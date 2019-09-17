Invesco LTD (IVZ) Holder American Financial Group Lowered Its Position; Rockwell Automation (ROK) Stock Value Declined While Martin Currie LTD Has Cut Its Stake

Martin Currie Ltd decreased its stake in Rockwell Automation Inc (ROK) by 69.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Martin Currie Ltd sold 57,575 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.35% . The institutional investor held 25,468 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.17 million, down from 83,043 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Martin Currie Ltd who had been investing in Rockwell Automation Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.08B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.64% or $2.72 during the last trading session, reaching $163.08. About 266,487 shares traded. Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) has declined 12.02% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.02% the S&P500. Some Historical ROK News: 04/05/2018 – United Technologies Wins EU Nod for $23 Billion Rockwell Deal; 25/04/2018 – ROCKWELL AUTOMATION – ARCHITECTURE & SOFTWARE QUARTERLY SALES WERE $768.4 MLN, INCREASE OF 6.9 PERCENT COMPARED TO $719.0 MLN IN SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR; 29/05/2018 – ROCKWELL TO START FIRST RESORT DEVELOPMENT IN CEBU PROVINCE; 22/03/2018 – Rockwell Automation Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 25/04/2018 – Rockwell Automation Sees FY Adj EPS $7.70-Adj EPS $8; 25/04/2018 – Rockwell Automation 2Q Net $227.4M; 25/04/2018 – ROCKWELL AUTOMATION BOOSTING DIV 10%; 25/04/2018 – ROCKWELL AUTOMATION INC ROK.N SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.92/SHR; 21/05/2018 – NioCorp Awards Contract to Rockwell Automation on Groundbreaking Critical Minerals, Mining and Processing Facility in Nebraska; 04/05/2018 – UNITED TECH WILL REVIEW OPS PORTFOLIO AFTER ROCKWELL DEAL: CNBC

American Financial Group Inc decreased its stake in Invesco Ltd (IVZ) by 4.24% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Financial Group Inc sold 50,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.89% . The institutional investor held 1.13 million shares of the investment managers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $23.12 million, down from 1.18M at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Financial Group Inc who had been investing in Invesco Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.95 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.77% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $16.92. About 1.17 million shares traded. Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) has declined 29.86% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.86% the S&P500. Some Historical IVZ News: 26/04/2018 – Invesco 1Q EPS 62c; 20/04/2018 – GREAT-WEST LIFECO INC – ITS SUBSIDIARY, IRISH LIFE GROUP LIMITED, HAS REACHED AN AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE A STRATEGIC HOLDING IN INVESCO LTD; 23/04/2018 – Invesco Perpetual and £153m trust part ways over fee dispute; 29/05/2018 – REG-Invesco FTSE Em HDLV: Net Asset Value(s); 18/04/2018 – REG-Invesco Perp Sel Tst: Dividend Declaration; 08/05/2018 – MOVES-Invesco names Tom Sartain senior portfolio manager; 29/05/2018 – REG-Invesco RAFI Em Fd: Net Asset Value(s); 03/04/2018 – REG-Invesco Inc Grth Tst: Directorate Change; 03/04/2018 – Invesco Investment Trusts: Portfolio Update; 29/05/2018 – Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets UCITS ETF: Net Asset Value(s)

Analysts await Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $1.95 EPS, down 7.58% or $0.16 from last year’s $2.11 per share. ROK’s profit will be $228.17 million for 20.91 P/E if the $1.95 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.40 actual EPS reported by Rockwell Automation, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -18.75% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.03, from 1.14 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 44 investors sold ROK shares while 203 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 191 raised stakes. 77.53 million shares or 4.23% less from 80.96 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 40,659 were accumulated by Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio. Moreover, Heathbridge Capital Limited has 5.41% invested in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK). Fisher Asset Ltd reported 0.02% stake. Moreover, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Rech Inc has 0.17% invested in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK). Kcm Advsrs Limited holds 0.03% or 2,975 shares in its portfolio. 1St Source Natl Bank holds 0.05% or 3,995 shares in its portfolio. Synovus Fincl Corporation holds 0.1% or 41,316 shares in its portfolio. Fiera Capital Corporation holds 0.01% or 19,801 shares in its portfolio. Cullen Frost Bankers Incorporated invested 0.02% in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK). Telos Mngmt owns 11,783 shares. Michigan-based Azimuth Mgmt Ltd has invested 0.38% in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK). Franklin Resources Inc owns 1.51M shares. Jupiter Asset Limited owns 3,306 shares. 1,325 are owned by Banque Pictet Cie. Glenmede Tru Communication Na holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) for 82,867 shares.

Martin Currie Ltd, which manages about $1.40 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Accenture Plc Ireland (NYSE:ACN) by 3,916 shares to 91,908 shares, valued at $16.98M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 9,299 shares in the quarter, for a total of 235,253 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (INDA).

Analysts await Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $0.58 EPS, down 12.12% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.66 per share. IVZ’s profit will be $272.55M for 7.29 P/E if the $0.58 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.65 actual EPS reported by Invesco Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.77% negative EPS growth.

Since May 2, 2019, it had 4 buys, and 0 insider sales for $846,920 activity. Johnson Ben F. III had bought 10,000 shares worth $213,700 on Thursday, May 2. Another trade for 10,000 shares valued at $207,120 was made by WAGONER G RICHARD JR on Friday, June 7.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.24, from 1.01 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 28 investors sold IVZ shares while 127 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 140 raised stakes. 306.73 million shares or 3.56% more from 296.19 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Prudential Financial holds 0.06% or 2.01 million shares. Churchill Mngmt Corporation owns 726,242 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Lc reported 27,344 shares. 5,935 are held by Twin Tree L P. Fifth Third Commercial Bank stated it has 18,002 shares or 0% of all its holdings. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys reported 568,492 shares stake. Chevy Chase Trust Holding has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ). Great West Life Assurance Can has invested 0.05% in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ). Rothschild Investment Il has 19,280 shares. Profund Advsr Limited Liability Co has 10,229 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Pzena Inv Management Ltd accumulated 2.65M shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has 81,482 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management reported 1.77 million shares. Advisor Prns Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.05% in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ). 42,000 were reported by Bp Public.