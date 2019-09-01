Invesco Ltd. (IVZ) and Evercore Inc. (NYSE:EVR) Comparing side by side

Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) and Evercore Inc. (NYSE:EVR) compete against each other in the Asset Management sector. We will compare them and contrast their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Invesco Ltd. 20 1.39 N/A 2.00 9.61 Evercore Inc. 88 1.47 N/A 8.17 10.58

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Invesco Ltd. and Evercore Inc. Evercore Inc. has higher revenue and earnings than Invesco Ltd. Presently more affordable of the two stocks is the business with a lower P/E ratio. Invesco Ltd. is trading at a lower P/E ratio than Evercore Inc., indicating that it is currently more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Invesco Ltd. and Evercore Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Invesco Ltd. 0.00% 6.5% 1.7% Evercore Inc. 0.00% 53.6% 20.7%

Volatility and Risk

Invesco Ltd. has a beta of 1.5 and its 50.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Evercore Inc. has a 1.95 beta and it is 95.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Analyst Ratings

Invesco Ltd. and Evercore Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Invesco Ltd. 1 3 0 2.75 Evercore Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

The upside potential is 33.76% for Invesco Ltd. with average price target of $21. Evercore Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $89 average price target and a 11.58% potential upside. The information presented earlier suggests that Invesco Ltd. looks more robust than Evercore Inc. as far as analyst opinion.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 86.89% of Invesco Ltd. shares and 94.7% of Evercore Inc. shares. Insiders owned 0.9% of Invesco Ltd. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 3.6% of Evercore Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Invesco Ltd. -4.34% -6.57% -11.89% 3.23% -29.86% 14.64% Evercore Inc. -4.37% -2.9% -8.87% -4.75% -22.19% 20.7%

For the past year Invesco Ltd. was less bullish than Evercore Inc.

Summary

Evercore Inc. beats Invesco Ltd. on 11 of the 12 factors.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also launches equity, fixed income, commodity, multi-asset, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It launches equity, fixed income, multi-asset, and balanced exchange-traded funds. The firm also launches and manages private funds. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The firm also invests in alternative markets, such as commodities and currencies. For the equity portion of its portfolio, it invests in growth and value stocks of large-cap, mid-cap, and small-cap companies. For the fixed income portion of its portfolio, the firm invests in convertibles, government bonds, municipal bonds, treasury securities, and cash. It also invests in short term and intermediate term bonds, investment grade and high yield bonds, taxable and tax-free bonds, senior secured loans, and structured securities such as asset-backed securities, mortgage-backed securities, and commercial mortgage-backed securities. The firm employs absolute return, global macro, and long/short strategies. It employs quantitative analysis to make its investments. The firm was formerly known as Invesco Plc, AMVESCAP plc, Amvesco plc, Invesco PLC, Invesco MIM, and H. Lotery & Co. Ltd. Invesco Ltd. was founded in December 1935 and is based in Atlanta, Georgia with an additional office in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Evercore Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an independent investment banking advisory firm in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Banking and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides advisory services on mergers, acquisitions, divestitures, leveraged buyouts, and similar corporate finance matters; capital markets advice relating to debt and equity securities; and services related to securities underwriting, private placement services, and commissions for agency-based equity trading services and equity research. This segment also raises funds for financial sponsors; and provides restructuring advice to companies in financial transition, as well as to creditors, shareholders, and potential acquirers. The Investment Management segment manages financial assets for institutional investors; provides independent fiduciary services to corporate employee benefit plans, as well as wealth management services for high net-worth individuals; and manages private equity funds. The company was formerly known as Evercore Partners Inc. and changed its name to Evercore Inc. in August 2017. Evercore Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in New York City, New York.