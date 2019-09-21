Invesco LTD (IVZ) Holder American Financial Group Has Decreased Its Holding by $1.00 Million as Share Value Declined; Confluence Investment Management Has Lowered Position in New Mountain Finance Corp. (NMFC) by $555,529

Confluence Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in New Mountain Finance Corp. (NMFC) by 4.62% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Confluence Investment Management Llc sold 42,733 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.64% . The institutional investor held 882,224 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.33M, down from 924,957 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Confluence Investment Management Llc who had been investing in New Mountain Finance Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.20 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.66% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $13.68. About 223,071 shares traded. New Mountain Finance Corporation (NYSE:NMFC) has declined 3.37% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.37% the S&P500. Some Historical NMFC News: 18/04/2018 – New Mountain Finance Corporation Announces It Will Seek Shareholder Approval for Reduced Asset Coverage; 25/04/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – NEW MOUNTAIN CAPITAL AGREES TO SELL MEDICAL SPECIALTIES DISTRIBUTORS TO MCKESSON; 07/05/2018 – NEW MOUNTAIN FINANCE CORP – AT MARCH 31, 2018, NET ASSET VALUE PER SHARE WAS $13.60, A DECREASE OF $0.03 PER SHARE FROM DECEMBER 31, 2017; 07/05/2018 – NEW MOUNTAIN 1Q NAV/SHR $13.60; 18/04/2018 – New Mountain Finance Corp Announces It Will Seek Shareholder Approval for Reduced Asset Coverage; 07/05/2018 – NEW MOUNTAIN FINANCE 1Q NET INVESTMENT INCOME $0.34/SHR

American Financial Group Inc decreased its stake in Invesco Ltd (IVZ) by 4.24% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Financial Group Inc sold 50,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.89% . The institutional investor held 1.13 million shares of the investment managers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $23.12 million, down from 1.18M at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Financial Group Inc who had been investing in Invesco Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.98 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.06% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $16.87. About 8.05M shares traded or 43.32% up from the average. Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) has declined 29.86% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.86% the S&P500. Some Historical IVZ News: 29/05/2018 – Invesco FTSE RAFI Europe UCITS ETF: Net Asset Value(s); 26/04/2018 – Invesco Reports Results for the Three Months Ended March 31, 2018; 12/03/2018 – Invesco expands Global Solutions Team to meet the evolving needs of clients; 08/05/2018 – REG-Invesco Perpetual UK: Directorate Change; 26/04/2018 – INVESCO LTD IVZ.N – QTRLY ADJ SHR $0.67; 03/04/2018 – REG-Invesco Perpetual UK: Portfolio Update; 02/05/2018 – GP Wealth and Invesco Partner to Bring Advisors New Online Service Platform; 27/03/2018 – DALBAR Report Finds Merrill Lynch, BlackRock and AIG Provide Superior Investor Statements; 19/03/2018 – Invesco Income Growth Trust Plc: Director/PDMR Shareholding; 06/03/2018 – Invesco Income Growth Trust Plc: Net Asset Value(s)

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.17 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.87, from 2.04 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 10 investors sold NMFC shares while 32 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 29 raised stakes. 25.50 million shares or 0.98% less from 25.75 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Morgan Stanley owns 829,956 shares. 450,521 are owned by Neuberger Berman Group Lc. West Family Inc holds 0.97% or 275,939 shares in its portfolio. Us Bancorp De reported 0% in New Mountain Finance Corporation (NYSE:NMFC). Allen Mgmt Llc reported 0.01% in New Mountain Finance Corporation (NYSE:NMFC). Mirae Asset Invs stated it has 26,555 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Fmr Limited Liability has invested 0% in New Mountain Finance Corporation (NYSE:NMFC). Kennedy Cap Management has 180,252 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Product Lc stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in New Mountain Finance Corporation (NYSE:NMFC). D E Shaw And Co owns 64,543 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. California Employees Retirement Sys has 0% invested in New Mountain Finance Corporation (NYSE:NMFC) for 22,700 shares. Ameriprise Financial has invested 0% of its portfolio in New Mountain Finance Corporation (NYSE:NMFC). Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Com holds 0.02% or 162,548 shares in its portfolio. National Bank Of America De reported 79,326 shares. 300 are owned by Edge Wealth Lc.

Analysts await New Mountain Finance Corporation (NYSE:NMFC) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.35 earnings per share, up 9.37% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.32 per share. NMFC’s profit will be $30.63M for 9.77 P/E if the $0.35 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.31 actual earnings per share reported by New Mountain Finance Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.90% EPS growth.

Confluence Investment Management Llc, which manages about $2.30 billion and $6.25 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in M&T Bank Corp. (NYSE:MTB) by 3,996 shares to 121,238 shares, valued at $20.62 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Donaldson Inc. (NYSE:DCI) by 11,623 shares in the quarter, for a total of 420,716 shares, and has risen its stake in Commerce Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH).

Since August 12, 2019, it had 6 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $297,736 activity. Shares for $24,932 were bought by Ogens David on Tuesday, August 13. Kline John bought 7,500 shares worth $101,386. Jerry Karrie J. also bought $6,650 worth of New Mountain Finance Corporation (NYSE:NMFC) on Wednesday, August 14. The insider Kajee Shiraz bought 2,500 shares worth $33,450.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.24, from 1.01 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 28 investors sold IVZ shares while 127 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 140 raised stakes. 306.73 million shares or 3.56% more from 296.19 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Riverhead Capital Mgmt Limited Company reported 245,058 shares stake. Rampart Investment Mngmt Co Ltd owns 5,110 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Amer Century has 7.30 million shares. Hollencrest Mngmt reported 23,300 shares. M&R Cap Mgmt invested 0% in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ). Fjarde Ap has invested 0.01% in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ). 1,086 are owned by Whittier Trust Of Nevada Inc. Rbf Cap Ltd Com has invested 0.02% in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ). Canada Pension Plan Invest Board owns 615,349 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans holds 17,955 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Mufg Americas Holdings stated it has 113,203 shares. Asset Management stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ). Signaturefd Ltd Llc stated it has 7,208 shares. First Tru Advisors LP accumulated 0.06% or 1.46 million shares. The Alabama-based Oakworth Capital has invested 0% in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ).

American Financial Group Inc, which manages about $1.22 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Viacom Inc New (NASDAQ:VIAB) by 90,000 shares to 785,000 shares, valued at $23.45 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Gray Television Inc (NYSE:GTN) by 120,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 850,595 shares, and has risen its stake in Berkley W R Corp (NYSE:WRB).

Analysts await Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $0.58 EPS, down 12.12% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.66 per share. IVZ’s profit will be $274.25M for 7.27 P/E if the $0.58 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.65 actual EPS reported by Invesco Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.77% negative EPS growth.