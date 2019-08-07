Invesco LTD Has Upped Its Palo Alto Networks (PANW) Holding; Causeway Capital Management Has Decreased Holding in Sabre (SABR) by $35.60 Million as Share Price Rose

Invesco Ltd increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW) by 115.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Invesco Ltd bought 548,033 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.06% . The institutional investor held 1.02 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $248.10M, up from 473,476 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Invesco Ltd who had been investing in Palo Alto Networks Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.06 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.75% or $1.61 during the last trading session, reaching $212.5. About 853,644 shares traded. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) has risen 15.78% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.78% the S&P500. Some Historical PANW News: 23/05/2018 – UKRAINE STATE SECURITY SERVICE SAYS THE POSSIBLE CYBER ATTACK APPEARS TO BE FOCUSED ON UKRAINE; 12/03/2018 – SD-WAN Market Leader Aryaka Unveils PASSPORT: Multi-Layered Security Platform and Ecosystem, Partners with Palo Alto Networks,; 07/04/2018 – USGS: M 2.0 – 1km W of Palo Cedro, CA; 23/04/2018 – KACHER SAYS PANW SHOULD BE VALUED AS A HIGH GROWTH SAAS BIZ; 24/05/2018 – PINNACLE WEST CUTS PALO VERDE 2 REACTOR TO 0% FROM 100%: NRC; 14/03/2018 – Palo Alto Networks To Acquire CIA-backed Evident.io For $300 Million — MarketWatch; 12/04/2018 – Sequoia Capital’s Raanan launches cyber-focused fund; 29/05/2018 – PINNACLE WEST RAISES PALO VERDE 2 TO 100% FROM 0% FRIDAY: NRC; 20/03/2018 – PALO ALTO NETWORKS ANNOUNCES ADVANCEMENTS TO ITS TRAPS ADVANCED ENDPOINT PROTECTION OFFERING; 10/04/2018 – PALO ALTO NETWORKS SEES DEAL CLOSING IN FISCAL 3Q

Causeway Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Sabre Corp (SABR) by 12.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Causeway Capital Management Llc sold 1.70 million shares as the company’s stock rose 12.54% . The institutional investor held 11.87M shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $253.81 million, down from 13.56 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Causeway Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Sabre Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.80B market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $24.84. About 1.55 million shares traded. Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ:SABR) has declined 9.47% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.47% the S&P500. Some Historical SABR News: 01/05/2018 – SABRE R1Q ADJ. EPS 44C, EST. 41C; 31/05/2018 – Sabre to offer NDC-enabled solutions in 2018; 08/03/2018 – Interjet expands reach with full content distribution on the Sabre GDS; 19/03/2018 – Sabre Conference Call Scheduled By Aliya Capital for Mar. 27; 12/04/2018 – Travelport likely to be put in play by Elliott; 09/05/2018 – Aflac Brings Home SABRE Awards for Corporate Responsibility, Including Top Award for Best in Show; 15/05/2018 – SABRE CORP SABR.O : BOFA MERRILL RAISES TO BUY; 08/03/2018 – INTERJET EXPANDS REACH WITH FULL CONTENT DISTRIBUTION ON SABRE; 30/05/2018 – Sabre Insurance Cofounder, Investor Sell 18% Stake for GBP112.8 Mln; 10/04/2018 – Sabre makes major innovation announcement to bring industry-first Digital Airline Commercial Platform to market at Sabre Technology Exchange

More notable recent Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “4 Cybersecurity Stocks to Buy for Long-Term Gains – Investorplace.com” on August 06, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Palo Alto Networks Earnings Preview: The Stock Could Be Hitting Support – Seeking Alpha” published on November 28, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Palo Alto Networks In The Cloud – The Selloff Appears Overdone – Seeking Alpha” on June 17, 2019. More interesting news about Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “After Hours: Tesla’s Musk Reassures, and Veeva’s Victory Sours – The Motley Fool” published on May 29, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “How to Invest in Cybersecurity Stocks – The Motley Fool” with publication date: August 02, 2019.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $1.68 million activity.

Invesco Ltd, which manages about $296.53 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in China Pete & Chem Corp (NYSE:SNP) by 22,843 shares to 65,250 shares, valued at $5.19 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Newmont Mng Corp (NYSE:NEM) by 345,485 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.98M shares, and cut its stake in Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.47, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 37 investors sold PANW shares while 168 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 102.19 million shares or 44.00% more from 70.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Washington-based Badgley Phelps Bell Inc has invested 0.02% in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Dsam Prtnrs (London) Ltd reported 0.34% in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). 932 were accumulated by Two Sigma Securities Ltd Liability Co. Paloma Management Co reported 9,444 shares. Chevy Chase reported 0% in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Bourgeon Mngmt Llc stated it has 2.37% in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). First Washington Corp accumulated 26,934 shares. California-based Avalon Asset Management Ltd Liability Company has invested 6.17% in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems holds 0.08% or 121,242 shares. Reynders Mcveigh Cap Lc, Massachusetts-based fund reported 3,495 shares. Hbk Sorce Advisory Ltd Com holds 0.06% or 2,617 shares. Sterling Capital Mgmt Ltd Company accumulated 24,664 shares. Aperio Group Incorporated Limited Liability holds 0.03% or 30,579 shares in its portfolio. Jennison Lc invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Daiwa Securities Grp reported 6,933 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.56, from 1.5 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 46 investors sold SABR shares while 103 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 106 raised stakes. 241.34 million shares or 0.77% less from 243.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pathstone Family Office Ltd Liability reported 0% in Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ:SABR). Hallmark Capital Management holds 0.21% or 88,584 shares. 17,005 were accumulated by First Citizens Comml Bank And Trust Company. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue stated it has 31,673 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Laurion Capital Limited Partnership owns 84,567 shares. Zwj Inv Counsel holds 1.1% of its portfolio in Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ:SABR) for 622,615 shares. Archon Management Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 97,257 shares. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Ltd Company, Massachusetts-based fund reported 157,800 shares. Strategic Advsr Limited Liability has invested 0.08% in Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ:SABR). Manufacturers Life The reported 0.01% in Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ:SABR). Synovus Fincl owns 680 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Mackay Shields Lc accumulated 739,110 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Retirement System Of Alabama holds 0.04% in Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ:SABR) or 358,509 shares. Stifel Fin holds 0% or 27,991 shares in its portfolio. The Illinois-based First Tru Limited Partnership has invested 0.03% in Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ:SABR).

More notable recent Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ:SABR) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Sabre (SABR) Expected to Beat Earnings Estimates: What to Know Ahead of Q1 Release – Nasdaq” on April 23, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Sabre Corporation (SABR) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 20, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on March 19, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Sabre announces upcoming webcast of second quarter 2019 earnings conference call – PRNewswire” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ:SABR) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Sabre (SABR) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates – Nasdaq” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Sabre Enters Oversold Territory (SABR) – Nasdaq” with publication date: December 20, 2018.

Causeway Capital Management Llc, which manages about $27.14 billion and $9.90 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dbx Etf Tr (ASHR) by 114,307 shares to 187,207 shares, valued at $5.38M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Credicorp Ltd (NYSE:BAP) by 1,824 shares in the quarter, for a total of 438,653 shares, and has risen its stake in Synnex Corp (NYSE:SNX).