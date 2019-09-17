Invesco LTD (IVZ) Shareholder C M Bidwell & Associates LTD Has Boosted Position; As American Water Works Co. (AWK) Share Price Rose, Agf Investments America Lowered Stake by $644,844

Agf Investments America Inc decreased its stake in American Water Works Co. Inc. (AWK) by 7.94% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Agf Investments America Inc sold 5,559 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.17% . The institutional investor held 64,430 shares of the water supply company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.47M, down from 69,989 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Agf Investments America Inc who had been investing in American Water Works Co. Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.94 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $121.44. About 574,887 shares traded. American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) has risen 31.07% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.07% the S&P500. Some Historical AWK News: 02/05/2018 – AMERICAN WATER: AFFIRMS 2018 EARNINGS GUIDANCE; 11/04/2018 – AMERICAN WATER WORKS COMPANY INC – DEAL FOR APPROXIMATELY $365 MLN IN CASH, INCLUDING ESTIMATED WORKING CAPITAL; 12/04/2018 – AMERICAN WATER WORKS – EXPECTS NO FURTHER EQUITY NEED GOING FORWARD UNDER NORMAL OPERATING CONDITIONS; 25/05/2018 – American Water Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/04/2018 – AMERICAN WATER BOOSTS DIV TO 45.5C/SHR FROM 41.5C, EST. 45.5C; 11/05/2018 – AMERICAN WATER WORKS COMPANY – FOLLOWING 2018 ANNUAL MEETING, BOARD APPOINTED DIRECTOR KARL KURZ TO SERVE AS CHAIRMAN OF BOARD – SEC FILING; 02/05/2018 – American Water Works Unit Pennsylvania Amer Water to Acquire Sadsbury Wastewater System for $9.3; 24/04/2018 – American Water Names Deborah Degillio Senior Vice President of Its Eastern Division and President of New Jersey American Water; 07/05/2018 – Consumer Confidence Reports Show Excellent Water Quality in Monterey; 29/05/2018 – Missouri American Water Announces Six Winners of Funding from Company’s Environmental Grants Program

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd increased its stake in Invesco Ltd (IVZ) by 1238.99% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd bought 19,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.89% . The institutional investor held 21,290 shares of the investment managers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $436,000, up from 1,590 at the end of the previous reported quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd who had been investing in Invesco Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.97B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.57% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $16.96. About 1.79 million shares traded. Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) has declined 29.86% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.86% the S&P500. Some Historical IVZ News: 23/04/2018 – INVESCO’S HOOPER: A 3% YIELD WOULD BE SIGNIFICANTLY IMPORTANT; 07/03/2018 – MOVES-Franklin Templeton hires Invesco exec as head of EMEA ETF sales; 24/04/2018 – Invesco Asia Trust Plc: Director/PDMR Shareholding; 02/04/2018 – Invesco Advisers Announces Officer Changes for all Invesco Closed-End Funds; 09/05/2018 – INVESCO LTD – PRELIMINARY MONTH-END AUM OF $972.8 BLN, AN INCREASE OF 4.1% MONTH OVER MONTH; 29/05/2018 – REG-Invesco US HYFA Fd: Net Asset Value(s); 23/04/2018 – Invesco Perpetual and £153m trust part ways over fee dispute; 29/05/2018 – REG-Invesco Glbl Buyback: Net Asset Value(s); 29/05/2018 – REG-Invesco EMEA ETFs: Net Asset Value(s); 26/04/2018 – INVESCO LTD IVZ.N – LONG-TERM NET INFLOWS WERE $0.3 BILLION AND TOTAL NET INFLOWS WERE $0.3 BILLION FOR THE FIRST QUARTER

Since May 2, 2019, it had 4 insider buys, and 0 sales for $846,920 activity. Johnson Ben F. III bought $213,700 worth of stock. WAGONER G RICHARD JR bought 10,000 shares worth $207,120.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.24, from 1.01 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 28 investors sold IVZ shares while 127 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 140 raised stakes. 306.73 million shares or 3.56% more from 296.19 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cetera Ltd Liability holds 0.02% or 27,064 shares. Deutsche Bank & Trust Ag reported 2.09 million shares. Paragon Cap Mngmt Limited accumulated 16,020 shares. Ing Groep Nv accumulated 0.02% or 59,913 shares. Qs Investors Ltd owns 479,958 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Mutual Of America Capital Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.02% in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ). Mufg Americas owns 0.06% invested in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) for 113,203 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Limited Partnership invested in 0.05% or 6.53M shares. 39,350 were accumulated by Oakbrook Invests Limited Co. Susquehanna Interest Grp Incorporated Ltd Liability Partnership invested in 0% or 285,008 shares. 1.53 million were reported by Regions Financial Corporation. Moreover, Retirement System Of Alabama has 0.13% invested in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ). Valueworks holds 5.43% or 402,790 shares. Moreover, Smithfield Trust has 0% invested in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) for 140 shares. Da Davidson And holds 121,068 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio.

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd, which manages about $447.15M and $100.50 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 3,570 shares to 3,260 shares, valued at $427,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dxc Technology Co by 6,095 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12 shares, and cut its stake in Aes Corp (NYSE:AES).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.07, from 1.09 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 34 investors sold AWK shares while 195 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 201 raised stakes. 146.26 million shares or 1.08% more from 144.69 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage owns 263,018 shares. Lederer & Assoc Inv Counsel Ca has invested 2.14% of its portfolio in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK). Susquehanna Int Gp Limited Liability Partnership accumulated 5,605 shares. Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Advsrs Llp Ma, Massachusetts-based fund reported 2,022 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset reported 0.07% stake. Baldwin Brothers Ma reported 10,265 shares stake. Hexavest accumulated 0.01% or 3,491 shares. Perkins Coie Co owns 294 shares. Advisory Network Ltd Llc invested in 0.1% or 14,621 shares. 21.86 million were accumulated by Vanguard Incorporated. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund reported 47,311 shares stake. Comerica National Bank has 52,129 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Aurora Inv Counsel, Georgia-based fund reported 10,458 shares. Morgan Stanley has invested 0.04% in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK). Agf reported 28,962 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings.

Analysts await American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.29 earnings per share, up 7.50% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.2 per share. AWK’s profit will be $233.04M for 23.53 P/E if the $1.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.94 actual earnings per share reported by American Water Works Company, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 37.23% EPS growth.