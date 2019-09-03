Invesco Ltd. (IVZ) and Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) Comparison side by side

Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) and Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) compete against each other in the Asset Management sector. We will compare them and contrast their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Invesco Ltd. 20 1.37 N/A 2.00 9.61 Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. 27 2.52 N/A 2.55 11.62

Table 1 demonstrates Invesco Ltd. and Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has higher revenue and earnings than Invesco Ltd. The company that Currently has a lower P/E ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. Invesco Ltd. is trading at a lower P/E ratio than Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc., indicating that it is currently more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 has Invesco Ltd. and Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Invesco Ltd. 0.00% 6.5% 1.7% Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility and Risk

Invesco Ltd. is 50.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 1.5. Competitively, Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc.’s 84.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.84 beta.

Analyst Recommendations

Invesco Ltd. and Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Invesco Ltd. 1 3 0 2.75 Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Invesco Ltd. has an average target price of $21, and a 35.22% upside potential. Competitively the average target price of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. is $25, which is potential -4.47% downside. The results from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that Invesco Ltd. seems more appealing than Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Invesco Ltd. and Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 86.89% and 94.1%. Insiders held roughly 0.9% of Invesco Ltd.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1% of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Invesco Ltd. -4.34% -6.57% -11.89% 3.23% -29.86% 14.64% Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. -0.54% 6.32% 4.37% 34.6% -8.99% 39.53%

For the past year Invesco Ltd. was less bullish than Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc.

Summary

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. beats Invesco Ltd. on 8 of the 11 factors.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also launches equity, fixed income, commodity, multi-asset, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It launches equity, fixed income, multi-asset, and balanced exchange-traded funds. The firm also launches and manages private funds. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The firm also invests in alternative markets, such as commodities and currencies. For the equity portion of its portfolio, it invests in growth and value stocks of large-cap, mid-cap, and small-cap companies. For the fixed income portion of its portfolio, the firm invests in convertibles, government bonds, municipal bonds, treasury securities, and cash. It also invests in short term and intermediate term bonds, investment grade and high yield bonds, taxable and tax-free bonds, senior secured loans, and structured securities such as asset-backed securities, mortgage-backed securities, and commercial mortgage-backed securities. The firm employs absolute return, global macro, and long/short strategies. It employs quantitative analysis to make its investments. The firm was formerly known as Invesco Plc, AMVESCAP plc, Amvesco plc, Invesco PLC, Invesco MIM, and H. Lotery & Co. Ltd. Invesco Ltd. was founded in December 1935 and is based in Atlanta, Georgia with an additional office in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in growth and value stocks of companies across all market capitalization. For fixed income component of its portfolio the firm invests in non-investment grade corporate bonds and secured and unsecured loans. It employs fundamental analysis to create its portfolios. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. was founded in 1994 and is based in Milwaukee, Wisconsin with additional offices in Atlanta, Georgia; New York City; San Francisco, California; Leawood, Kansas; and London, United Kingdom.