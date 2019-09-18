Invesco Ltd. (IVZ) and Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. (NYSE:AFT) Comparing side by side

Since Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) and Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. (NYSE:AFT) are part of the Asset Management industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Invesco Ltd. 19 1.52 N/A 2.00 9.61 Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. 15 7.56 N/A -0.26 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Invesco Ltd. and Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) and Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. (NYSE:AFT)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Invesco Ltd. 0.00% 6.5% 1.7% Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Invesco Ltd. and Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Invesco Ltd. 1 4 0 2.80 Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Invesco Ltd.’s upside potential is 25.15% at a $21.2 average price target.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Invesco Ltd. and Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 86.89% and 28.27%. About 0.9% of Invesco Ltd.’s share are held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Invesco Ltd. -4.34% -6.57% -11.89% 3.23% -29.86% 14.64% Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. -0.2% 0.47% -1.7% 2.87% -5.63% 4.45%

For the past year Invesco Ltd.’s stock price has bigger growth than Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors Invesco Ltd. beats Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also launches equity, fixed income, commodity, multi-asset, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It launches equity, fixed income, multi-asset, and balanced exchange-traded funds. The firm also launches and manages private funds. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The firm also invests in alternative markets, such as commodities and currencies. For the equity portion of its portfolio, it invests in growth and value stocks of large-cap, mid-cap, and small-cap companies. For the fixed income portion of its portfolio, the firm invests in convertibles, government bonds, municipal bonds, treasury securities, and cash. It also invests in short term and intermediate term bonds, investment grade and high yield bonds, taxable and tax-free bonds, senior secured loans, and structured securities such as asset-backed securities, mortgage-backed securities, and commercial mortgage-backed securities. The firm employs absolute return, global macro, and long/short strategies. It employs quantitative analysis to make its investments. The firm was formerly known as Invesco Plc, AMVESCAP plc, Amvesco plc, Invesco PLC, Invesco MIM, and H. Lotery & Co. Ltd. Invesco Ltd. was founded in December 1935 and is based in Atlanta, Georgia with an additional office in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Apollo Credit Management, LLC. The Fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade. The Fund employs a conservative approach to credit selection that focuses on collateral coverage, structural seniority, and credit fundamentals, with emphasis on leading defensible market positions, stable companies with positive cash flow, and proven management teams. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolios against the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index. Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. was formed on February 23, 2011 and is domiciled in United States.