Invesco LTD (IVZ) Share Price Declined While Clear Harbor Asset Management Boosted Stake by $324,957; Greenwood Capital Associates Stake in Microsoft (MSFT) Increased by $1.10 Million as Market Valuation Rose

Greenwood Capital Associates Llc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 9.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenwood Capital Associates Llc bought 9,389 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 111,134 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.11M, up from 101,745 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.84% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $136.9. About 30.79 million shares traded or 26.59% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 14/05/2018 – Shieldox Announces Collaboration with Microsoft Information Protection to Protect Data in Motion; 30/04/2018 – Cyren Announces Enhanced Security through Microsoft Office 365 Integration; 21/05/2018 – PagerDuty Named a 2018 Cool Vendor by Gartner; 14/03/2018 – Clifford Sarkin Appointed to Millennium BlockChain Board of Advisors; 07/03/2018 – Ecolab Sells China Industrial Phosphonate Chemical Component Business; 29/03/2018 – MICROSOFT – JASON ZANDER IS BEING PROMOTED TO EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT, AZURE, AND WILL LEAD THE TEAM; 07/05/2018 – Microsoft Bets on Faster Chips, AI Services, to Win Cloud Wars; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT CFO SAYS APPETITE FOR M&A IS UNCHANGED; 07/05/2018 – CNBC Transcript: Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella Sits Down with CNBC’s Jon Fortt Today; 27/04/2018 – Microsoft narrows Amazon’s lead in cloud, but the gap remains large

Clear Harbor Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Invesco Ltd (IVZ) by 4275.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clear Harbor Asset Management Llc bought 17,103 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.89% . The institutional investor held 17,503 shares of the investment managers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $338,000, up from 400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Invesco Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.38B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.00% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $17.84. About 5.37 million shares traded or 7.01% up from the average. Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) has declined 29.86% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.86% the S&P500. Some Historical IVZ News: 29/03/2018 – REG-Invesco Ltd. : Form 8 (OPD) Shire Plc; 26/04/2018 – INVESCO LTD IVZ.N – INCREASED QUARTERLY DIVIDEND 3.4% TO $0.30; 11/04/2018 – SL GREEN – TO SELL 1745 BROADWAY OFFICE CONDOMINIUM FOR A SALE PRICE OF $633 MLN, TO AN INSTITUTIONAL CLIENT OF INVESCO REAL ESTATE; 22/03/2018 – SERITAGE GROWTH & INVESCO REAL ESTATE IN JV FOR PROPERTY; 29/05/2018 – REG-Invesco US HYFA Fd: Net Asset Value(s); 06/03/2018 – Invesco Perpetual Enhanced Income Ltd: Net Asset Value(s); 29/05/2018 – REG-Invesco RAFI US Fd: Net Asset Value(s); 26/03/2018 – Invesco Perpetual Enhanced Income Ltd: Dividend Declaration; 20/04/2018 – DJ Invesco Ltd, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IVZ); 03/04/2018 – REG-Invesco Perp Enh Inc: Correction : Statement re Inside Information

Greenwood Capital Associates Llc, which manages about $970.61 million and $389.11 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG) by 91,211 shares to 27,781 shares, valued at $2.62 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Union Pac Corp (NYSE:UNP) by 14,497 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 37,577 shares, and cut its stake in Vaneck Vectors.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $28.35 million activity.

Since February 8, 2019, it had 7 buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.50 million activity. Another trade for 10,000 shares valued at $212,400 was bought by CANION ROD. Johnson Ben F. III bought 10,000 shares worth $213,700. 10,000 shares were bought by WAGONER G RICHARD JR, worth $207,120 on Friday, June 7.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.24, from 0.77 in 2018Q4.

