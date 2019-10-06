Invesco LTD Has Upped Stake in Acacia Resh (ACTG); As Adobe Com (ADBE) Stock Price Rose, Blue Fin Capital Has Boosted Position

Blue Fin Capital Inc increased its stake in Adobe Inc Com (ADBE) by 56.75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blue Fin Capital Inc bought 1,063 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The institutional investor held 2,936 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $865,000, up from 1,873 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc who had been investing in Adobe Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $131.25 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.67% or $4.56 during the last trading session, reaching $276.96. About 2.58 million shares traded or 1.53% up from the average. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 19/03/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – ENEL SELLS ENERGY FROM NEW US WIND FARM TO FACEBOOK AND ADOBE; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE CEO SHANTANU NARAYEN: CHINA, SOUTH KOREA BOOSTING GROWTH; 05/04/2018 – ADBE: Adobe names John Murpy as CFO, effective April 9 [MORE]; 11/05/2018 – WebAct Announces Adobe Muse Alternative Website Platform; 27/03/2018 – Hootsuite Awarded Adobe Exchange Partner of the Year; 21/05/2018 – Adobe To Buy Commerce Platform Magento For $1.68 Billion — MarketWatch; 28/03/2018 – Adobe and NVIDIA Announce Partnership to Deliver New AI Services for Creativity and Digital Experiences; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC – DIGITAL MEDIA ANNUALIZED RECURRING REVENUE (“ARR”) GREW TO $5.72 BLN EXITING QUARTER, A QUARTER-OVER-QUARTER INCREASE OF $336 MLN; 20/03/2018 – Facebook and Adobe to buy wind power from Nebraska facility; 13/04/2018 – Adobe Systems: Addition of Ricks Expands Board to 11 Members From 10

Invesco Ltd increased its stake in Acacia Resh Corp (ACTG) by 1806.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Invesco Ltd bought 2.37 million shares as the company’s stock declined 11.71% . The institutional investor held 2.50M shares of the multi-sector company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.40 million, up from 131,135 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Invesco Ltd who had been investing in Acacia Resh Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $126.38M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.67% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $2.55. About 69,002 shares traded. Acacia Research Corporation (NASDAQ:ACTG) has declined 24.59% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.59% the S&P500. Some Historical ACTG News: 29/05/2018 – ACACIA: RETURNING CASH IN AMTS OVER $20M BUYBACK NOT FEASIBLE; 01/05/2018 – Acacia Research 1Q Loss/Shr 63c; 30/05/2018 – Sidus Investment Management and BLR Partners Issue Presentation Outlining Egregious Value Destruction and Corporate Governance; 29/05/2018 – Acacia Research Corporation Board of Directors Issue Letter Urging Stockholders to Protect Their Investment; 20/03/2018 Sidus Investment Management and BLR Partners Issue Letter to Stockholders of Acacia Research Corporation; 24/05/2018 – ACACIA RESEARCH SAYS SIDUS/BLR REJECTED OFFER OF ONE BOARD SEAT; 03/04/2018 – SIDUS INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT – “BELIEVE IT IS IMPORTANT” FOR ACACIA RESEARCH CORPORATION’S STOCKHOLDERS TO HAVE AN ANNUAL VOTE ON DIRECTORS; 21/03/2018 – ACACIA RESEARCH CORP – DATE OF ANNUAL MEETING AND RECORD DATE HAVE NOT BEEN DETERMINED YET; 21/03/2018 – ACACIA TO REVIEW & CONSIDER DIRECTOR NOMINATES BY SIDUS & BLR; 10/04/2018 – SIDUS:TOLD THAT ACTG TOLD BROADRIDGE IT’S CANCELLING JUNE 7 MTG

More notable recent Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “After-Hours Movers 9/17: (CDW) (KDMN) Higher; (FDX) (PTCT) (ADBE) Lower (more…) – StreetInsider.com” on September 17, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Analysts Still Bullish On Adobe Despite Bookings Miss – Yahoo Finance” published on September 18, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Adobe Systems EPS beats by $0.08, beats on revenue – Seeking Alpha” on September 17, 2019. More interesting news about Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Adobe, Apple, AT&T, Chewy, Corning, Dow, FedEx, NCR, Square, Tellurian, Zscaler, Zynga and More – 24/7 Wall St.” published on September 18, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “10 Stocks to Buy for October – Investorplace.com” with publication date: October 01, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.19 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 39 investors sold ADBE shares while 372 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 379 raised stakes. 397.54 million shares or 0.08% less from 397.86 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Shamrock Asset Mngmt Limited Company, Texas-based fund reported 79 shares. Aspen Inv reported 2,545 shares. Blue Capital holds 0.45% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 2,936 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Com stated it has 0.07% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Carroll Associates Incorporated holds 0.06% or 2,200 shares. Rmb Ltd Llc invested 0.04% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Fred Alger Management invested in 2.9% or 2.56 million shares. Numerixs Investment Technologies reported 839 shares. Edgewood Management Ltd Liability Co accumulated 4.67M shares. Retirement System Of Alabama owns 0.31% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 227,560 shares. Old Dominion Capital Management Inc reported 28,432 shares stake. King Luther Management has invested 2.38% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Cap Research Invsts reported 3.78M shares. Smith Salley Associates holds 0.06% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) or 1,370 shares. Finemark Financial Bank & accumulated 65,478 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.52, from 1.75 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 7 investors sold ACTG shares while 19 reduced holdings. 7 funds opened positions while 25 raised stakes. 29.45 million shares or 1.49% more from 29.02 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Northern Tru reported 574,079 shares. Geode Cap Limited Liability Com reported 0% of its portfolio in Acacia Research Corporation (NASDAQ:ACTG). Panagora Asset Mngmt invested in 12,900 shares or 0% of the stock. 288,745 were reported by Charles Schwab Invest Mgmt. Sg Americas Secs Llc has 0% invested in Acacia Research Corporation (NASDAQ:ACTG). Susquehanna Intll Group Ltd Liability Partnership accumulated 0% or 60,025 shares. Gru One Trading Limited Partnership holds 0% or 6,942 shares. Adams Asset Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.1% or 220,977 shares. Morgan Stanley accumulated 13,924 shares. Fmr Limited Liability Com has invested 0% of its portfolio in Acacia Research Corporation (NASDAQ:ACTG). Vanguard Gp holds 0% of its portfolio in Acacia Research Corporation (NASDAQ:ACTG) for 3.60M shares. Invesco Ltd accumulated 2.50M shares. Verity Asset Mgmt Inc invested in 25,432 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & invested in 1.14M shares. Elkhorn Limited Partnership holds 0.14% of its portfolio in Acacia Research Corporation (NASDAQ:ACTG) for 80,000 shares.