Invesco Ltd. (IVZ) and Clough Global Opportunities Fund (NYSE:GLO) Contrasting side by side

Both Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) and Clough Global Opportunities Fund (NYSE:GLO) are each other’s competitor in the Asset Management industry. Thus the contrast of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Invesco Ltd. 19 1.51 N/A 2.00 9.61 Clough Global Opportunities Fund 10 20.01 N/A 0.26 36.35

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Invesco Ltd. and Clough Global Opportunities Fund. Clough Global Opportunities Fund appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Invesco Ltd. The business that is presently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower P/E ratio. Invesco Ltd.’s presently lower P/E ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) and Clough Global Opportunities Fund (NYSE:GLO)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Invesco Ltd. 0.00% 6.5% 1.7% Clough Global Opportunities Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Invesco Ltd. and Clough Global Opportunities Fund can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Invesco Ltd. 1 3 0 2.75 Clough Global Opportunities Fund 0 0 0 0.00

Invesco Ltd. has a 25.96% upside potential and a consensus price target of $21.25.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Invesco Ltd. and Clough Global Opportunities Fund are owned by institutional investors at 86.89% and 3.36% respectively. About 0.9% of Invesco Ltd.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 9.16% of Clough Global Opportunities Fund shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Invesco Ltd. -4.34% -6.57% -11.89% 3.23% -29.86% 14.64% Clough Global Opportunities Fund -1.25% 1.18% -4.06% 3.28% -15.25% 14.82%

For the past year Invesco Ltd.’s stock price has smaller growth than Clough Global Opportunities Fund.

Summary

On 7 of the 10 factors Invesco Ltd. beats Clough Global Opportunities Fund.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also launches equity, fixed income, commodity, multi-asset, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It launches equity, fixed income, multi-asset, and balanced exchange-traded funds. The firm also launches and manages private funds. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The firm also invests in alternative markets, such as commodities and currencies. For the equity portion of its portfolio, it invests in growth and value stocks of large-cap, mid-cap, and small-cap companies. For the fixed income portion of its portfolio, the firm invests in convertibles, government bonds, municipal bonds, treasury securities, and cash. It also invests in short term and intermediate term bonds, investment grade and high yield bonds, taxable and tax-free bonds, senior secured loans, and structured securities such as asset-backed securities, mortgage-backed securities, and commercial mortgage-backed securities. The firm employs absolute return, global macro, and long/short strategies. It employs quantitative analysis to make its investments. The firm was formerly known as Invesco Plc, AMVESCAP plc, Amvesco plc, Invesco PLC, Invesco MIM, and H. Lotery & Co. Ltd. Invesco Ltd. was founded in December 1935 and is based in Atlanta, Georgia with an additional office in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Clough Global Opportunities Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners L.P. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. For its fixed income portion, the fund invests in both investment grade and non-investment grade issues. It employs a combination of fundamental and quantitative analysis with bottom-up stock picking approach to create its portfolio. Clough Global Opportunities Fund was formed on January 12, 2006 and is domiciled in the United States.