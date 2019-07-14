Invesco LTD Increases Stake in News New (NWSA); Apple (AAPL) Holder Paradigm Financial Advisors Boosted Stake

Invesco Ltd increased its stake in News Corp New (NWSA) by 3.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Invesco Ltd bought 128,765 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.99% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 3.40M shares of the newspapers and magazines company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $42.30M, up from 3.27 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Invesco Ltd who had been investing in News Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.87 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.68% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $13.31. About 2.32M shares traded. News Corporation (NASDAQ:NWSA) has declined 26.86% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.29% the S&P500. Some Historical NWSA News: 05/03/2018 – TELSTRA CORPORATION LTD TLS.AX – NEWS CORP TO APPOINT 4 DIRECTORS INCLUDING CHAIRMAN OF COMBINED CO; CO TO APPOINT 2 DIRECTORS; 04/05/2018 – FOX NEWS APPOINTS LILY FU CLAFFEE GENERAL COUNSEL; 04/04/2018 – Millennial Buyers Feel the Brunt of Rate and Price Hikes; 06/03/2018 – FOX NEWS CHANNEL PROMOTES NANCY HARMEYER TO VICE PRESIDENT OF DOMESTIC BUREAUS; 11/05/2018 – News Corp Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/05/2018 – News Corp 3Q Loss/Shr $1.94; 22/04/2018 – DJ News Corporation Class B, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NWS); 17/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Churchill Downs, Nordic American Tankers, News Corporation, Aduro Biotech, MannKind; 10/05/2018 – News Corp 3Q Rev $2.09B; 10/05/2018 – NEWS CORP – QTRLY BOOK PUBLISHING REVENUE $398 MLN VS $374 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR

Paradigm Financial Advisors Llc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 3100.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paradigm Financial Advisors Llc bought 93,026 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 96,026 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.24M, up from 3,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $935.40 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.77% or $1.55 during the last trading session, reaching $203.3. About 17.60M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 17/04/2018 – Apple’s big design problem is that it is running out of space on the device’s exterior; 05/03/2018 – CNET Taiwan: Apple could release new high-end headphones this year; 28/03/2018 – APPLE INC AAPL.O : GOLDMAN SACHS SAYS REDUCING IPHONE ESTIMATES FURTHER TO REFLECT DEMAND DETERIORATION; 24/04/2018 – “In 2H18, iPhones could put pricing pressure on RF [radio frequency] suppliers as Apple moves toward lower-end LCD phones with a higher BOM [build of materials],” the firm’s analyst writes; 04/05/2018 – Apple has nurtured partnerships with heritage luxury brands, starting with HermÃ¨s in 2015; 01/05/2018 – Apple pops on earnings beat, strong guidance; 09/04/2018 – Apple’s Entire Business Is Now Being Powered With Clean Energy; 12/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Apple, Amazon race to the $1 trillion mark; 27/03/2018 – Apple VP Greg Joswiak: This iPad is more powerful than most PC laptops and virtually every Chromebook. #AppleEDUchat; 15/03/2018 – SPOTIFY CFO SAYS REWORKING DEAL WITH MAJOR RECORD LABELS IN 2016 AND 2017 IMPROVED SPOTIFY GROSS MARGINS 700 BASIS POINTS

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $255,087 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

