Invesco LTD Holding in Aercap Holdings Nv (AER) Lowered by $10.85 Million; Asset Management Group Has Trimmed Its Pepsico (PEP) Holding by $1.19 Million as Shares Rose

Asset Management Group Inc decreased its stake in Pepsico (PEP) by 14.74% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Asset Management Group Inc sold 9,119 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 52,752 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.92 million, down from 61,871 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Asset Management Group Inc who had been investing in Pepsico for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $189.59 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $135.6. About 3.23 million shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 25/05/2018 – PEPSICO INC – UPON CLOSING, BARE SNACKS WILL CONTINUE TO OPERATE INDEPENDENTLY FROM ITS HEADQUARTERS IN SAN FRANCISCO; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Rev $12.56B; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo: To Responsibly Step Up Investments in Core Carbonated Soft Drinks; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO CEO: NAB RESULTS HAVE NOT LIVED UP IN LAST 3 QUARTERS; 26/04/2018 – Pepsi has been trying to turn around its lagging Gatorade business; 25/05/2018 – PEPSICO INC – BARE SNACKS WILL CONTINUE TO OPERATE INDEPENDENTLY FROM ITS HEADQUARTERS IN SAN FRANCISCO; 20/04/2018 – PepsiCo Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Sellers; 01/05/2018 – PepsiCo Declares Quarterly Dividend; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO SEES 2018 CORE SHR $5.70; 25/04/2018 – Summer’s fizziest accessory: the return of the Rolex `Pepsi’

Invesco Ltd decreased its stake in Aercap Holdings Nv (AER) by 46.2% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Invesco Ltd sold 208,733 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.29% . The institutional investor held 243,028 shares of the diversified commercial services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.64 million, down from 451,761 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Invesco Ltd who had been investing in Aercap Holdings Nv for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.57 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.38% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $55.44. About 480,386 shares traded. AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER) has declined 2.63% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.63% the S&P500. Some Historical AER News: 11/04/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Athene Holding, Aercap Holdings N.V, Amdocs, Signet Jewelers, Canadian Imperial Ba; 28/03/2018 – AerCap Announces Completion of $0.95 Billion Unsecured Revolver Amendment and Extension; 04/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Aercap’s Baa3 Senior Unsecured Rating, Upgrades Junior Subordinated Debt Rating To Ba1(hyb); 02/04/2018 – SPIRIT AIRLINES – ENTERED INTO AIRCRAFT SALE AGREEMENT TO BUY FOURTEEN A319-100 AIRCRAFT UNDER OPERATING LEASES FROM AERCAP GLOBAL AVIATION TRUST; 03/05/2018 – AERCAP HOLDINGS 1Q EPS $1.72; 09/03/2018 AerCap Holdings N.V. Announces 20-F Filing; 28/03/2018 – AerCap Announces Completion of $0.95 B Unsecured Revolver Amendment and Extension; 05/04/2018 – AerCap Leased, Purchased and Sold 114 Aircraft in the 1Q 2018; 03/04/2018 – Greenlight Capital’s largest disclosed long positions at the time of the letter were AerCap, Bayer, Brighthouse Financial, General Motors and gold; 04/04/2018 – AerCap Holdings Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Invesco Ltd, which manages about $388.53B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 1.46M shares to 4.91M shares, valued at $1.00B in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nexpoint Residential Tr Inc by 23,187 shares in the quarter, for a total of 67,818 shares, and has risen its stake in Ttm Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:TTMI).

More notable recent AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “AerCap Holdings N.V. (AER) Q1 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Motley Fool” on May 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About AerCap Holdings N.V. (AER) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 13, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Another Winning Quarter Takes Einhorn to 17.4% Year to Date – Yahoo Finance” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “AerCap Holdings – A Closer Look – Seeking Alpha” published on December 17, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “AerCap +4% after earnings topper – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Analysts await AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.90 earnings per share, up 6.15% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.79 per share. AER’s profit will be $259.54 million for 7.29 P/E if the $1.90 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.42 actual earnings per share reported by AerCap Holdings N.V. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.49% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.9 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.03, from 0.87 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 29 investors sold AER shares while 102 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 117.17 million shares or 2.00% less from 119.57 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ls Inv Advisors Limited Liability invested 0.01% in AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER). James Investment Rech invested in 1,487 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Amp Investors holds 0.02% or 67,535 shares in its portfolio. National Bank Of Montreal Can, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 1.32M shares. Lpl Fincl Limited Liability Corp reported 13,580 shares. Mackenzie Fin Corp holds 0.01% or 55,734 shares in its portfolio. Intrust National Bank & Trust Na owns 21,837 shares. Manufacturers Life Insurance The stated it has 85,509 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Envestnet Asset Management Inc holds 333,048 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. D E Shaw Company holds 0% of its portfolio in AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER) for 8,860 shares. 3.48M are owned by Greenlight Capital. Bridges Incorporated accumulated 23,630 shares. Advsrs Asset Mgmt has 0% invested in AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER). Brinker Cap Inc reported 0.02% in AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER). Cordasco Financial invested in 0% or 52 shares.

More notable recent PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “PepsiCo (PEP) Acquires SodaStream, Expands Beverage Portfolio – Nasdaq” on December 06, 2018, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On PepsiCo, Inc. (PEP) ? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 07, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “PepsiCo’s Growth Buckets: A Strategist’s View – Seeking Alpha” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “PepsiCo unveils PepCoin loyalty program – Seeking Alpha” published on September 12, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Pepsico, Inc. (PEP) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 06, 2018 – Nasdaq” with publication date: December 04, 2018.