Invesco Ltd. (IVZ) and Its Peers Financial Results Comparison

Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) is a company in the Asset Management industry and that’s how we compare it to its rivals. The comparing will be based on the institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Invesco Ltd. has 86.89% of its shares held by institutional investors vs. an average of 40.50% institutional ownership for its peers. On other hand Invesco Ltd. has 0.9% of its shares held by company insiders vs. an average of 8.30% insiders ownership for its rivals.

Profitability

On first table we have Invesco Ltd. and its rivals’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Invesco Ltd. 0.00% 6.50% 1.70% Industry Average 198.90% 22.44% 9.04%

Earnings and Valuation

The following data compares Invesco Ltd. and its rivals’ top-line revenue, valuation and net profit.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Invesco Ltd. N/A 20 9.61 Industry Average 81.25M 40.85M 31.96

Invesco Ltd. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its peers. With currently lower price-to-earnings ratio Invesco Ltd. is more affordable than its competitors.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows summary of recent ratings for Invesco Ltd. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Invesco Ltd. 1 4 0 2.80 Industry Average 1.13 1.95 1.71 2.61

$20.8 is the average price target of Invesco Ltd., with a potential upside of 23.44%. The potential upside of the competitors is 133.44%. Based on the data delivered earlier, Invesco Ltd. is looking more favorable than its peers, analysts’ view.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Invesco Ltd. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Invesco Ltd. -4.34% -6.57% -11.89% 3.23% -29.86% 14.64% Industry Average 2.24% 3.30% 9.05% 14.90% 14.21% 20.51%

For the past year Invesco Ltd.’s stock price has smaller growth than the average for its rivals.

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 1.5 shows that Invesco Ltd. is 50.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Invesco Ltd.’s peers are 24.17% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.24 beta.

Dividends

Invesco Ltd. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Invesco Ltd.’s peers beat on 6 of the 6 factors Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also launches equity, fixed income, commodity, multi-asset, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It launches equity, fixed income, multi-asset, and balanced exchange-traded funds. The firm also launches and manages private funds. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The firm also invests in alternative markets, such as commodities and currencies. For the equity portion of its portfolio, it invests in growth and value stocks of large-cap, mid-cap, and small-cap companies. For the fixed income portion of its portfolio, the firm invests in convertibles, government bonds, municipal bonds, treasury securities, and cash. It also invests in short term and intermediate term bonds, investment grade and high yield bonds, taxable and tax-free bonds, senior secured loans, and structured securities such as asset-backed securities, mortgage-backed securities, and commercial mortgage-backed securities. The firm employs absolute return, global macro, and long/short strategies. It employs quantitative analysis to make its investments. The firm was formerly known as Invesco Plc, AMVESCAP plc, Amvesco plc, Invesco PLC, Invesco MIM, and H. Lotery & Co. Ltd. Invesco Ltd. was founded in December 1935 and is based in Atlanta, Georgia with an additional office in Hamilton, Bermuda.