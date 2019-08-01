Invesco LTD (IVZ) Holder Proshare Advisors Has Lowered Holding by $1.84 Million; As Costco Wholesale (COST) Shares Rose, Putnam Fl Investment Management Co Upped Its Position by $384,538

Proshare Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Invesco Ltd (IVZ) by 49.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Proshare Advisors Llc sold 96,619 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.89% . The institutional investor held 100,138 shares of the investment managers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.93M, down from 196,757 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Proshare Advisors Llc who had been investing in Invesco Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.47B market cap company. The stock decreased 6.10% or $1.17 during the last trading session, reaching $18.02. About 7.90 million shares traded or 59.34% up from the average. Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) has declined 29.86% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.86% the S&P500. Some Historical IVZ News: 22/03/2018 – SERITAGE GROWTH & INVESCO REAL ESTATE DEAL VALUED AT $145M; 20/04/2018 – GREAT-WEST LIFECO UNIT TO BUY HOLDING IN INVESCO; 06/03/2018 – Invesco Perpetual Select Trust Plc: Net Asset Value(s); 29/05/2018 – REG-Invesco Euro Stoxx HD LV Fd: Net Asset Value(s); 29/05/2018 – REG-Invesco RAFI Em Fd: Net Asset Value(s); 23/04/2018 – Invesco Perpetual and £153m trust part ways over fee dispute; 03/04/2018 – Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller Co’s Investment Trust Plc: Portfolio Update; 24/04/2018 – Invesco Asia Trust Plc: Director/PDMR Shareholding; 29/05/2018 – REG-Invesco Dynamic US: Net Asset Value(s); 29/05/2018 – REG-Invesco RAFI EU Md: Net Asset Value(s)

Putnam Fl Investment Management Co increased its stake in Costco Wholesale (COST) by 2.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Putnam Fl Investment Management Co bought 1,589 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% . The institutional investor held 62,656 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.17 million, up from 61,067 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Putnam Fl Investment Management Co who had been investing in Costco Wholesale for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $120.75 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.38% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $274.57. About 2.22 million shares traded or 33.69% up from the average. Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has risen 25.80% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.80% the S&P500.

Proshare Advisors Llc, which manages about $28.14 billion and $16.71 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in General Dynamics Corp (NYSE:GD) by 18,518 shares to 466,418 shares, valued at $78.96M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Healthcare Svcs Grp Inc (NASDAQ:HCSG) by 307,677 shares in the quarter, for a total of 508,009 shares, and has risen its stake in Linde Plc.

Analysts await Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $0.57 earnings per share, down 13.64% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.66 per share. IVZ’s profit will be $267.79 million for 7.90 P/E if the $0.57 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.65 actual earnings per share reported by Invesco Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -12.31% negative EPS growth.

Since February 8, 2019, it had 7 insider buys, and 0 sales for $1.50 million activity. Another trade for 10,000 shares valued at $212,400 was bought by CANION ROD. On Friday, June 7 WAGONER G RICHARD JR bought $207,120 worth of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) or 10,000 shares. Another trade for 5,270 shares valued at $99,972 was made by Beshar Sarah on Friday, February 22.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.24, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 49 investors sold IVZ shares while 135 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 133 raised stakes. 296.19 million shares or 4.69% less from 310.75 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage invested in 0% or 705,414 shares. Private Advisor Ltd Liability Company accumulated 0% or 10,993 shares. Cwm Ltd reported 0.58% of its portfolio in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ). Texas Permanent School Fund accumulated 0.02% or 77,247 shares. Wealthtrust Fairport Llc has 0% invested in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) for 40 shares. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership has 849,548 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Mgmt Holdings Sa holds 0% in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) or 28,333 shares. Riverhead Capital Limited Com accumulated 0.15% or 196,508 shares. Td Asset Mgmt reported 0.01% in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ). Ameritas Invest Prtnrs holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) for 7,750 shares. Peoples Fin Ser holds 41 shares. Raymond James Associate owns 0.03% invested in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) for 965,602 shares. First Interstate Bancorp reported 452 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 1,347 are owned by Gradient Invs Limited Company. Qs Investors Lc reported 0.01% in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ).

Putnam Fl Investment Management Co, which manages about $1.28 billion and $1.19 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT) by 5,045 shares to 5,340 shares, valued at $486,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Charles Schwab Corp. (NYSE:SCHW) by 7,746 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 422,805 shares, and cut its stake in Schwab International Equity Et (SCHF).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 49 investors sold COST shares while 392 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 437 raised stakes. 300.70 million shares or 10.74% less from 336.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Elm Advisors Lc invested in 3,060 shares or 0.52% of the stock. Sadoff Inv Management Ltd stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Aldebaran Inc has 1,450 shares. Moreover, S R Schill & has 0.31% invested in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). 869,486 were accumulated by Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado. Private Wealth Prtn reported 32,836 shares. Private Asset Mngmt reported 55,473 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 94,439 shares. Wms Ptnrs Ltd Liability accumulated 2,565 shares. Crawford Invest Counsel holds 0.04% or 5,110 shares in its portfolio. Ariel Ltd Co reported 0.41% stake. Sonata Capital Gp Inc owns 4,451 shares. Gradient has 1,842 shares. Goldman Sachs Grp stated it has 0.14% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). First Interstate National Bank reported 0.36% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST).

Since April 1, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $727,935 activity.