Invesco Ltd. (IVZ) and Associated Capital Group Inc. (NYSE:AC) Comparison side by side

This is a contrast between Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) and Associated Capital Group Inc. (NYSE:AC) based on their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Asset Management and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Invesco Ltd. 20 1.81 N/A 2.00 10.32 Associated Capital Group Inc. 40 37.50 N/A -2.53 0.00

Table 1 highlights Invesco Ltd. and Associated Capital Group Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Invesco Ltd. and Associated Capital Group Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Invesco Ltd. 0.00% 8.9% 2.4% Associated Capital Group Inc. 0.00% -0.2% -0.2%

Volatility and Risk

Invesco Ltd.’s volatility measures that it’s 55.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 1.55 beta. Associated Capital Group Inc.’s 14.00% more volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the stock’s 1.14 beta.

Analyst Recommendations

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Invesco Ltd. and Associated Capital Group Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Invesco Ltd. 1 4 0 2.80 Associated Capital Group Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 5.74% for Invesco Ltd. with consensus price target of $20.8.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Invesco Ltd. and Associated Capital Group Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 86.3% and 81.9% respectively. Invesco Ltd.’s share held by insiders are 0.9%. Comparatively, Associated Capital Group Inc. has 0.1% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Invesco Ltd. -3.11% -2.28% 11.48% -1.39% -27.88% 23% Associated Capital Group Inc. -3.99% -2.11% -8.94% -15.35% 4.19% 9.28%

For the past year Invesco Ltd. has stronger performance than Associated Capital Group Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Invesco Ltd. beats Associated Capital Group Inc.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also launches equity, fixed income, commodity, multi-asset, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It launches equity, fixed income, multi-asset, and balanced exchange-traded funds. The firm also launches and manages private funds. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The firm also invests in alternative markets, such as commodities and currencies. For the equity portion of its portfolio, it invests in growth and value stocks of large-cap, mid-cap, and small-cap companies. For the fixed income portion of its portfolio, the firm invests in convertibles, government bonds, municipal bonds, treasury securities, and cash. It also invests in short term and intermediate term bonds, investment grade and high yield bonds, taxable and tax-free bonds, senior secured loans, and structured securities such as asset-backed securities, mortgage-backed securities, and commercial mortgage-backed securities. The firm employs absolute return, global macro, and long/short strategies. It employs quantitative analysis to make its investments. The firm was formerly known as Invesco Plc, AMVESCAP plc, Amvesco plc, Invesco PLC, Invesco MIM, and H. Lotery & Co. Ltd. Invesco Ltd. was founded in December 1935 and is based in Atlanta, Georgia with an additional office in Hamilton, Bermuda.