, March 8. See WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:WIR.U) latest ratings:

08/03/2019 Broker: Scotia Capital Rating: Buy New Target: $15 Maintain

11/03/2019 Broker: BMO Capital Markets Rating: Buy New Target: $14.25 Maintain

25/02/2019 Broker: IBC Rating: Buy New Target: $14.5 Maintain

Since February 8, 2019, it had 6 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.32 million activity. On Thursday, May 2 CANION ROD bought $212,400 worth of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) or 10,000 shares. $99,972 worth of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) shares were bought by Beshar Sarah. $213,700 worth of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) was bought by Johnson Ben F. III. WAGONER G RICHARD JR had bought 10,000 shares worth $207,120.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.24, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 49 investors sold Invesco Ltd. shares while 135 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 133 raised stakes. 296.19 million shares or 4.69% less from 310.75 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Texas-based Teacher Retirement Systems Of Texas has invested 0.15% in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ). Texas Permanent School Fund has invested 0.02% in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ). Employees Retirement System Of Texas reported 16,000 shares. Asset Mgmt One Communication Ltd owns 183,091 shares. Co Bancorp reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ). Baystate Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability has 0% invested in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ). Johnson Invest Counsel has 0.17% invested in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) for 408,875 shares. M&R Mngmt Incorporated invested in 256 shares or 0% of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Can reported 1.29M shares. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 0.01% or 59,987 shares in its portfolio. Interest Ca stated it has 21,756 shares. Captrust holds 0% or 424 shares in its portfolio. Aviva Public Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 153,896 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Raymond James Svcs Advsrs holds 0.01% or 92,422 shares. Ftb reported 0% of its portfolio in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ).

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The company has market cap of $8.23 billion. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, firms, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds. It has a 11.64 P/E ratio. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios.

Among 5 analysts covering Invesco Ltd (NYSE:IVZ), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Invesco Ltd has $2300 highest and $1800 lowest target. $20.80’s average target is 23.44% above currents $16.85 stock price. Invesco Ltd had 6 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Hold” rating by Deutsche Bank on Friday, April 26. On Tuesday, February 19 the stock rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Hold”. The rating was downgraded by UBS on Monday, May 13 to “Sell”. Jefferies downgraded Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) rating on Friday, June 7. Jefferies has “Hold” rating and $2300 target. The stock of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) has “Market Perform” rating given on Tuesday, March 19 by Wells Fargo.

