Invesco Ltd. (IVZ) and Its Rivals Financial Results Comparison

As Asset Management company, Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) is competing with its rivals based on the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Invesco Ltd. has 86.89% of its shares held by institutional investors vs. an average of 40.50% institutional ownership for its rivals. 0.9% of Invesco Ltd. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.30% of all Asset Management companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has Invesco Ltd. and its peers’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Invesco Ltd. 0.00% 6.50% 1.70% Industry Average 198.90% 22.44% 9.04%

Valuation and Earnings

In next table we are comparing Invesco Ltd. and its peers’ top-line revenue, net income and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Invesco Ltd. N/A 19 9.61 Industry Average 81.25M 40.85M 31.96

Invesco Ltd. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its rivals. The business has a lower price-to-earnings ratio which is presently more affordable in contrast to its peers.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows breakdown of current ratings for Invesco Ltd. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Invesco Ltd. 1 3 0 2.75 Industry Average 1.20 1.76 1.88 2.57

Invesco Ltd. presently has a consensus price target of $21.25, suggesting a potential upside of 26.87%. The rivals have a potential upside of 198.05%. The analysts’ belief based on the results shown earlier is that Invesco Ltd.’s peers are looking more favorable than the stock itself.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Invesco Ltd. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Invesco Ltd. -4.34% -6.57% -11.89% 3.23% -29.86% 14.64% Industry Average 2.24% 3.30% 9.05% 14.90% 14.21% 20.51%

For the past year Invesco Ltd. was less bullish than its rivals.

Volatility & Risk

Invesco Ltd. has a beta of 1.5 and its 50.00% more volatile than S&P 500. In other hand, Invesco Ltd.’s rivals have beta of 1.24 which is 24.17% more volatile than S&P 500.

Dividends

Invesco Ltd. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 6 of the 6 factors Invesco Ltd.’s competitors beat Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also launches equity, fixed income, commodity, multi-asset, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It launches equity, fixed income, multi-asset, and balanced exchange-traded funds. The firm also launches and manages private funds. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The firm also invests in alternative markets, such as commodities and currencies. For the equity portion of its portfolio, it invests in growth and value stocks of large-cap, mid-cap, and small-cap companies. For the fixed income portion of its portfolio, the firm invests in convertibles, government bonds, municipal bonds, treasury securities, and cash. It also invests in short term and intermediate term bonds, investment grade and high yield bonds, taxable and tax-free bonds, senior secured loans, and structured securities such as asset-backed securities, mortgage-backed securities, and commercial mortgage-backed securities. The firm employs absolute return, global macro, and long/short strategies. It employs quantitative analysis to make its investments. The firm was formerly known as Invesco Plc, AMVESCAP plc, Amvesco plc, Invesco PLC, Invesco MIM, and H. Lotery & Co. Ltd. Invesco Ltd. was founded in December 1935 and is based in Atlanta, Georgia with an additional office in Hamilton, Bermuda.