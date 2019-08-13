Invesco LTD Increases Stake in Abb LTD (ABB); Holder Southeast Asset Advisors Has Upped Centurylink (CTL) Holding

Invesco Ltd increased its stake in Abb Ltd (ABB) by 4.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Invesco Ltd bought 71,271 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.25% . The institutional investor held 1.57M shares of the electrical products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.60M, up from 1.50M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Invesco Ltd who had been investing in Abb Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.09 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.05% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $18.88. About 1.18M shares traded. ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) has declined 17.69% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.69% the S&P500. Some Historical ABB News: 29/03/2018 – ABB Shareholders Approve All Proposals at AGM; 06/04/2018 – ABB Ltd. to Invest EUR100 Mln in R&D Site in Austria; 23/04/2018 – Country Leaders Inspired by ABB’s Breakthrough E-Mobility Technologies; 28/03/2018 – ABB FINANCE (USA) INC – OFFERING $300 MLN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF 2.800% NOTES DUE 2020; 28/03/2018 – ABB FINANCE (USA) INC – ALSO OFFERING $750 MLN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF 3.800% NOTES DUE 2028; 06/04/2018 – SWISS ENGINEERING GROUP ABB ABBN.S SAYS WILL INVEST 100 MILLION EUROS IN AN INNOVATION AND TRAINING CAMPUS IN AUSTRIA; 28/03/2018 – ABB FINANCE (USA) INC FILES FOR OFFERING THREE NEW SERIES OF NOTES – SEC FILING; 19/03/2018 – Wartsila buys navigation firm Transas to push autonomous shipping; 17/04/2018 – ABB to provide electric vehicle chargers across the U.S; 23/05/2018 – ABB INDIA – CO AND NITI AAYOG SIGNS STATEMENT OF INTENT FOR DIGITALIZATION OF MULTIPLE SECTORS

Southeast Asset Advisors Inc increased its stake in Centurylink Inc (CTL) by 10.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc bought 106,571 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.43% . The institutional investor held 1.12 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.44 million, up from 1.01M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc who had been investing in Centurylink Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.52 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.46% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $11.48. About 2.61 million shares traded. CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) has declined 35.14% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.14% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.32, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold CTL shares while 164 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 208 raised stakes. 897.40 million shares or 12.72% more from 796.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, National Asset Mgmt has 0.07% invested in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Benjamin F Edwards And Company reported 1,180 shares stake. Cwm Limited Liability Com has invested 0% in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Kentucky Retirement Sys Insur Fund has invested 0.05% in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Two Sigma Securities Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.01% in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Bankshares Of America De has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Focused Wealth Mngmt invested 0.03% in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Mount Lucas Mngmt Lp accumulated 484,313 shares. Gamco Investors Et Al holds 158,900 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Lpl Fincl Lc owns 192,294 shares. First Interstate Bankshares has invested 0% of its portfolio in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). California State Teachers Retirement Systems has invested 0.04% in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Cannell Peter B And reported 0.01% in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Citadel Advsrs Ltd Company invested 0.01% in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Blackrock Incorporated invested 0.05% of its portfolio in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL).

Since March 6, 2019, it had 9 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $3.05 million activity. STOREY JEFFREY K bought $491,480 worth of CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) on Thursday, May 23. $196,600 worth of CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) shares were bought by GLENN T MICHAEL. PERRY HARVEY P bought $109,192 worth of CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) on Wednesday, May 15. $587,500 worth of CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) was bought by Dev Indraneel. Shares for $24,608 were bought by Chilton Kevin P. on Tuesday, March 12.

