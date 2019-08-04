Invesco LTD Holding in Kinross Gold (KGC) Has Lowered as Stock Value Rose; Procter & Gamble Co (PG) Holder Capital Investment Advisors Trimmed Its Stake

Capital Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (PG) by 3.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Investment Advisors Llc sold 5,981 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 149,709 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.58M, down from 155,690 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Procter & Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $290.88 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $116.44. About 11.56M shares traded or 57.20% up from the average. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 03/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Pfizer in talks with P&G on sale of its consumer business, though far apart on price; 19/04/2018 – P&G Deal for Merck KGaA Business Valuation Is About EUR3.4B; 09/05/2018 – SIEMENS BOARD MEMBER LISA DAVIS SAYS EXPECTS PG MARGIN TO BE IN MID TO HIGH SINGLE DIGIT RANGE IN 2018 AND 2019; 20/04/2018 – P&G’s vitamin boost could signal more to come; 18/05/2018 – SIAM CITY CEMENT TO BUY PART OF P.G. SERVICE CO. FOR 195M BAHT; 11/04/2018 – Vicks® ZzzQuil™ Expands Offering with New Vicks ZzzQuil PURE Zzzs™ Melatonin Gummies; 19/04/2018 – P&G: PGT Product Assets Will Return to Their Respective Parent Companies to Reestablish Independent OTC Businesses; 09/05/2018 – CincinnatiBusCou: EXCLUSIVE: P&G-founded nonprofit moving to UC’s 1819 Innovation Hub; 03/04/2018 – Pfizer and P&G are in talks on sale of consumer business, though far apart in price; 29/05/2018 – PLUG POWER SAYS PROCTER & GAMBLE IS LEADING INVESTIGATION AT LOUISIANA PLANT ACCIDENT

Invesco Ltd decreased its stake in Kinross Gold Corp (KGC) by 25.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Invesco Ltd sold 2.60 million shares as the company’s stock rose 31.37% . The institutional investor held 7.52M shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.86M, down from 10.12M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Invesco Ltd who had been investing in Kinross Gold Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.71 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.24% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $4.57. About 20.90 million shares traded or 80.99% up from the average. Kinross Gold Corporation (NYSE:KGC) has risen 11.67% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.67% the S&P500. Some Historical KGC News: 08/05/2018 – KINROSS GOLD CORP K.TO – “ON TRACK TO MEET PRODUCTION AND COST GUIDANCE”; 26/03/2018 – KINROSS GOLD – U.S. SEC’S INVESTIGATION OF WEST AFRICA OPS HAS CONCLUDED WITHOUT ANY MATERIAL ADVERSE EFFECT ON CO’S FINANCIAL POSITION/BUSINESS OPS; 16/05/2018 – KINROSS SAYS IT’S ALREADY `IN DIALOGUE’ WITH MAURITANIA; 26/03/2018 – SEC ACCUSED KINROSS OF VIOLATING FOREIGN CORRUPT PRACTICES ACT OVER ITS REPEATED FAILURE TO IMPLEMENT ADEQUATE ACCOUNTING CONTROLS FOR TWO AFRICAN UNITS; 26/03/2018 – SEC: Kinross Gold Violations Arise From Failure to Implement Adequate Accounting controls of Two African Subsidiaries; 26/03/2018 – Kinross Gold settles Foreign Corrupt Practices Act charges -SEC; 26/03/2018 – SEC: Kinross Gold Charged With FCPA Violations; 22/03/2018 – S&P REVISES KINROSS GOLD CORP. TO RATING ‘BBB-‘ FROM ‘BB+’; 09/05/2018 – KINROSS GOLD MONITORING GHANA SITUATION `CLOSELY’: SPOKESMAN; 15/03/2018 – KINROSS ADOPTS NEW HOLDER RIGHTS PLAN

Invesco Ltd, which manages about $296.53 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wideopenwest Inc by 67,221 shares to 253,524 shares, valued at $2.31M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Century Alum Co (NASDAQ:CENX) by 132,151 shares in the quarter, for a total of 448,384 shares, and has risen its stake in Invesco Actively Managd Etf.

Capital Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.72 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Omnicom (NYSE:OMC) by 7,458 shares to 79,428 shares, valued at $5.80M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Ibonds Dec 2021 by 31,082 shares in the quarter, for a total of 363,940 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Intl Eq Indx Fd (VWO).

