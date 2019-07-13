Invesco LTD (IVZ) Shareholder Old Republic International Cut Position as Stock Rose; Osmium Partners Stake in Travelzoo (TZOO) Increased as Market Value Rose

Osmium Partners Llc increased its stake in Travelzoo (TZOO) by 4.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Osmium Partners Llc bought 23,965 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.37% with the market. The hedge fund held 561,855 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.53 million, up from 537,890 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Osmium Partners Llc who had been investing in Travelzoo for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $166.59 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.57% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $14.04. About 62,605 shares traded. Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) has risen 40.68% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.25% the S&P500. Some Historical TZOO News: 16/04/2018 – Ellie Hirschhorn Joins Travelzoo as General Manager, U.S; 03/05/2018 – Travelzoo Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – Travelzoo 1Q EPS 20c; 25/04/2018 – Travelzoo 1Q Rev $30.9M; 16/03/2018 – Travelzoo to Broadcast St. Patrick’s Day Parade from Ireland on Facebook Live; 20/04/2018 – DJ Travelzoo, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TZOO); 05/03/2018 Travelzoo Announces Share Repurchase Program; 19/03/2018 – Travelzoo Survey: 2018 to See Africa Boom among Avid Chinese Travelers; 07/03/2018 – Travelzoo and ITB Survey: 90% of Travellers are Not Yet Ready for the Future of Travel

Old Republic International Corp decreased its stake in Invesco Ltd (IVZ) by 63.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old Republic International Corp sold 800,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.48% with the market. The institutional investor held 465,000 shares of the investment managers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.98M, down from 1.27M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old Republic International Corp who had been investing in Invesco Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.59B market cap company. The stock increased 1.67% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $20.13. About 4.67 million shares traded or 4.28% up from the average. Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) has declined 27.88% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.31% the S&P500. Some Historical IVZ News: 22/03/2018 – SERITAGE GROWTH & INVESCO REAL ESTATE IN JV FOR PROPERTY; 26/04/2018 – Invesco 1Q Rev $1.36B; 26/04/2018 – INVESCO LTD IVZ.N – INCREASED QUARTERLY DIVIDEND 3.4% TO $0.30; 15/03/2018 – Invesco Asia Trust Plc: Holding(s) in Company; 02/04/2018 – Invesco Closed-End Funds Declare Dividends; 06/03/2018 – Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller Co’s Investment Trust Plc: Net Asset Value(s); 02/05/2018 – Invesco Technology Adds Adobe, Exits Comcast, Cuts Apple; 29/05/2018 – REG-Invesco FTSE UK HDLV: Net Asset Value(s); 29/03/2018 – REG-Invesco Ltd. : Form 8 (OPD) Shire Plc; 27/03/2018 – DALBAR Report Finds Merrill Lynch, BlackRock and AIG Provide Superior Investor Statements

Since February 13, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 5 insider sales for $5.13 million activity. $492,151 worth of Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) was sold by AZZURRO CAPITAL INC on Tuesday, May 28.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.62 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.40, from 1.22 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 7 investors sold TZOO shares while 14 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 19 raised stakes. 4.05 million shares or 10.04% more from 3.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ajo Ltd Partnership owns 207,095 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Aqr Capital Mngmt Limited Co stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO). Deutsche National Bank & Trust Ag invested in 0% or 6,043 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & accumulated 0% or 1,643 shares. 74,200 are held by Bridgeway Inc. Retail Bank Of Ny Mellon Corp has invested 0% in Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO). Mackay Shields Limited Liability has invested 0.01% in Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO). Strs Ohio has 0% invested in Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO). Tower Research Ltd (Trc) stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO). Wells Fargo Mn invested 0% in Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO). Legal And General Public Limited invested 0% of its portfolio in Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO). Vanguard Grp accumulated 0% or 227,042 shares. D E Shaw And Company, a New York-based fund reported 10,324 shares. Renaissance Techs Ltd Liability holds 489,900 shares. American Intll Gp, New York-based fund reported 2,969 shares.

Analysts await Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.56 earnings per share, down 15.15% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.66 per share. IVZ’s profit will be $266.87M for 8.99 P/E if the $0.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.56 actual earnings per share reported by Invesco Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Since February 8, 2019, it had 7 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.50 million activity. $99,972 worth of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) was bought by Beshar Sarah on Friday, February 22. The insider WAGONER G RICHARD JR bought $207,120. Johnson Ben F. III bought $213,700 worth of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) on Thursday, May 2.

Old Republic International Corp, which manages about $3.71B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Coca Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 439,000 shares to 2.08M shares, valued at $97.51 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Occidental Petroleum Corp (NYSE:OXY) by 153,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 731,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY).

