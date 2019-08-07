Invesco LTD (IVZ) Shares Declined While Yorktown Management & Research Co Has Increased by $399,000 Its Holding; Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning Boosted Stake in American Elec Pwr Co (AEP) by $552,282

Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning Llc increased its stake in American Elec Pwr Co Inc (AEP) by 65.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning Llc bought 6,654 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.37% . The institutional investor held 16,783 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.41 million, up from 10,129 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning Llc who had been investing in American Elec Pwr Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.10B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.58% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $88.62. About 146,270 shares traded. American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) has risen 24.73% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.73% the S&P500. Some Historical AEP News: 29/05/2018 – Pioneer Equity Income Adds American Electric Power Co; 23/04/2018 – MOODY’S DOWNGRADES COMMERCIAL BARGE LINE’S SENIOR SECURED TO CAA2 AND CFR TO CAA1; OUTLOOK REMAINS NEGATIVE; 08/05/2018 – Arkansas Public Service Commission Approves Wind Catcher Project; 25/04/2018 – AEP Ohio’s Plan To Enhance Reliability And Build A Smarter Grid Approved By PUCO; 17/04/2018 – FTC: 20181063: Grupo Comercial Chedraui, S.A.B. de C.V.; AEP III Fiesta AIV, L.P; 11/04/2018 – ORACLE – STRATEGIC AGREEMENT PROVIDES AEP WITH COMPLETE ACCESS TO ORACLE UTILITIES’ APPLICATIONS AND ORACLE ENTERPRISE APPLICATIONS; 26/04/2018 – AMERICAN ELECTRIC POWER COMPANY INC – QTRLY REV $4.0 BLN VS $3.9 BLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 21/03/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS KENTUCKY POWER AT BAA2, OUTLOOK REVISED TO NEGATIVE; 11/05/2018 – AMERICAN ELECTRIC RAISES COOK 2 REACTOR TO 12% FROM 0%: NRC; 19/04/2018 – AMERICAN ELECTRIC POWER COMPANY INC – TAX BENEFITS TOTAL ABOUT $163 MLN FOR 2018

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc increased its stake in Invesco Ltd. (IVZ) by 140% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc bought 21,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.89% . The institutional investor held 36,000 shares of the investment managers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $695,000, up from 15,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc who had been investing in Invesco Ltd. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.69 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 5.05% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $16.36. About 1.39 million shares traded. Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) has declined 29.86% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.86% the S&P500. Some Historical IVZ News: 14/03/2018 – TABLE-Invesco Office J-Reit 3298.T -6 MTH forecast; 24/04/2018 – REG-INVESCO Asia Trust: Director/PDMR Shareholding; 14/05/2018 – ORIGIN ENTERPRISES: INVESCO HOLDS ABT 7.2% INTEREST; 29/05/2018 – REG-Invesco RAFI Em Fd: Net Asset Value(s); 29/05/2018 – REG-Invesco Dynamic US: Net Asset Value(s); 06/03/2018 – Invesco Perpetual Enhanced Income Ltd: Net Asset Value(s); 20/04/2018 – DJ Invesco Ltd, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IVZ); 26/04/2018 – Invesco Reports Results for the Three Months Ended March 31, 2018; 09/04/2018 – Invesco’s $39 Billion Deal, Fee Cuts Solidify Spot in ETF Limbo; 10/04/2018 – INVESCO LTD – PRELIMINARY AVERAGE ACTIVE AUM FOR QUARTER THROUGH MARCH 31 WERE $747.1 BLN

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc, which manages about $931.40M and $309.54 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in International Business Machines Corp. (NYSE:IBM) by 25,000 shares to 20,000 shares, valued at $2.82M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Semgroup Corp. (NYSE:SEMG) by 25,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 120,000 shares, and cut its stake in Starbucks Corp. (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.24, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 49 investors sold IVZ shares while 135 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 133 raised stakes. 296.19 million shares or 4.69% less from 310.75 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Neuberger Berman Gru Ltd accumulated 43,917 shares. Enterprise Financial Serv Corporation has invested 0.01% in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ). Tiaa Cref Investment Management Ltd Llc reported 0.02% stake. Macquarie Group Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) for 7,200 shares. Aqr Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 63,999 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board holds 0.03% or 34,314 shares in its portfolio. Amica Retiree Tru owns 9,262 shares or 0.16% of their US portfolio. Jump Trading Lc holds 0.18% or 28,159 shares in its portfolio. State Street holds 18.79M shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Centurylink Inv Mgmt stated it has 0.27% of its portfolio in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ). Premier Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.12% of its portfolio in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ). United Automobile Association invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ). 20,392 are held by Everence Management. Capital Guardian Trust Communication stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ). Amer Century invested in 12.77M shares or 0.25% of the stock.

Since February 8, 2019, it had 6 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.32 million activity. WAGONER G RICHARD JR also bought $207,120 worth of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) on Friday, June 7. 5,270 Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) shares with value of $99,972 were bought by Beshar Sarah. CANION ROD bought $212,400 worth of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) on Thursday, May 2.

