Invesco LTD Increased Grupo Aeroportuario Del Sure (ASR) Holding by $454,734; Stock Declined; As Altra Indl Motion (AIMC) Stock Declined, Spitfire Capital Has Raised Holding

Spitfire Capital Llc increased its stake in Altra Indl Motion Corp (AIMC) by 6.82% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spitfire Capital Llc bought 11,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.20% . The hedge fund held 172,224 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.18M, up from 161,224 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spitfire Capital Llc who had been investing in Altra Indl Motion Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.71B market cap company. The stock decreased 6.84% or $1.95 during the last trading session, reaching $26.55. About 579,278 shares traded or 18.20% up from the average. Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) has declined 33.50% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.50% the S&P500. Some Historical AIMC News: 07/03/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – ALTRA INDUSTRIAL MOTION CORP. TO COMBINE WITH FORTIVE’S AUTOMATION & SPECIALTY PLATFORM TO CREATE A GLOBAL LEADER IN THE POWER TRANSMISSION AND MOTION CONTROL INDUSTRY; 07/03/2018 – Altra Transaction Has Aggregate Value of $3 Billion; 07/03/2018 – Altra Industrial to buy four Fortive businesses in $3 bln deal; 07/03/2018 – ALTRA INDUSTRIAL MOTION – UPON COMPLETION DEAL, CO INTENDS TO PRIORITIZE DEBT PAY DOWN WHILE MAINTAINING CURRENT DIVIDEND POLICY; 07/03/2018 – ALTRA INDUSTRIAL MOTION CORP – DEAL TO DOUBLE ALTRA’S RE TO ABOUT $1.8 BLN FOR TWELVE MONTHS ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2017; 07/03/2018 – REFILE-ALTRA INDUSTRIAL MOTION CORP – DEAL TO DOUBLE ALTRA’S REVENUE TO ABOUT $1.8 BLN FOR TWELVE MONTHS ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2017 (FIXES TYPO); 07/03/2018 – ALTRA INDUSTRIAL MOTION CORP – DEAL FOR APPROXIMATELY $3.0 BLN; 27/04/2018 – ALTRA INDUSTRIAL MOTION CORP AIMC.O SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $2.36 TO $2.49; 27/04/2018 – Altra Industrial Motion 1Q Adj EPS 66c; 07/03/2018 – Altra Industrial Motion Corp. to Combine with Fortive’s Automation & Specialty Platform to Create a Global Leader in the Power Transmission and Motion Control Industry

Invesco Ltd increased its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario Del Sure (ASR) by 6.52% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Invesco Ltd bought 2,807 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.06% . The institutional investor held 45,854 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.43M, up from 43,047 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Invesco Ltd who had been investing in Grupo Aeroportuario Del Sure for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.73 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.99% or $1.56 during the last trading session, reaching $156.44. About 63,793 shares traded. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) has declined 16.52% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.52% the S&P500. Some Historical ASR News: 05/04/2018 – Asur Total Airports Passenger Traffic Rose 5.3% Y/y in March; 05/04/2018 – CORRECTION: ASUR Announces Total Passenger Traffic for March 2018; 05/04/2018 – ASUR Announces Total Passenger Traffic for March 2018; 05/04/2018 – ASUR CORRECTS MARCH TRAFFIC DATA; 06/03/2018 ASUR Announces Total Passenger Traffic for February 2018; 23/04/2018 – ASUR 1Q OPER INCOME MXN2.20B, EST. MXN1.99B (2 EST.); 26/04/2018 – ASUR SHAREHOLDERS APPROVE MXN6.78 CASH DIVIDEND; 03/05/2018 – ASUR APRIL PASSENGER TRAFFIC DECREASED 0.6% Y/Y; 23/04/2018 – ASUR 1Q REV. MXN3.92B, EST. MXN3.49B; 26/04/2018 – ASUR Announces Resolutions Approved at the General Annual Ordinary Shareholders’ Meeting held on April 26th, 2018

Spitfire Capital Llc, which manages about $260.00M and $95.54M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Us Foods Hldg Corp by 29,900 shares to 173,500 shares, valued at $6.20 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Skyline Champion Corporation (NYSEMKT:SKY) by 12,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 205,000 shares, and cut its stake in Blue Bird Corp (NASDAQ:HCAC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.24 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.41, from 1.65 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 25 investors sold AIMC shares while 49 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 66 raised stakes. 62.99 million shares or 1.19% less from 63.75 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Price T Rowe Associate Md holds 0% of its portfolio in Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) for 10,405 shares. State Common Retirement Fund owns 519,535 shares. Wasatch Advsr stated it has 1.2% in Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC). Goldman Sachs Gp invested in 427,646 shares. Ubs Asset Americas Incorporated has 0% invested in Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC). 128,710 were accumulated by Tygh Mgmt. Connable Office holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) for 7,380 shares. Vanguard Group accumulated 0.01% or 5.80M shares. Brinker Capital invested in 0.04% or 30,424 shares. Stifel Fincl reported 12,959 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Hightower Advisors Ltd Liability reported 0% in Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC). Spitfire Cap Limited Liability Corp accumulated 172,224 shares. Css Ltd Liability Com Il holds 44,326 shares. Moreover, Barclays Plc has 0% invested in Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC). Voya Invest Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.01% or 90,660 shares in its portfolio.

Invesco Ltd, which manages about $419.13B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lendingtree Inc New (NASDAQ:TREE) by 17,293 shares to 51,700 shares, valued at $21.72M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Terex Corp New (NYSE:TEX) by 20,673 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 174,220 shares, and cut its stake in Invesco Db Mlti Sectr Cmmty.