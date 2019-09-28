Invesco LTD (IVZ) Holder Premier Asset Managment Has Raised Its Position; Loomis Sayles & Company LP Trimmed Clean Harbors (CLH) Holding by $326,387; Share Price Rose

Premier Asset Managment Llc increased its stake in Invesco Ltd (IVZ) by 101.49% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Premier Asset Managment Llc bought 27,482 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.89% . The institutional investor held 54,560 shares of the investment managers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.12 million, up from 27,078 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Premier Asset Managment Llc who had been investing in Invesco Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.00 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.95% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $17.02. About 3.93 million shares traded. Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) has declined 29.86% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.86% the S&P500. Some Historical IVZ News: 26/03/2018 – REG-Invesco Perp Enh Inc: Dividend Declaration; 03/04/2018 – REG-Invesco Inc Grth Tst: Directorate Change; 15/05/2018 – Invesco Buys New 2.5% Position in Vanda Pharma; 26/04/2018 – INVESCO LTD IVZ.N – INCREASED QUARTERLY DIVIDEND 3.4% TO $0.30; 26/04/2018 – INVESCO LTD IVZ.N – QTRLY OPERATING REVENUES $1,355.8 MLN VS $1,192.6 MLN; 31/05/2018 – REG-Invesco Markets lll Plc: Semi-annual Report and Unaudited Financial Statements; 29/05/2018 – Invesco FTSE RAFI All-World 3000 UCITS ETF: Net Asset Value(s); 24/04/2018 – Invesco Asia Trust Plc: Director/PDMR Shareholding; 29/05/2018 – REG-Invesco RAFI Em Fd: Net Asset Value(s); 09/04/2018 – Invesco’s Waldner Says Markets Are Stuck in a Trading Range (Video)

Loomis Sayles & Company LP decreased its stake in Clean Harbors Inc (CLH) by 2.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Loomis Sayles & Company LP sold 4,597 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.75% . The institutional investor held 192,576 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.69M, down from 197,173 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Loomis Sayles & Company LP who had been investing in Clean Harbors Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.26 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.15% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $76.21. About 130,389 shares traded. Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) has risen 38.97% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.97% the S&P500.

Analysts await Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.74 earnings per share, up 25.42% or $0.15 from last year’s $0.59 per share. CLH’s profit will be $41.34M for 25.75 P/E if the $0.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.66 actual earnings per share reported by Clean Harbors, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.12% EPS growth.

Loomis Sayles & Company L P, which manages about $53.56 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) by 15,680 shares to 542,145 shares, valued at $198.57 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cl A by 16,091 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.05M shares, and has risen its stake in Freshpet Inc (NASDAQ:FRPT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.79 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.23, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 35 investors sold CLH shares while 85 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 49.15 million shares or 1.57% less from 49.93 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Canada Pension Plan Board has 0.05% invested in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH). 17,000 are owned by Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas. Alliancebernstein LP reported 90,506 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH). Bogle Investment Management Limited Partnership De has 0.78% invested in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH). The Delaware-based Riverhead Capital Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.03% in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH). 12Th Street Asset Management Limited Liability Corp invested in 149,278 shares. Morgan Stanley invested in 0% or 11,263 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) for 238,942 shares. Blackrock Inc invested in 0.01% or 4.59 million shares. Wedge Capital Mgmt L LP Nc, a North Carolina-based fund reported 166,942 shares. Moreover, Marshall Wace Llp has 0.01% invested in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) for 22,916 shares. 205,743 are owned by Parametric Assocs Ltd Limited Liability Company. Retail Bank Of America De has 84,621 shares. Citigroup holds 0% or 21,274 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.24, from 1.01 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 28 investors sold IVZ shares while 127 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 140 raised stakes. 306.73 million shares or 3.56% more from 296.19 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Highland Capital Llc stated it has 103,392 shares. Cadence Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.04% invested in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ). Jane Street Group Inc Ltd Liability holds 0% or 52,799 shares. Mirae Asset Investments holds 49,242 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Goldman Sachs, a New York-based fund reported 4.70 million shares. Botty Invsts Limited Liability Com owns 0.1% invested in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) for 15,775 shares. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ). Sterling Mngmt Ltd has invested 0.02% in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ). Baker Ellis Asset Ltd Co reported 27,920 shares. Asset Mgmt invested in 0.03% or 31,185 shares. Synovus Fincl holds 9,721 shares. Bankshares Of New York Mellon reported 5.57M shares. Ls Advsr Lc invested in 33,908 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Gradient Invests Limited Liability owns 1,469 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund has invested 0.02% in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ).

Since May 2, 2019, it had 4 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $846,920 activity. $207,120 worth of stock was bought by WAGONER G RICHARD JR on Friday, June 7. CANION ROD bought $212,400 worth of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) on Thursday, May 2.

Premier Asset Managment Llc, which manages about $424.40M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nxp Semiconductors N V (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 3,230 shares to 132,770 shares, valued at $12.96 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tetra Tech Inc New (NASDAQ:TTEK) by 4,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 150,670 shares, and cut its stake in Square Inc.