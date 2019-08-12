Invesco LTD (IVZ) Holding Increased by Old National Bancorp; Security National Trust Co Raised Its Automatic Data Processing (ADP) Position by $382,713; Stock Value Rose

Security National Trust Co increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing (ADP) by 6.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Security National Trust Co bought 2,407 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.74% . The institutional investor held 40,881 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.53 million, up from 38,474 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Security National Trust Co who had been investing in Automatic Data Processing for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $72.54 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $167.07. About 247,665 shares traded. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has risen 24.00% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ADP News: 23/05/2018 – May 2018 ADP National Employment Report®, ADP Small Business Report® and ADP National Franchise Report® to be Released on WEDNESDAY, May 30, 2018; 16/05/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – IN APRIL 2018 EUROPEAN TRAFFIC (EXCLUDING FRANCE) WAS DOWN BY 1.2 PCT; 14/03/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – PASSENGER TRAFFIC AT TAV AIRPORTS, 46.1%-OWNED BY GROUPE ADP, INCREASED BY 19.7% IN FEBRUARY 2018 COMPARED TO 2017; 11/04/2018 – ADP BOOSTS QTR DIV/SHR TO 69C FROM 63C, EST. 63C; 11/04/2018 – Automatic Data Raises Dividend to 69c; 02/05/2018 – Private payrolls grow by 204K in April vs. 200K est.: ADP/Moody’s Analytics; 02/05/2018 – ADP Report: Unemployment in Threes Is Rarified and Risky Territory, as Economy Threatens to Overheat; 04/05/2018 – MESSAGERIES ADP – MAJOR AGREEMENT WITH HACHETTE CANADA FOR DISTRIBUTION OF ALL ITS FRENCH-LANGUAGE TITLES IN CANADA; 16/05/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – IN APRIL 2018 THE NUMBER OF CONNECTING PASSENGERS DECREASED BY 19.9%; 11/04/2018 – ADP ADP.O SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.69/SHR

Old National Bancorp increased its stake in Invesco Ltd (IVZ) by 67.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old National Bancorp bought 26,799 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.89% . The institutional investor held 66,704 shares of the investment managers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.29M, up from 39,905 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old National Bancorp who had been investing in Invesco Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.48 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.72% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $15.93. About 1.50M shares traded. Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) has declined 29.86% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.86% the S&P500. Some Historical IVZ News: 30/05/2018 – Invesco NASDAQ Biotech UCITS ETF Above 200-D-MA: Technicals; 03/04/2018 – REG-Invesco Inc Grth Tst: Directorate Change; 10/04/2018 – INVESCO LTD – PRELIMINARY AVERAGE TOTAL AUM FOR QUARTER THROUGH MARCH 31 WERE $951.3 BLN; 26/04/2018 – Invesco 1Q Net $253.9M; 11/04/2018 – Invesco Physical Gold ETC Closes Above 200-Day Average; 03/05/2018 – REG-Invesco Ltd. : Form 8 (OPD) Horizon Discovery Plc; 03/04/2018 – Fitch Assigns First-Time ‘BBB-f’ Rating to Invesco India Bond Fund; 15/03/2018 – Invesco Asia Trust Plc: Holding(s) in Company; 16/04/2018 – INVESCO TO MAKE EQUITY AWARDS TO NEW EMPLOYEES; 29/05/2018 – Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets UCITS ETF: Net Asset Value(s)

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $5.42 million activity. Another trade for 36,364 shares valued at $5.42M was made by Rodriguez Carlos A on Thursday, February 14. 6,428 shares were sold by Ayala John, worth $966,713 on Wednesday, February 13.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 49 investors sold ADP shares while 424 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 340.50 million shares or 5.38% less from 359.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Merchants Corp has 1.02% invested in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) for 39,373 shares. Leavell Investment Management owns 20,337 shares. Mutual Of Omaha Commercial Bank Wealth Management accumulated 0.14% or 2,850 shares. Norinchukin National Bank The accumulated 243,065 shares or 0.5% of the stock. 9,850 were reported by Mountain Pacific Advisers Id. New York State Common Retirement Fund reported 0.31% stake. The Ontario – Canada-based Guardian Capital LP has invested 0.2% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Goldman Sachs Inc reported 2.15 million shares. Eulav Asset Management accumulated 15,700 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Moreover, Invesco has 0.39% invested in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Oakworth Incorporated invested in 0.13% or 3,968 shares. North American Mngmt Corporation invested 2.29% of its portfolio in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). 15,500 are held by Winslow Evans Crocker Inc. Hl Serv Lc holds 0.26% or 104,410 shares in its portfolio. Guyasuta Investment Advisors has 1.29% invested in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) for 72,569 shares.

More notable recent Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “QQQ, INTC, ADP, MU: ETF Inflow Alert – Nasdaq” on April 16, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Adaptimmune Has Initiated a Radiation Sub-Study to Enhance Antitumor Activity Seen With ADP-A2M4 in Collaboration with The MD Anderson Cancer Center – GlobeNewswire” published on July 22, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Automatic Data Processing (ADP) Q4 Earnings Top, Revenues Lag – Nasdaq” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Canada sheds jobs in May as construction hiring falls -ADP – Nasdaq” published on June 20, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “ADP’s Advertising Services Breaks New Ground in Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 08, 2019.

Since February 21, 2019, it had 6 buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.32 million activity. Another trade for 10,000 shares valued at $213,700 was bought by Johnson Ben F. III. Beshar Sarah bought $99,972 worth of stock or 5,270 shares. WAGONER G RICHARD JR also bought $207,120 worth of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) on Friday, June 7.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.24, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 49 investors sold IVZ shares while 135 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 133 raised stakes. 296.19 million shares or 4.69% less from 310.75 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dupont Cap Management has invested 0.01% in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ). Thrivent Financial For Lutherans stated it has 17,955 shares. Wealthtrust Fairport Limited Liability reported 0% of its portfolio in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ). Deutsche National Bank Ag accumulated 3.29 million shares. Macquarie Group Inc Ltd accumulated 7,200 shares. State Street invested in 18.79M shares. Mariner Ltd Com has 0.01% invested in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ). Whittier Trust Communication Of Nevada has invested 0% in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ). Pnc Financial Services Grp Inc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ). Duncker Streett Company, Missouri-based fund reported 4,851 shares. Wisconsin-based State Of Wisconsin Investment Board has invested 0.03% in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ). Shell Asset Mgmt reported 144,277 shares. Cwm Ltd holds 0.58% or 1.49M shares. Adage Capital Prns Lc accumulated 260,769 shares. Dnb Asset Mgmt As has invested 0% in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ).

Old National Bancorp, which manages about $1.91B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lennox Intl Inc (NYSE:LII) by 2,212 shares to 2,728 shares, valued at $721,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLY) by 109,961 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 330,356 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IWD).

More notable recent Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Invesco Q2 AUM reflects OppenheimerFunds deal – Seeking Alpha” on July 25, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Invesco: Long-Run Growth Momentum But Short-Run Headwinds – Seeking Alpha” published on June 03, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Invesco declares $0.31 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on April 25, 2019. More interesting news about Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Invesco lowers risk ratings on nine funds – Yahoo Finance” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Invesco Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 24, 2019.