Invesco LTD Holding in National Health Invs (NHI) Trimmed as Stock Price Rose; Continental Advisors Has Trimmed Its Stake in Nuance Communications (NUAN) by $1.23 Million as Stock Declined

Invesco Ltd decreased its stake in National Health Invs Inc (NHI) by 4.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Invesco Ltd sold 74,822 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.14% . The institutional investor held 1.49 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $117.33M, down from 1.57M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Invesco Ltd who had been investing in National Health Invs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.58B market cap company. The stock increased 0.89% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $82.83. About 146,144 shares traded. National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) has risen 8.00% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.00% the S&P500. Some Historical NHI News: 08/05/2018 – NHI Announces Second Quarter 2018 Dividend; 14/03/2018 – VolparaDensity™ Software Selected for UK National Health Service Breast Screening Program Project; 16/04/2018 – The inaugural meeting of The Goals of Care Coalition of NJ meets ahead of National Healthcare Decisions Day (NHDD); 08/05/2018 – National Health Investors 1Q Rev $72.7M; 04/04/2018 – Memorial Hermann Earns National Health IT Award; 08/05/2018 – National Health Investors 1Q Net $38.4M; 08/05/2018 – NHI SEES FY NORMALIZED FFO/SHR $5.45 TO $5.51, EST. $5.50; 07/03/2018 – The FDA commissioner was speaking at the National Health Policy Conference of AHIP, the health insurer industry group; 08/05/2018 – National Health Investors 1Q FFO $1.35/Shr; 08/05/2018 – Children’s National Health System and GetWellNetwork Design Digital Pathway for Autism Family Support and Education

Continental Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Nuance Communications Inc (NUAN) by 46.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Continental Advisors Llc sold 77,171 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.01% . The hedge fund held 88,529 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.50 million, down from 165,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Continental Advisors Llc who had been investing in Nuance Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.77B market cap company. The stock increased 2.14% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $16.71. About 1.79M shares traded or 5.79% up from the average. Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) has risen 12.66% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.66% the S&P500. Some Historical NUAN News: 27/03/2018 – NEUBERGER BERMAN CALLS FOR NUANCE TO REFORM PAY PRACTICES; 13/03/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – 70–618-18-3-6065-0032 – Service – Nuance PowerScribe Service Contract -; 09/05/2018 – NUANCE 2Q ADJ EPS 27C, EST. 28C; 22/03/2018 – NUANCE SAYS PAUL RICCI TO RETIRE; 29/05/2018 – Nuance’s Conversational AI Platform Powers Revolutionary Mercedes Benz User Experience; 09/05/2018 – Nuance 2Q Loss $164.1M; 27/03/2018 – NEUBERGER BERMAN – BELIEVES NUANCE COMMUNICATIONS BOARD SHOULD REQUEST KATHRYN MARTIN ACCEPT SHAREHOLDER’S REPEATED OPPOSITION TO BOARD SEAT & RESIGN; 07/03/2018 – Nuance and Epic Team to Deliver Array of Al-powered Healthcare Virtual Assistants; 22/03/2018 – Nuance Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 05/03/2018 – Nuance and Partners HealthCare Collaborate to Accelerate Widespread Development, Deployment and Adoption of Al Applications for Diagnostic Imaging

Continental Advisors Llc, which manages about $318.00M and $215.10M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Capital One Finl Corp (NYSE:COF) by 64,339 shares to 74,339 shares, valued at $6.07 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in First Tr Exchange Traded Fd (Put) (FDN) by 22,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 30,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Block H & R Inc (NYSE:HRB).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.38, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 46 investors sold NUAN shares while 98 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 261.61 million shares or 9.69% more from 238.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Great West Life Assurance Can invested 0% of its portfolio in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN). Essex Invest Company Limited Liability Corporation holds 99,436 shares or 0.25% of its portfolio. Moreover, Atlanta Management L L C has 0.01% invested in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) for 78,800 shares. Shell Asset Management holds 0.01% or 35,700 shares. Amer Century Cos invested 0% in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN). Proshare Advsrs Lc owns 13,043 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Credit Suisse Ag has 3.43M shares. Hbk LP accumulated 63,376 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Voya Investment Mngmt Llc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN). Connecticut-based Tudor Invest Corporation Et Al has invested 0.02% in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN). Fisher Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation reported 1.08M shares. Staley Advisers, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 975,400 shares. Fil reported 0.24% in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale owns 913,000 shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio. Canal Ins Co invested 1.26% in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN).

Invesco Ltd, which manages about $296.53 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Foundation Bldg Matls Inc by 45,911 shares to 151,732 shares, valued at $1.49M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spx Flow Inc by 10,311 shares in the quarter, for a total of 199,473 shares, and has risen its stake in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.14 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.45, from 1.59 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 13 investors sold NHI shares while 72 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 29.63 million shares or 0.77% more from 29.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Deutsche Fincl Bank Ag holds 204,821 shares. Meritage Mgmt reported 63,461 shares or 0.51% of all its holdings. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership invested in 90,440 shares or 0% of the stock. Los Angeles & Equity has 9,590 shares. Benjamin F Edwards & reported 0% stake. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt Incorporated has invested 0.01% in National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI). Millennium Management Limited Liability Corporation has 301,201 shares. Wells Fargo Mn has 0% invested in National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) for 155,898 shares. Citigroup Inc reported 0.01% stake. Putnam Invs Limited Liability Co accumulated 0% or 5,091 shares. Moreover, Proshare has 0.06% invested in National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI). Aperio Ltd holds 0.01% in National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) or 19,333 shares. Cwm Ltd reported 13 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd accumulated 0.01% or 9,837 shares. Us Commercial Bank De stated it has 10,267 shares.

