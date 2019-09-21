Invesco Ltd. (IVZ) and Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund (NYSE:ENX) Comparing side by side

Both Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) and Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund (NYSE:ENX) compete on a level playing field in the Asset Management industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Invesco Ltd. 19 1.52 N/A 2.00 9.61 Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund 12 16.01 N/A 0.61 19.84

Table 1 demonstrates Invesco Ltd. and Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Invesco Ltd. When business has lower price-to-earnings means it is more affordable than its counterpart currently. Invesco Ltd. is thus currently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Invesco Ltd. 0.00% 6.5% 1.7% Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Invesco Ltd. and Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Invesco Ltd. 1 3 0 2.75 Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund 0 0 0 0.00

The average price target of Invesco Ltd. is $21.25, with potential upside of 25.96%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 86.89% of Invesco Ltd. shares and 29.86% of Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund shares. Invesco Ltd.’s share owned by insiders are 0.9%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Invesco Ltd. -4.34% -6.57% -11.89% 3.23% -29.86% 14.64% Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund -0.16% 1.59% 1.42% 7.9% 8.67% 10.55%

For the past year Invesco Ltd.’s stock price has bigger growth than Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund.

Summary

Invesco Ltd. beats Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund on 8 of the 10 factors.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also launches equity, fixed income, commodity, multi-asset, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It launches equity, fixed income, multi-asset, and balanced exchange-traded funds. The firm also launches and manages private funds. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The firm also invests in alternative markets, such as commodities and currencies. For the equity portion of its portfolio, it invests in growth and value stocks of large-cap, mid-cap, and small-cap companies. For the fixed income portion of its portfolio, the firm invests in convertibles, government bonds, municipal bonds, treasury securities, and cash. It also invests in short term and intermediate term bonds, investment grade and high yield bonds, taxable and tax-free bonds, senior secured loans, and structured securities such as asset-backed securities, mortgage-backed securities, and commercial mortgage-backed securities. The firm employs absolute return, global macro, and long/short strategies. It employs quantitative analysis to make its investments. The firm was formerly known as Invesco Plc, AMVESCAP plc, Amvesco plc, Invesco PLC, Invesco MIM, and H. Lotery & Co. Ltd. Invesco Ltd. was founded in December 1935 and is based in Atlanta, Georgia with an additional office in Hamilton, Bermuda.