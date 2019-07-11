Invesco Ltd. (IVZ) and Central Securities Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET) Comparing side by side

Both Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) and Central Securities Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET) compete on a level playing field in the Asset Management industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Invesco Ltd. 20 1.86 N/A 2.00 10.32 Central Securities Corp. 28 40.09 N/A -1.34 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Invesco Ltd. and Central Securities Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Invesco Ltd. and Central Securities Corp.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Invesco Ltd. 0.00% 8.9% 2.4% Central Securities Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Invesco Ltd. and Central Securities Corp. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Invesco Ltd. 1 4 0 2.80 Central Securities Corp. 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus target price of Invesco Ltd. is $20.8, with potential upside of 1.81%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Invesco Ltd. and Central Securities Corp. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 86.3% and 11.87%. About 0.9% of Invesco Ltd.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, 46.53% are Central Securities Corp.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Invesco Ltd. -3.11% -2.28% 11.48% -1.39% -27.88% 23% Central Securities Corp. -0.87% 0.07% 9.23% 11.24% 10.05% 19.21%

For the past year Invesco Ltd. has stronger performance than Central Securities Corp.

Summary

Invesco Ltd. beats Central Securities Corp. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also launches equity, fixed income, commodity, multi-asset, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It launches equity, fixed income, multi-asset, and balanced exchange-traded funds. The firm also launches and manages private funds. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The firm also invests in alternative markets, such as commodities and currencies. For the equity portion of its portfolio, it invests in growth and value stocks of large-cap, mid-cap, and small-cap companies. For the fixed income portion of its portfolio, the firm invests in convertibles, government bonds, municipal bonds, treasury securities, and cash. It also invests in short term and intermediate term bonds, investment grade and high yield bonds, taxable and tax-free bonds, senior secured loans, and structured securities such as asset-backed securities, mortgage-backed securities, and commercial mortgage-backed securities. The firm employs absolute return, global macro, and long/short strategies. It employs quantitative analysis to make its investments. The firm was formerly known as Invesco Plc, AMVESCAP plc, Amvesco plc, Invesco PLC, Invesco MIM, and H. Lotery & Co. Ltd. Invesco Ltd. was founded in December 1935 and is based in Atlanta, Georgia with an additional office in Hamilton, Bermuda.