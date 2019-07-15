Invesco LTD (IVZ) Stock Value Rose While Parametric Portfolio Associates Increased Position; As Amedisys (AMED) Stock Price Declined, Holder Gotham Asset Management Lifted Its Position

Gotham Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Amedisys Inc (AMED) by 49.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gotham Asset Management Llc bought 3,188 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.06% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 9,693 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.20M, up from 6,505 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gotham Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Amedisys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.94B market cap company. It closed at $123 lastly. It is down 54.80% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 50.37% the S&P500. Some Historical AMED News: 07/05/2018 – AMEDISYS INC QTRLY ADJUSTED NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO AMEDISYS, INC. PER DILUTED SHARE OF $0.79; 15/05/2018 – Amedisys Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 07/05/2018 – AMEDISYS INC QTRLY NET SERVICE REVENUE INCREASED $34.6 MLN TO $399.3 MLN; 24/05/2018 – AMEDISYS AMENDS PURCHASE AGREEMENT FOR ASSOCIATED HOME CARE; 07/05/2018 – AMEDISYS SEES FY NET SERVICE REV. $1.60B TO $1.64B; 14/05/2018 – Amedisys Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16; 20/04/2018 – DJ Amedisys Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AMED); 07/05/2018 – AMEDISYS 1Q ADJ EPS 79C, EST. 67C; 24/05/2018 – AMEDISYS AMENDED ACCORD REDUCES CONTINGENT PAYMENTS TO SELLER; 24/04/2018 – Amedisys Welcomes Sharon Brunecz as Chief Human Resources Officer

Parametric Portfolio Associates Llc increased its stake in Invesco Ltd (IVZ) by 23.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parametric Portfolio Associates Llc bought 636,052 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.48% with the market. The institutional investor held 3.38 million shares of the investment managers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $65.35M, up from 2.75M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates Llc who had been investing in Invesco Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.59 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.67% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $20.13. About 4.73 million shares traded or 5.49% up from the average. Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) has declined 27.88% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.31% the S&P500. Some Historical IVZ News: 29/05/2018 – REG-Invesco Inc Grth Tst: Statement re Inside Information; 20/04/2018 – GREAT-WEST LIFECO UNIT TO BUY HOLDING IN INVESCO; 19/03/2018 – REG-Invesco Inc Grth Tst: Director/PDMR Shareholding; 30/04/2018 – Invesco Perpetual UK Invest Series UK Growth Buys Into Pets at; 29/05/2018 – REG-Invesco RAFI EU Fd: Net Asset Value(s); 03/05/2018 – Invesco Muni-Bond Funds Seize on Surging Demand From Overseas; 29/03/2018 – Invesco Perpetual Select Trust Plc: Director/PDMR Shareholding; 22/03/2018 – Seritage Growth Properties and Invesco Real Estate Announce Partnership to Own The Mark 302 in Downtown Santa Monica; 26/04/2018 – INVESCO LTD IVZ.N – INCREASED QUARTERLY DIVIDEND 3.4% TO $0.30; 03/05/2018 – REG-Invesco Ltd. : Form 8 (OPD) Horizon Discovery Plc

Parametric Portfolio Associates Llc, which manages about $115.75 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Colony Capital Inc by 300,371 shares to 1.09M shares, valued at $5.79M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vocera Comm Inc Com (NYSE:VCRA) by 23,384 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 34,675 shares, and cut its stake in Endo International Plc (NASDAQ:ENDP).

Since February 8, 2019, it had 7 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $1.50 million activity. CANION ROD bought 10,000 shares worth $212,400. WAGONER G RICHARD JR also bought $207,120 worth of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) shares. $213,700 worth of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) was bought by Johnson Ben F. III.

More notable recent Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “What Is Wrong With Invesco? – Seeking Alpha” on June 25, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Invesco Ltd. 2019 Q1 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on April 25, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Grab raises $300 million from asset manager Invesco to fuel growth – StreetInsider.com” on June 27, 2019. More interesting news about Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “The 10 Highest-Yielding Dividend Stocks in the S&P 500 – The Motley Fool” published on June 30, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “2 Dividend Stocks On Sale – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: October 16, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.24, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 49 investors sold IVZ shares while 135 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 133 raised stakes. 296.19 million shares or 4.69% less from 310.75 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Sei Invs has 0.01% invested in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ). 24,261 were accumulated by Nordea Investment Mgmt. 44,206 were reported by Aviance Capital Partners Lc. Chevy Chase Trust Incorporated holds 323,209 shares. The Ohio-based Meeder Asset Inc has invested 0% in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ). Moreover, Fukoku Mutual Life Ins Communications has 0.01% invested in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ). Federated Invsts Pa invested 0.19% of its portfolio in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ). Usca Ria Limited Liability Company stated it has 273,601 shares or 1.14% of all its holdings. Gargoyle Inv Advisor Ltd Llc holds 83,189 shares or 1.54% of its portfolio. Credit Suisse Ag owns 732,919 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Geode Cap Management Llc accumulated 6.95 million shares. Price T Rowe Associates Md invested 0% in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department stated it has 0.01% in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ). Continental Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 1.78% or 198,508 shares. Whittier Of Nevada Inc owns 1,086 shares.

More notable recent Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Amedisys Announces First Quarter Earnings Release and Conference Call Date – GlobeNewswire” on April 15, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Amedisys Inc. (AMED) CEO Paul Kusserow on Q4 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on March 01, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Long-Term Trends To Drive Growth For Amedisys – Seeking Alpha” on December 04, 2018. More interesting news about Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Amedisys to Present at 29th Annual Oppenheimer Healthcare Conference – GlobeNewswire” published on March 05, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Goldman bearish on Walgreens Boots Alliance in premarket analyst action; shares down 4% premarket – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 14, 2018.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.80, from 1.86 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 32 investors sold AMED shares while 93 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 26.55 million shares or 9.93% less from 29.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Inv Corporation stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED). Boston Advisors Limited Liability Company has 45,823 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv invested in 152,979 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Aperio Group Inc Lc reported 29,726 shares. Capital Fund Mgmt owns 10,138 shares. 122,143 were accumulated by Great Lakes Advsrs Ltd Llc. Mackenzie Fincl Corp reported 0.01% stake. Sei Invests reported 118,568 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. C M Bidwell And Ltd has invested 0.08% in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED). Martingale Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership, Massachusetts-based fund reported 21,606 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holding invested in 4,079 shares. Barclays Public Limited Co invested 0% in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED). Asset Management One holds 0% or 4,112 shares. D E Shaw & Co Inc reported 370,538 shares stake. Utd Services Automobile Association has invested 0.02% in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED).