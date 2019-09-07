Invesco LTD Increases Stake in Synopsys (SNPS); Stockbridge Partners Has Raised Its Guidewire Software (GWRE) Position by $26.95 Million as Market Value Declined

Stockbridge Partners Llc increased its stake in Guidewire Software Inc (GWRE) by 13.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stockbridge Partners Llc bought 277,845 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.68% . The hedge fund held 2.33 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $226.70 million, up from 2.06 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stockbridge Partners Llc who had been investing in Guidewire Software Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.02B market cap company. The stock increased 14.67% or $14 during the last trading session, reaching $109.41. About 4.95M shares traded or 658.88% up from the average. Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) has risen 18.63% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.63% the S&P500. Some Historical GWRE News: 10/05/2018 – Guidewire Announces 2018.1 Release of P&C Insurance Industry Platform; 06/03/2018 – Guidewire Software 2Q Rev $163.8M; 16/05/2018 – FRISS Announced as New Solution Partner for Guidewire Software; 06/03/2018 – GUIDEWIRE SOFTWARE INC SEES FISCAL 2018 NON GAAP SHR $0.98 – $1.04; 07/03/2018 – GUIDEWIRE SOFTWARE INC GWRE.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $95 FROM $85; 06/03/2018 Guidewire Software 2Q Loss/Shr 59c; 06/03/2018 – GUIDEWIRE SOFTWARE INC SEES FISCAL 2018 REVENUE $644.0 MLN – $650.0 MLN; 06/03/2018 – GUIDEWIRE SEES 3Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 3.0C TO $0, EST. EPS 14.0C; 15/05/2018 – icare Deploys Guidewire lnsurancePlatform™ to Provide High-Quality Customer Experience; 10/04/2018 – Seibels Deploys Guidewire Systems for Claims Management, Analytics, and Enhanced Customer Claims Experience

Invesco Ltd increased its stake in Synopsys Inc (SNPS) by 1.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Invesco Ltd bought 43,309 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.55% . The institutional investor held 2.62M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $301.35M, up from 2.57 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Invesco Ltd who had been investing in Synopsys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.87 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $145.51. About 776,827 shares traded. Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) has risen 48.62% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.62% the S&P500. Some Historical SNPS News: 22/04/2018 – DJ Synopsys Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SNPS); 23/05/2018 – SYNOPSYS INC SNPS.O SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $3.76 TO $3.83; 20/03/2018 – Synopsys Accelerates Development of Renesas R-Car V3H SoC that Achieves Cutting-edge Computer Vision; 10/04/2018 – CAST and Achronix Enable Processing from Data Center to the Edge with Lossless Compression IP; 15/05/2018 – Synopsys Report Finds Majority of Software Plagued by Known Vulnerabilities and License Conflicts as Open Source Adoption Soars; 21/03/2018 – Synopsys: Deal Will Not Be Material to Financials; 23/05/2018 – Synopsys Sees 3Q Rev $760M-$785M; 23/05/2018 – Synopsys Sees 3Q Adj EPS 89c-Adj EPS 93c; 30/04/2018 – Synopsys Digital and Custom Design Platform Certified for TSMC’s Most Advanced 5-nm Process Technology for Early Design Starts; 17/05/2018 – Synopsys Introduces Industry’s First ASIL D Ready Embedded Vision Processor IP for ADAS Applications and Self-Driving Vehicles

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold SNPS shares while 149 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 126 raised stakes. 133.90 million shares or 1.78% more from 131.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 24,586 are owned by Sumitomo Life Insurance. Bancshares Of America Corporation De holds 628,571 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Checchi Cap Advisers Limited accumulated 2,237 shares. 393,754 are owned by Martingale Asset Management L P. Profund Limited Liability Company, a Maryland-based fund reported 10,916 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Mgmt has invested 0.02% in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS). Franklin Res reported 0.08% of its portfolio in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS). Rothschild Asset Mgmt Us has invested 0.52% of its portfolio in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS). Whittier Tru holds 0% of its portfolio in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) for 555 shares. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh holds 5,391 shares. State Bank Of Nova Scotia owns 28,534 shares. 8,750 are owned by Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt System. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Ltd Liability Partnership Ma owns 25 shares. Private Ocean Limited Liability Company accumulated 143 shares. Staley Cap Advisers, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 2,200 shares.

Invesco Ltd, which manages about $296.53B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Veeva Sys Inc (NYSE:VEEV) by 29,339 shares to 127,251 shares, valued at $16.14M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in John Bean Technologies Corp (NYSE:JBT) by 4,664 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 662,226 shares, and cut its stake in Corcept Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CORT).