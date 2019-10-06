Invesco LTD Increased Its Hilltop Holdings (HTH) Stake; 1 Analysts Covering OGE Energy Corp. (OGE)

Among 4 analysts covering OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. OGE Energy has $4900 highest and $37 lowest target. $44.25’s average target is -1.45% below currents $44.9 stock price. OGE Energy had 6 analyst reports since April 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Mizuho maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Friday, September 20 report. The stock of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) earned “Buy” rating by Bank of America on Friday, September 6. Goldman Sachs downgraded OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) rating on Monday, April 8. Goldman Sachs has “Sell” rating and $37 target. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Friday, September 27 by UBS. See OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) latest ratings:

04/10/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

27/09/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Neutral Old Target: $45.0000 New Target: $49.0000 Maintain

20/09/2019 Broker: Mizuho Rating: Neutral Old Target: $43.5000 New Target: $45.0000 Maintain

06/09/2019 Broker: Bank of America Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Buy Old Target: $44.0000 New Target: $46.0000 Upgrade

17/06/2019 Broker: Mizuho Rating: Neutral New Target: $43.5000 Initiates Coverage On

08/04/2019 Broker: Goldman Sachs Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Sell Old Target: $39 New Target: $37 Downgrade

Invesco Ltd increased Hilltop Holdings Inc (HTH) stake by 25.51% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Invesco Ltd acquired 37,271 shares as Hilltop Holdings Inc (HTH)’s stock rose 9.67%. The Invesco Ltd holds 183,371 shares with $3.90M value, up from 146,100 last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc now has $2.20 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.90% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $23.67. About 131,218 shares traded. Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) has risen 8.67% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.67% the S&P500. Some Historical HTH News: 09/04/2018 – Hilltop Cybersecurity Advisor Presenting at RSA Conference 2018; 27/04/2018 – Hilltop Holdings Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/03/2018 – Hilltop Cybersecurity Appoints Award-winning Fund Manager and Cybersecurity Pioneer as Advisor; 29/03/2018 – Hilltop Holdings: Investment in AFN LLC Was Completed in December; 21/04/2018 – DJ Hilltop Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HTH); 23/05/2018 – Hilltop Cybersecurity Announces the Creation of a Cyber Marketplace; 05/05/2018 – Hilltop Holdings Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for May. 11; 26/04/2018 – HILLTOP HOLDINGS INC QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME $103.4 MLN VS $92.1 MLN; 26/04/2018 – Hilltop Holdings 1Q EPS 25c; 08/03/2018 – Hilltop Cybersecurity to Launch Early Warning System for a New Form of Cyber Attack

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.55, from 1.47 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 38 investors sold OGE Energy Corp. shares while 116 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 102 raised stakes. 128.72 million shares or 2.60% less from 132.15 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Raymond James Associate holds 0.01% in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) or 120,386 shares. Credit Suisse Ag accumulated 271,956 shares. Kelly Lawrence W Associate Inc Ca invested 0% in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE). Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning Limited holds 0.19% of its portfolio in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) for 6,600 shares. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership has invested 0.01% in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE). Bessemer Gp holds 0% of its portfolio in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) for 15,580 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department, a Tennessee-based fund reported 157,451 shares. Federated Investors Pa invested 0.01% in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE). Point72 Asset Lp accumulated 12,762 shares. Oakbrook Invs Limited Liability Co accumulated 11,100 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Vigilant Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Company invested in 0.01% or 1,000 shares. Aqr Capital Management Limited Liability Co holds 0.05% or 1.06M shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv stated it has 1.15M shares. Moreover, Envestnet Asset Management has 0% invested in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE). Moreover, Balyasny Asset Ltd Llc has 0.01% invested in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) for 40,722 shares.

The stock increased 0.56% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $44.9. About 895,661 shares traded. OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) has risen 19.47% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.47% the S&P500. Some Historical OGE News: 12/04/2018 – OGE Energy Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – OGE Energy Backs FY EPS $1.90-EPS $2.05; 03/05/2018 – OGE Energy 1Q Rev $492.7M; 03/05/2018 – OGE Energy Corp. Backs 2018 EPS $1.90-EPS $2.05; 17/05/2018 – OGE CEO tells shareholders company’s core is “rock solid”; 03/05/2018 – OGE ENERGY CORP QTRLY TOTAL OPERATING REVENUES $492.7 MLN VS $456.0 MLN; 03/05/2018 – OGE ENERGY 1Q EPS 27C, EST. 17C; 03/05/2018 – OGE ENERGY CORP – COMPANY REAFFIRMS 2018 EARNINGS GUIDANCE BETWEEN $1.90 TO $2.05 PER AVERAGE DILUTED SHARE; 09/04/2018 – OGE Energy Corp. 1st Quarter 2018 Earnings Webcast; 11/04/2018 – OGE recognized as a 2020 Women on Boards Winning Company

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services well-known provider that offers physical delivery and related services for electricity and natural gas primarily in the south central United States. The company has market cap of $8.99 billion. The firm operates in two divisions, Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations. It has a 22.23 P/E ratio. The Electric Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Oklahoma and western Arkansas.

Invesco Ltd decreased Kt Corp (NYSE:KT) stake by 112,507 shares to 52,582 valued at $650,000 in 2019Q2. It also reduced Care Com Inc (NYSE:CRCM) stake by 87,635 shares and now owns 217,387 shares. Uniti Group Inc was reduced too.

