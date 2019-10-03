Invesco LTD (IVZ) Holder Reinhart Partners Has Trimmed Its Holding by $352,060; Kdi Capital Partners Position in Fastenal Co (FAST) Has Raised by $1.64 Million as Stock Value Declined

Reinhart Partners Inc decreased its stake in Invesco Ltd (IVZ) by 1.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Reinhart Partners Inc sold 17,603 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.89% . The institutional investor held 1.24 million shares of the investment managers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $25.33 million, down from 1.26 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc who had been investing in Invesco Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.39 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $15.73. About 4.08 million shares traded. Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) has declined 29.86% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.86% the S&P500. Some Historical IVZ News: 20/04/2018 – Great-West Lifeco Subsidiary Irish Life Announces Agreement To Acquire Strategic Holding In Leading Independent Financial Consultancy Invesco Ltd (Ireland); 19/03/2018 – REG-Invesco Inc Grth Tst: Director/PDMR Shareholding; 03/05/2018 – REG-Invesco Ltd. : Form 8 (OPD) Horizon Discovery Plc; 22/03/2018 – SERITAGE GROWTH & INVESCO REAL ESTATE IN JV FOR PROPERTY; 29/05/2018 – REG-Invesco RAFI US Fd: Net Asset Value(s); 09/04/2018 – Invesco’s Waldner Says Markets Are Stuck in a Trading Range (Video); 26/04/2018 – Invesco 1Q Adj EPS 67c; 25/05/2018 – STOBART – BOARD GETS CONFIRMATION FROM LARGEST SHAREHOLDER IN CO, INVESCO ASSET MANAGEMENT LTD, IT IS SUPPORTIVE OF RE-ELECTION OF NON-EXECUTIVE MEMBERS OF BOARD, INCLUDING CHAIRMAN; 08/05/2018 – Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller Co’s Investment Trust Plc: Directorate Change; 10/04/2018 – Invesco Physical Silver ETC Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average

Kdi Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Fastenal Co (FAST) by 76.29% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kdi Capital Partners Llc bought 51,182 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.07% . The hedge fund held 118,268 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.85M, up from 67,086 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kdi Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Fastenal Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.65 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $30.99. About 3.60 million shares traded. Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) has risen 9.84% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.84% the S&P500.

Since July 18, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $138,472 activity. $28,990 worth of Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) was bought by Ancius Michael J on Monday, August 5.

Kdi Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $454.13 million and $267.28 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 6,385 shares to 56,884 shares, valued at $11.83M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mondelez Intl Inc Cl A (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 13,967 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 138,774 shares, and cut its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr Energy (XLE).

Investors sentiment increased to 8.09 in 2019 Q2. Its up 7.21, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 46 investors sold FAST shares while 21 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 465 raised stakes. 915.65 million shares or 291.17% more from 234.08 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Arcadia Invest Mngmt Corporation Mi owns 133,294 shares for 1.18% of their portfolio. Stone Ridge Asset Ltd Liability Co invested in 7,494 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Hengehold Capital Management Limited holds 0.05% or 8,360 shares. Veritable Lp accumulated 10,956 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Gotham Asset Mngmt Lc has 456,944 shares. Bb&T Securities Lc reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Regions Financial invested 0.02% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Finemark Bancshares & Tru stated it has 15,432 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Deutsche National Bank Ag accumulated 2.38 million shares. Nottingham Advisors reported 0.12% of its portfolio in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Limited Liability Company owns 1.91% invested in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) for 563,822 shares. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh owns 21,842 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. First Trust Advsrs LP accumulated 1.83 million shares or 0.11% of the stock. Blair William Il has invested 0.71% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Benjamin F Edwards holds 0.14% of its portfolio in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) for 50,748 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.24, from 1.01 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 28 investors sold IVZ shares while 127 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 140 raised stakes. 306.73 million shares or 3.56% more from 296.19 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Wolverine Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) for 250,000 shares. Eaton Vance Management holds 0% or 39,381 shares. Prospector Prtnrs Lc has 0.21% invested in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) for 75,400 shares. Toronto Dominion Bancorp holds 235,402 shares. 5,800 are owned by Fukoku Mutual Life. Mariner Ltd Liability Company owns 10,612 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Ameriprise Fin Inc stated it has 5.43M shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership holds 62,532 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Reinhart Prns Inc holds 2.23% of its portfolio in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) for 1.24M shares. Fulton Comml Bank Na holds 43,013 shares. Mirae Asset Glob Co Limited accumulated 49,242 shares. Nuwave Invest Mgmt Llc holds 617 shares. Quinn Opportunity Prtn Limited Liability Com invested in 0.12% or 46,000 shares. 40,106 are owned by Kbc Group Nv. Baker Ellis Asset Mngmt Lc has invested 0.15% in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ).

Analysts await Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $0.58 earnings per share, down 12.12% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.66 per share. IVZ’s profit will be $272.56M for 6.78 P/E if the $0.58 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.65 actual earnings per share reported by Invesco Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.77% negative EPS growth.

Since May 2, 2019, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $846,920 activity. CANION ROD had bought 10,000 shares worth $212,400 on Thursday, May 2. WAGONER G RICHARD JR also bought $207,120 worth of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) on Friday, June 7.

Reinhart Partners Inc, which manages about $4.85B and $1.13 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alexander & Baldwin In Com (NYSE:ALEX) by 59,722 shares to 367,447 shares, valued at $8.49M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in First Hawaiian Inc Com by 38,786 shares in the quarter, for a total of 219,038 shares, and has risen its stake in National Oilwell Varco Com (NYSE:NOV).