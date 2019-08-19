Invesco Ltd. (IVZ) and Scully Royalty Ltd. (NYSE:SRL) Comparison side by side

Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) and Scully Royalty Ltd. (NYSE:SRL), both competing one another are Asset Management companies. We will compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Invesco Ltd. 20 1.40 N/A 2.00 9.61 Scully Royalty Ltd. 13 0.00 N/A 6.81 2.04

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Invesco Ltd. and Scully Royalty Ltd. Scully Royalty Ltd. seems to has lower revenue, but higher earnings compared to Invesco Ltd. Company that presently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. Invesco Ltd.’s presently higher price-to-earnings ratio means it is more expensive than Scully Royalty Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 has Invesco Ltd. and Scully Royalty Ltd.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Invesco Ltd. 0.00% 6.5% 1.7% Scully Royalty Ltd. 0.00% 38.7% 29%

Volatility & Risk

Invesco Ltd.’s volatility measures that it’s 50.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 1.5 beta. From a competition point of view, Scully Royalty Ltd. has a 0.74 beta which is 26.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Analyst Ratings

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Invesco Ltd. and Scully Royalty Ltd.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Invesco Ltd. 1 4 0 2.80 Scully Royalty Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00

Invesco Ltd.’s consensus price target is $20.8, while its potential upside is 32.91%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Invesco Ltd. and Scully Royalty Ltd. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 86.89% and 10.5%. Insiders owned 0.9% of Invesco Ltd. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 20.9% of Scully Royalty Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Invesco Ltd. -4.34% -6.57% -11.89% 3.23% -29.86% 14.64% Scully Royalty Ltd. -10.58% 5.4% 6.62% 106.25% 110.96% 166.54%

For the past year Invesco Ltd.’s stock price has smaller growth than Scully Royalty Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also launches equity, fixed income, commodity, multi-asset, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It launches equity, fixed income, multi-asset, and balanced exchange-traded funds. The firm also launches and manages private funds. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The firm also invests in alternative markets, such as commodities and currencies. For the equity portion of its portfolio, it invests in growth and value stocks of large-cap, mid-cap, and small-cap companies. For the fixed income portion of its portfolio, the firm invests in convertibles, government bonds, municipal bonds, treasury securities, and cash. It also invests in short term and intermediate term bonds, investment grade and high yield bonds, taxable and tax-free bonds, senior secured loans, and structured securities such as asset-backed securities, mortgage-backed securities, and commercial mortgage-backed securities. The firm employs absolute return, global macro, and long/short strategies. It employs quantitative analysis to make its investments. The firm was formerly known as Invesco Plc, AMVESCAP plc, Amvesco plc, Invesco PLC, Invesco MIM, and H. Lotery & Co. Ltd. Invesco Ltd. was founded in December 1935 and is based in Atlanta, Georgia with an additional office in Hamilton, Bermuda.