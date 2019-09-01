Invesco Ltd. (IVZ) and Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRS) Contrasting side by side

Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) and Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRS), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Asset Management. These factors are particularly influence the analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Invesco Ltd. 20 1.39 N/A 2.00 9.61 Northern Trust Corporation 92 3.09 N/A 6.52 15.04

Table 1 highlights Invesco Ltd. and Northern Trust Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Northern Trust Corporation appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Invesco Ltd. When business has lower price-to-earnings means it is more affordable than its counterpart presently. Invesco Ltd. is thus presently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Invesco Ltd. and Northern Trust Corporation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Invesco Ltd. 0.00% 6.5% 1.7% Northern Trust Corporation 0.00% 15.6% 1.1%

Volatility and Risk

Invesco Ltd. is 50.00% more volatile than S&P 500 because the company has a beta of 1.5. Northern Trust Corporation’s 17.00% more volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the company’s 1.17 beta.

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Invesco Ltd. and Northern Trust Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Invesco Ltd. 1 3 0 2.75 Northern Trust Corporation 1 1 2 2.50

Invesco Ltd. has a consensus target price of $21, and a 33.76% upside potential. Competitively the consensus target price of Northern Trust Corporation is $106, which is potential 20.55% upside. The results provided earlier shows that Invesco Ltd. appears more favorable than Northern Trust Corporation, based on analyst opinion.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 86.89% of Invesco Ltd. shares and 81.2% of Northern Trust Corporation shares. About 0.9% of Invesco Ltd.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.4% of Northern Trust Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Invesco Ltd. -4.34% -6.57% -11.89% 3.23% -29.86% 14.64% Northern Trust Corporation -1.47% 6.93% 0.45% 9.58% -10.92% 17.24%

For the past year Invesco Ltd. was less bullish than Northern Trust Corporation.

Summary

Northern Trust Corporation beats on 9 of the 11 factors Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also launches equity, fixed income, commodity, multi-asset, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It launches equity, fixed income, multi-asset, and balanced exchange-traded funds. The firm also launches and manages private funds. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The firm also invests in alternative markets, such as commodities and currencies. For the equity portion of its portfolio, it invests in growth and value stocks of large-cap, mid-cap, and small-cap companies. For the fixed income portion of its portfolio, the firm invests in convertibles, government bonds, municipal bonds, treasury securities, and cash. It also invests in short term and intermediate term bonds, investment grade and high yield bonds, taxable and tax-free bonds, senior secured loans, and structured securities such as asset-backed securities, mortgage-backed securities, and commercial mortgage-backed securities. The firm employs absolute return, global macro, and long/short strategies. It employs quantitative analysis to make its investments. The firm was formerly known as Invesco Plc, AMVESCAP plc, Amvesco plc, Invesco PLC, Invesco MIM, and H. Lotery & Co. Ltd. Invesco Ltd. was founded in December 1935 and is based in Atlanta, Georgia with an additional office in Hamilton, Bermuda.