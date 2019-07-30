Invesco Ltd. (IVZ) and Gladstone Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:GAINM) Comparing side by side

Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) and Gladstone Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:GAINM), both competing one another are Asset Management companies. We will contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Invesco Ltd. 20 1.70 N/A 2.00 10.32 Gladstone Investment Corporation 25 6.25 N/A 3.09 8.30

Demonstrates Invesco Ltd. and Gladstone Investment Corporation earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation. Gladstone Investment Corporation seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Invesco Ltd. The business that is presently more expensive of the two stocks is the one that has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Invesco Ltd. is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than Gladstone Investment Corporation, indicating that it is presently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Invesco Ltd. 0.00% 8.9% 2.4% Gladstone Investment Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

Invesco Ltd. and Gladstone Investment Corporation Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Invesco Ltd. 1 4 0 2.80 Gladstone Investment Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

Invesco Ltd.’s upside potential currently stands at 9.59% and an $20.8 consensus price target.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Invesco Ltd. and Gladstone Investment Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 86.3% and 4.31%. Insiders owned 0.9% of Invesco Ltd. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Invesco Ltd. -3.11% -2.28% 11.48% -1.39% -27.88% 23% Gladstone Investment Corporation 0.35% 0.47% 1.23% 1.32% 0.31% 2.44%

For the past year Invesco Ltd. was more bullish than Gladstone Investment Corporation.

Summary

Invesco Ltd. beats Gladstone Investment Corporation on 6 of the 10 factors.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also launches equity, fixed income, commodity, multi-asset, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It launches equity, fixed income, multi-asset, and balanced exchange-traded funds. The firm also launches and manages private funds. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The firm also invests in alternative markets, such as commodities and currencies. For the equity portion of its portfolio, it invests in growth and value stocks of large-cap, mid-cap, and small-cap companies. For the fixed income portion of its portfolio, the firm invests in convertibles, government bonds, municipal bonds, treasury securities, and cash. It also invests in short term and intermediate term bonds, investment grade and high yield bonds, taxable and tax-free bonds, senior secured loans, and structured securities such as asset-backed securities, mortgage-backed securities, and commercial mortgage-backed securities. The firm employs absolute return, global macro, and long/short strategies. It employs quantitative analysis to make its investments. The firm was formerly known as Invesco Plc, AMVESCAP plc, Amvesco plc, Invesco PLC, Invesco MIM, and H. Lotery & Co. Ltd. Invesco Ltd. was founded in December 1935 and is based in Atlanta, Georgia with an additional office in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Gladstone Investment Corporation is a private equity fund specializing in lower middle market, acquisitions, mature stage, buyouts; recapitalizations; refinancing existing debt; senior debt securities such as senior loans, senior term loans, lines of credit, and senior notes; senior subordinated debt securities such as senior subordinated loans and senior subordinated notes; junior subordinated debt securities such as subordinated notes and mezzanine loans; limited liability company interests, and warrants or options. The fund does not invest in start-ups. The fund seek to invest in manufacturing, consumer products and business services/ distribution sector. It seeks to invest in small and mid-sized companies based in the United States. The fund prefers to make debt investments between $5 million and $30 million and equity investments between $10 million and $40 million in companies. The fund seeks to invest in companies with sales between $20 million and $100 million. The fund invest in companies with EBITDA from $3 million to $20 million. It seeks minority equity ownership and prefers to hold a board seat in its portfolio companies. It also prefers to take majority stake in its portfolio companies. The fund typically holds its investments for seven years and exits via sale or recapitalization, initial public offering, or sale to third party.