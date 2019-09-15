Invesco LTD (IVZ) Stock Value Declined While American Financial Group Decreased Its Position; As Anthem (ANTM) Stock Rose, Holder Highline Capital Management Has Lowered Holding by $9.27 Million

Highline Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Anthem Inc (ANTM) by 11.78% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highline Capital Management Llc sold 32,858 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.00% . The hedge fund held 246,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $69.42M, down from 278,858 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highline Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Anthem Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $64.74B market cap company. The stock increased 1.98% or $4.92 during the last trading session, reaching $253.08. About 1.71M shares traded or 19.15% up from the average. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 16.81% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.81% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 23/05/2018 – ANTHEM SEES ACQUISITION AS NEUTRAL TO 2018 EARNINGS; 24/05/2018 – Trump Says NFL Owners’ Anthem Protest Ban Doesn’t Go Far Enough; 14/03/2018 – Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP is Investigating Derivative Claims on Behalf of Shareholders of Anthem, Inc. (ANTM); 22/05/2018 – SHAREHOLDERS HAD ACCUSED EXPRESS SCRIPTS OF INFLATING ITS SHARE PRICE BY CONCEALING ITS DETERIORATING RELATIONSHIP WITH ANTHEM, A BIG CUSTOMER; 23/05/2018 – NFL SAYS IT HAS REACHED NEW POLICY ON NATIONAL ANTHEM PROTESTS, REQUIRING PLAYERS TO STAND AND SHOW RESPECT FOR FLAG; 25/04/2018 – ANTHEM BOOSTS ’18 ADJ. EPS FORECAST TO OVER $15.30; 25/04/2018 – Anthem Posts a Big Beat After Insurer’s Retreat From Obamacare; 23/05/2018 – Anthem Sees Deal Neutral to 2018 Earnings, Accretive to 2019 Earnings; 25/04/2018 – Anthem 1Q Rev $22.54B; 25/04/2018 – ANTHEM INC SEES 2018 NET INCOME IS NOW EXPECTED TO BE GREATER THAN $14.12 PER SHARE

American Financial Group Inc decreased its stake in Invesco Ltd (IVZ) by 4.24% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Financial Group Inc sold 50,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.89% . The institutional investor held 1.13 million shares of the investment managers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $23.12 million, down from 1.18M at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Financial Group Inc who had been investing in Invesco Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.17B market cap company. The stock increased 0.81% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $17.4. About 6.54M shares traded or 18.23% up from the average. Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) has declined 29.86% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.86% the S&P500. Some Historical IVZ News: 03/04/2018 – Invesco Investment Trusts: Portfolio Update; 08/05/2018 – REG-Invesco Perpetual UK: Directorate Change; 12/03/2018 – INVESCO LTD – PRELIMINARY AVERAGE ACTIVE AUM FOR QUARTER THROUGH FEBRUARY 28 WERE $750.4 BLN; 27/05/2018 – Invesco Perpetual calls for sacking of trust board members; 30/05/2018 – Invesco NASDAQ Biotech UCITS ETF Above 200-D-MA: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – INVESCO GLOBAL STRATEGIST KRISTINA HOOPER ON BLOOMBERG RADIO; 20/04/2018 – BURFORD CAPITAL LTD – INVESCO NOW OWNS 17.78% OF BURFORD AND ITS SHAREHOLDING REMAINS A CORE POSITION IN INVESCO’S FUNDS; 26/04/2018 – Invesco 1Q Net $253.9M; 09/04/2018 – Invesco’s $39 Billion Deal, Fee Cuts Solidify Spot in ETF Limbo; 03/04/2018 – Invesco Perpetual Enhanced Income Ltd: Correction : Statement re Inside Information

Since May 2, 2019, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $846,920 activity. 10,000 shares were bought by WAGONER G RICHARD JR, worth $207,120 on Friday, June 7. 10,000 shares were bought by CANION ROD, worth $212,400 on Thursday, May 2.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.24, from 1.01 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 28 investors sold IVZ shares while 127 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 140 raised stakes. 306.73 million shares or 3.56% more from 296.19 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Gideon Capital Advsr Incorporated, a New York-based fund reported 17,971 shares. Wesbanco Commercial Bank has invested 0.02% in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ). Argent Tru Company holds 0.1% or 47,245 shares in its portfolio. Bb&T Securities Llc owns 437,998 shares. Bb&T Corp holds 67,093 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Next Finance Grp, a Texas-based fund reported 88,568 shares. Susquehanna Intl Group Llp holds 285,008 shares. Horizon Invests Ltd Liability Com accumulated 17,986 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Cwm Ltd Company invested in 0.47% or 1.38M shares. Agf Invs America stated it has 68,673 shares or 0.48% of all its holdings. Amica Mutual Ins stated it has 65,711 shares. Eaton Vance Mngmt reported 39,381 shares. 161,417 are held by Argi Investment Ser Ltd Liability. Delta Asset Mngmt Lc Tn reported 80 shares. Gsa Ltd Liability Partnership stated it has 34,233 shares.

American Financial Group Inc, which manages about $1.22 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Berkley W R Corp (NYSE:WRB) by 58,500 shares to 175,500 shares, valued at $11.57 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tivo Corp by 200,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 385,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Tapestry Inc.

Analysts await Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $0.58 earnings per share, down 12.12% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.66 per share. IVZ’s profit will be $272.47M for 7.50 P/E if the $0.58 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.65 actual earnings per share reported by Invesco Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.77% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $4.80 EPS, up 25.98% or $0.99 from last year’s $3.81 per share. ANTM’s profit will be $1.23 billion for 13.18 P/E if the $4.80 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.64 actual EPS reported by Anthem, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.45% EPS growth.