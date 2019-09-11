Invesco LTD (IVZ) Position Has Upped by Group One Trading Lp; As Illumina (ILMN) Market Valuation Declined, Tocqueville Asset Management LP Has Upped Position by $4.47 Million

Group One Trading Lp increased its stake in Invesco Ltd (IVZ) by 113.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Group One Trading Lp bought 82,724 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.89% . The institutional investor held 155,681 shares of the investment managers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.01 million, up from 72,957 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Group One Trading Lp who had been investing in Invesco Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.07B market cap company. The stock increased 2.58% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $17.48. About 4.58 million shares traded. Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) has declined 29.86% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.86% the S&P500. Some Historical IVZ News: 06/03/2018 – REG-Invesco Perpetual UK: Net Asset Value(s); 29/05/2018 – Invesco FTSE RAFI Europe Mid-Small UCITS ETF: Net Asset Value(s); 20/04/2018 – DJ Invesco Ltd, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IVZ); 20/04/2018 – GREAT-WEST LIFECO UNIT TO BUY HOLDING IN INVESCO; 14/05/2018 – ORIGIN ENTERPRISES: INVESCO HOLDS ABT 7.2% INTEREST; 02/04/2018 – Invesco Advisers Announces Officer Changes for all Invesco Closed-End Funds; 23/04/2018 – Invesco Physical Silver ETC Closes Below 200-Day MA: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – Invesco 1Q Adjusted Operating Margin 37.3%; 02/04/2018 – Invesco Closed-End Funds Declare Dividends; 15/03/2018 – REG-INVESCO Asia Trust: Holding(s) in Company

Tocqueville Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Illumina Inc (ILMN) by 758.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tocqueville Asset Management Lp bought 14,410 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.46% . The institutional investor held 16,310 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.07M, up from 1,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Illumina Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $42.98 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.93% or $10.84 during the last trading session, reaching $286.88. About 1.16 million shares traded. Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) has risen 3.51% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.51% the S&P500.

Since May 2, 2019, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $846,920 activity. Johnson Ben F. III bought $213,700 worth of stock. 10,000 shares valued at $207,120 were bought by WAGONER G RICHARD JR on Friday, June 7.

Group One Trading Lp, which manages about $16.67 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Allergan Plc (Put) by 9,200 shares to 190,200 shares, valued at $27.85 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N by 975,843 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 361,160 shares, and cut its stake in Fossil Group Inc (Put).

Tocqueville Asset Management Lp, which manages about $12.62B and $7.49B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Abbvie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 11,716 shares to 252,364 shares, valued at $20.34 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) by 12,217 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 494,946 shares, and cut its stake in Diageo Plc Sponsored Adr (NYSE:DEO).

