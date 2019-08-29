Invesco LTD (IVZ) Holder Old Republic International Decreased Its Position by $15.20 Million; Clarkston Capital Partners Boosted Its Wiley John & Sons (JW.A) Holding by $1.82 Million

Clarkston Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Wiley John & Sons Inc (JW.A) by 3.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clarkston Capital Partners Llc bought 41,319 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 1.32 million shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $58.47M, up from 1.28 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Wiley John & Sons Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.46B market cap company. The stock increased 1.02% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $43.52. About 152,488 shares traded. John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:JW.A) has declined 26.66% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.66% the S&P500. Some Historical JW.A News: 06/03/2018 JOHN WILEY 3Q REV. $455.7M; 10/04/2018 – John Wiley Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 06/03/2018 – John Wiley & Sons 3Q Net $68.8M; 06/03/2018 – JOHN WILEY 3Q ADJ EPS 87C, EST. 82C; 06/03/2018 – John Wiley & Sons 3Q Rev $455.7M; 22/04/2018 – DJ John Wiley & Sons Inc Class B, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (JW.B); 19/04/2018 – DJ John Wiley & Sons Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (JW.A); 16/03/2018 – John Wiley Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 06/03/2018 – JOHN WILEY & SONS INC – FULL YEAR 2018 OUTLOOK REAFFIRMED; 06/03/2018 – John Wiley & Sons Backs Sees FY18 Adj EPS Low-Single Digit % Decline, Rev About Even With FY1

Old Republic International Corp decreased its stake in Invesco Ltd (IVZ) by 63.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old Republic International Corp sold 800,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.89% . The institutional investor held 465,000 shares of the investment managers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.98M, down from 1.27 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old Republic International Corp who had been investing in Invesco Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.25B market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $15.43. About 5.09 million shares traded. Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) has declined 29.86% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.86% the S&P500. Some Historical IVZ News: 19/03/2018 – REG-Invesco Inc Grth Tst: Director/PDMR Shareholding; 29/05/2018 – REG-Invesco RAFI EU Fd: Net Asset Value(s); 12/03/2018 – INVESCO AUM $945.4B, EST. $956.46B; 03/04/2018 – Invesco Perpetual Enhanced Income Ltd: Statement re Inside Information; 06/03/2018 – Invesco Asia Trust Plc: Net Asset Value(s); 02/05/2018 – Invesco Energy Adds Glencore, Exits Weatherford; 22/05/2018 – Seritage Growth Properties and Invesco Real Estate Announce Partnership to Own The Collection at UTC in La Jolla, California; 29/05/2018 – Invesco FTSE RAFI All-World 3000 UCITS ETF: Net Asset Value(s); 30/05/2018 – Invesco NASDAQ Biotech UCITS ETF Above 200-D-MA: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – INVESCO LTD IVZ.N – INCREASED QUARTERLY DIVIDEND 3.4% TO $0.30

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.24, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 49 investors sold IVZ shares while 135 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 133 raised stakes. 296.19 million shares or 4.69% less from 310.75 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bank Of Nova Scotia reported 10,774 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Mason Street Advsrs Limited Co, Wisconsin-based fund reported 56,648 shares. 7,069 are owned by Signaturefd Limited Com. 17,955 were reported by Thrivent Fin For Lutherans. Paragon Cap Mngmt Ltd holds 16,335 shares. Captrust Financial Advsr reported 424 shares stake. Cambridge Investment Research Advsrs accumulated 31,533 shares. D E Shaw Co reported 0% in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ). Regions Fincl has 0.22% invested in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) for 969,942 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Tru & Corporation holds 0.03% or 354,182 shares in its portfolio. Twin Tree Management LP accumulated 0% or 16,582 shares. Intll Grp owns 175,776 shares. Stifel Fin Corp accumulated 757,836 shares. Ftb Advsr Inc accumulated 1,778 shares. Rockland Tru holds 0.14% or 69,205 shares.

Analysts await Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $0.57 EPS, down 13.64% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.66 per share. IVZ’s profit will be $267.79 million for 6.77 P/E if the $0.57 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.65 actual EPS reported by Invesco Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -12.31% negative EPS growth.

Since May 2, 2019, it had 4 insider buys, and 0 sales for $846,920 activity. WAGONER G RICHARD JR also bought $207,120 worth of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) shares. Another trade for 10,000 shares valued at $212,400 was made by CANION ROD on Thursday, May 2.

Old Republic International Corp, which manages about $3.71B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mdu Resources Group Inc (NYSE:MDU) by 113,500 shares to 1.42 million shares, valued at $36.76M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dominion Resources Inc (NYSE:D) by 524,432 shares in the quarter, for a total of 993,532 shares, and has risen its stake in Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH).

