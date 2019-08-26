Invesco LTD Holds Stake in Southwestern Energy Co (SWN); Greystone Managed Investments Trimmed Its Descartes Sys Group (DSGX) Stake as Shares Declined

Invesco Ltd increased its stake in Southwestern Energy Co (SWN) by 264.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Invesco Ltd bought 3.52M shares as the company’s stock declined 43.15% . The institutional investor held 4.85M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.75M, up from 1.33M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Invesco Ltd who had been investing in Southwestern Energy Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $933.50M market cap company. The stock increased 2.07% or $0.035 during the last trading session, reaching $1.725. About 8.42 million shares traded. Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN) has declined 56.09% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 56.09% the S&P500. Some Historical SWN News: 17/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Kirkland’s, The Walt Disney, The Kraft Heinz, Southwestern Energy, QTS Realty Tr; 27/04/2018 – SOUTHWESTERN ENERGY – $3.5 BLN CREDIT AGREEMENT MATURES ON APRIL 26, 2023; 26/04/2018 – SOUTHWESTERN ENERGY 1Q PRODUCTION 226 BCFE; 27/04/2018 – S&P: Southwestern Energy Rating Reflects Increasing Production; 27/04/2018 – S&P: Southwestern Energy Rating Reflects Higher Gas, Natural Gas Liquids Price Realizations; 27/04/2018 – SOUTHWESTERN’S APPALACHIA LOGISTICS ‘IMPROVING DRAMATICALLY’; 08/05/2018 – Moody’s Outlook on Southwestern Energy Remains Stable; 08/05/2018 – Towle Buys New 1.1% Position in Southwestern Energy; 27/04/2018 – SOUTHWESTERN ENERGY SAYS ENTERED APRIL 26 CREDIT AGREEMENT WITH TOTAL COMMITMENTS OF $2 BLN & TOTAL MAXIMUM REVOLVING CREDIT AMOUNT OF $3.5 BLN – SEC FILING; 07/05/2018 – West Virginia allows ETP to resume work on Rover natgas pipeline

Greystone Managed Investments Inc decreased its stake in Descartes Sys Group Inc (DSGX) by 37.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greystone Managed Investments Inc sold 181,949 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.27% . The institutional investor held 302,437 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.00 million, down from 484,386 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greystone Managed Investments Inc who had been investing in Descartes Sys Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.91 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.43% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $34.52. About 84,333 shares traded. The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) has risen 14.15% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.15% the S&P500. Some Historical DSGX News: 07/03/2018 – Record Attendance at Descartes’ 13th Annual Global User and Partner Conference; 30/05/2018 – Descartes Systems 1Q Rev $67M; 07/03/2018 – Record Attendance at Descartes’ 13th Annual Global User and Partner Conference; 14/05/2018 – Janus Henderson Group Buys 1.5% Position in Descartes Systems; 05/03/2018 – Descartes Systems 4Q EPS 9c; 30/05/2018 – Descartes Systems 1Q EPS 9c; 31/05/2018 – DESCARTES SYSTEMS GROUP INC DSG.TO : ALL FIGURES IN C$; 09/04/2018 – Active Nutrition International Takes PowerBar and Dymatize Online Using the Descartes pixi* Warehouse Management Solution; 05/03/2018 – DESCARTES 4Q EPS 9C; 05/03/2018 Descartes Systems 4Q Rev $63.6M

Greystone Managed Investments Inc, which manages about $1.70B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lyondellbasell Industries N (NYSE:LYB) by 6,961 shares to 37,594 shares, valued at $3.16 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Rio Tinto Plc (NYSE:RIO) by 225,675 shares in the quarter, for a total of 698,156 shares, and has risen its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (NYSE:AEM).

Analysts await The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) to report earnings on September, 4. They expect $0.10 earnings per share, down 9.09% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.11 per share. DSGX’s profit will be $8.42 million for 86.30 P/E if the $0.10 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.09 actual earnings per share reported by The Descartes Systems Group Inc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.11% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.17, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 36 investors sold SWN shares while 103 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 544.79 million shares or 2.28% more from 532.65 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oppenheimer & holds 0.03% or 243,170 shares. Fisher Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation reported 5.23M shares. Illinois-based Castleark Management Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.03% in Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN). Lsv Asset Mngmt accumulated 6.42 million shares. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has invested 0% in Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN). 1.25 million are owned by Manufacturers Life Ins The. 25,000 are held by Advent Capital De. Mariner Ltd accumulated 20,322 shares. Old Comml Bank In invested in 0.02% or 98,616 shares. New Jersey Better Educational Savings reported 20,000 shares stake. Sterling Mngmt Ltd Llc holds 8.79 million shares or 0.41% of its portfolio. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt Sys invested 0.01% in Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN). Stephens Inc Ar reported 32,732 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Da Davidson reported 0% of its portfolio in Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN). Aperio has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN).

Invesco Ltd, which manages about $296.53 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) by 173,437 shares to 2.21 million shares, valued at $74.64 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Select Med Hldgs Corp (NYSE:SEM) by 2.55 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.32 million shares, and cut its stake in Nuveen Pfd & Incm Securties (JPS).

Since August 9, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $238,500 activity. 100,000 shares were bought by Way William J, worth $191,000 on Friday, August 9.