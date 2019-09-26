Invesco LTD Increases Stake in Golar Lng Partners LP (GMLP); Pepsico (PEP) Shareholder Troy Asset Management LTD Cut Stake

Invesco Ltd increased its stake in Golar Lng Partners Lp (GMLP) by 6283.87% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Invesco Ltd bought 6.29M shares as the company’s stock declined 7.14% . The institutional investor held 6.39 million shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $72.21M, up from 100,099 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Invesco Ltd who had been investing in Golar Lng Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $669.55 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.83% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $9.64. About 183,122 shares traded. Golar LNG Partners LP (NASDAQ:GMLP) has declined 27.42% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.42% the S&P500. Some Historical GMLP News: 31/05/2018 – GOLAR LNG PARTNERS – 15-YEAR ATLANTIC FSRU CONTRACT UTILIZING EITHER GOLAR SPIRIT/GOLAR FREEZE EXPECTED TO ADD FURTHER $380 MLN EFFECTIVE REV BACKLOG; 31/05/2018 – Golar LNG Partners L.P. Interim results for the period ended 31 March 2018; 31/05/2018 – GOLAR LNG PARTNERS 1Q OPER REV. $74.2M, EST. $81.2M; 19/03/2018 – REG-Golar LNG Limited & Golar LNG Partners L.P. announce organizational changes; 31/05/2018 – OPHIR ENERGY SAYS NOTES ANNOUNCEMENT BY GOLAR LNG PARTNERS’ REGARDING DISSOLUTION OF ITS ONELNG JOINT VENTURE WITH SCHLUMBERGER; 31/05/2018 – Golar LNG unwinds joint venture with Schlumberger; 15/05/2018 – Invesco Adds Aptiv, Exits Golar LNG Partners, Cuts Comcast: 13F; 31/05/2018 – REG-Golar LNG Partners L.P. Interim results for the period ended 31 March 2018; 19/03/2018 – Golar LNG: Brian Tienzo Will Step Dn as CFO of Golar, Named CEO and CFO of Golar LNG Partners; 16/04/2018 – REG-Golar LNG Partners L.P. – Announcement of filing of Form 20-F Annual Report

Troy Asset Management Ltd decreased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 7.92% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Troy Asset Management Ltd sold 7,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 87,174 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.43 million, down from 94,674 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Troy Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $189.76B market cap company. The stock increased 0.47% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $135.72. About 3.04 million shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 06/03/2018 – PEPSI-COLA PHILIPPINES SAYS STORAGE FEES SUBJECT TO NEGOTIATION; 25/05/2018 – PEPSICO-BARE SNACKS DEAL IS LESS THAN $200 MLN- CNBC , CITING; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q North America Beverages Rev $4.415B; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO CEO: WILL STEP UP ADS ON PEPSI, FOCUS ON DIET, 0 SUGAR; 26/04/2018 – Pepsi tops estimates, promises more investments in N. America; 30/04/2018 – Gatorade Launches “Everything Changes” Global Football Campaign Featuring Football Superstars Lionel Messi, Luis Suárez, And; 01/05/2018 – PepsiCo Raises Quarter Dividend to 9.275c Vs. 8.05c; 21/03/2018 – IBM Watson, Mastercard, Walmart, CBS and PepsiCo Executives to Speak at the ARF’s CONSUMERxSCIENCE; 18/05/2018 – The Malcolm Jenkins Foundation, PepsiCo, and Feed the Children Unite to Defeat Hunger at “Get Ready Fest™”: Feeding Philadelphia, PA; 25/05/2018 – Pepsi to buy fruit and vegetable snack maker Bare Foods

Analysts await PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) to report earnings on October, 3 before the open. They expect $1.50 earnings per share, down 5.66% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.59 per share. PEP’s profit will be $2.10B for 22.62 P/E if the $1.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.54 actual earnings per share reported by PepsiCo, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.60% negative EPS growth.

Troy Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $2.39 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Berkshire Hathaway (BRKA) by 5 shares to 504 shares, valued at $160.45 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cl A by 70,215 shares in the quarter, for a total of 92,470 shares, and has risen its stake in Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.16, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 43 investors sold PEP shares while 724 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 471 raised stakes. 963.17 million shares or 0.23% less from 965.36 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Hm Payson has invested 0.81% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Strategy Asset Managers Ltd Liability, New Jersey-based fund reported 5,026 shares. Markel has invested 0.29% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Pub Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio invested 0.63% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Bancorp Of Montreal Can invested 0.34% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Washington-based Garde Capital Incorporated has invested 0.06% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). 11,633 are held by Loudon Inv Management Lc. North Star Mgmt accumulated 57,162 shares. South Street Advisors Lc holds 0.06% or 1,630 shares in its portfolio. Fagan Associates Incorporated has invested 0.09% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). 87,174 are held by Troy Asset Management. Van Eck Assocs holds 0.03% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 47,629 shares. Schnieders Cap Mgmt Ltd Com invested in 1.87% or 36,364 shares. Alta Cap Mngmt Llc, a Utah-based fund reported 20,564 shares. Ar Asset Inc reported 2.01% stake.