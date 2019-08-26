Invesco Ltd. (IVZ) and BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG) Comparison side by side

Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) and BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Asset Management. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Invesco Ltd. 20 1.40 N/A 2.00 9.61 BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. 12 0.96 N/A 1.27 8.43

Table 1 demonstrates Invesco Ltd. and BrightSphere Investment Group Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Invesco Ltd. The business with a higher price-to-earnings ratio is presently more expensive of the two stocks. Invesco Ltd.’s presently higher price-to-earnings ratio means it is more expensive than BrightSphere Investment Group Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Invesco Ltd. and BrightSphere Investment Group Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Invesco Ltd. 0.00% 6.5% 1.7% BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. 0.00% 199.7% 8.8%

Volatility and Risk

A 1.5 beta indicates that Invesco Ltd. is 50.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500. BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. has a 1.82 beta and it is 82.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given Invesco Ltd. and BrightSphere Investment Group Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Invesco Ltd. 1 3 0 2.75 BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. 0 3 0 2.00

Invesco Ltd. has a consensus price target of $21, and a 34.44% upside potential. Competitively the consensus price target of BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. is $12.83, which is potential 44.00% upside. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. is looking more favorable than Invesco Ltd.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Invesco Ltd. and BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 86.89% and 0% respectively. Invesco Ltd.’s share held by insiders are 0.9%. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.3% of BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Invesco Ltd. -4.34% -6.57% -11.89% 3.23% -29.86% 14.64% BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. -4.46% -8.47% -26.41% -13.57% -24.33% 0.19%

For the past year Invesco Ltd.’s stock price has bigger growth than BrightSphere Investment Group Inc.

Summary

Invesco Ltd. beats BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. on 9 of the 11 factors.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also launches equity, fixed income, commodity, multi-asset, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It launches equity, fixed income, multi-asset, and balanced exchange-traded funds. The firm also launches and manages private funds. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The firm also invests in alternative markets, such as commodities and currencies. For the equity portion of its portfolio, it invests in growth and value stocks of large-cap, mid-cap, and small-cap companies. For the fixed income portion of its portfolio, the firm invests in convertibles, government bonds, municipal bonds, treasury securities, and cash. It also invests in short term and intermediate term bonds, investment grade and high yield bonds, taxable and tax-free bonds, senior secured loans, and structured securities such as asset-backed securities, mortgage-backed securities, and commercial mortgage-backed securities. The firm employs absolute return, global macro, and long/short strategies. It employs quantitative analysis to make its investments. The firm was formerly known as Invesco Plc, AMVESCAP plc, Amvesco plc, Invesco PLC, Invesco MIM, and H. Lotery & Co. Ltd. Invesco Ltd. was founded in December 1935 and is based in Atlanta, Georgia with an additional office in Hamilton, Bermuda.

BrightSphere Investment Group plc is a publically owned asset management holding company. The firm provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client focused portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets through its subsidiaries. The firm was founded in 1980 is based Boston, Massachusetts. It was formally known as OM Asset Management plc. BrightSphere Investment Group plc operates as a former subsidiary of Old Mutual Global Investors.