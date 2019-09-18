Invesco LTD Has Upped Holding in Continental Resources (CLR) by $1.13 Million; Price Michael F Stake in Wabco Holdings (WBC) Boosted as Stock Price Declined

Invesco Ltd increased its stake in Continental Resources Inc (CLR) by 10.55% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Invesco Ltd bought 26,961 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.71% . The institutional investor held 282,427 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.89M, up from 255,466 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Invesco Ltd who had been investing in Continental Resources Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.79 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.53% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $34.16. About 1.34M shares traded. Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) has declined 41.40% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.40% the S&P500. Some Historical CLR News: 17/05/2018 – Continental Resources Announces Shelly Lambertz to Board of Directors; 30/04/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES ASSIGNED L-T IDR BBB- BY FITCH; STABLE; 11/04/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES INC CLR.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $65 FROM $60; 21/05/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES INC CLR.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $78 FROM $68; 06/03/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES’ STARK SPEAKS TO BLOOMBERG AT CERAWEEK; 20/04/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES INC CLR.N : MORGAN STANLEY NAMES CO TOP PICK IN OIL & GAS EXPLORATION IN NORTH AMERICA; 06/03/2018 Velocity Midstream Partners Announces the Completion of Its 12″ Crude Oil Pipeline Loop through the SCOOP Play and the Construc; 06/03/2018 – STARK: 2018 WILL BE `TURNING POINT’ FOR CONTINENTAL; 26/04/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES INC- QTRLY PROJECT WILDCAT WILL PROVIDE CONTINENTAL RESOURCES 400 MLN CUBIC FEET PER DAY OF ADDITIONAL TAKEAWAY CAPACITY; 26/04/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES INC – PROJECT WILDCAT COMMENCES SERVICE IN JUNE 2018 AND IS EXPECTED TO BE FULLY IN SERVICE IN JULY 2018

Price Michael F increased its stake in Wabco Holdings Inc. (WBC) by 54.85% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Price Michael F bought 43,390 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.35% . The hedge fund held 122,500 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $16.24 million, up from 79,110 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Price Michael F who had been investing in Wabco Holdings Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.90B market cap company. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $134.26. About 56,753 shares traded. WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC) has risen 8.29% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.29% the S&P500. Some Historical WBC News: 19/04/2018 – WABCO HOLDINGS INC – SEES 2018 SALES $3,885 MLN – $4,015 MLN; 19/04/2018 – WABCO Raises 2018 View To Sales $3.885B-$4.015B; 09/03/2018 – WABCO HOLDINGS INC – APPOINTMENT OF ROBERTO FIORONI TO POSITION OF CFO, COMMENCING NO LATER THAN JUNE 6, 2018 – SEC FILING; 06/03/2018 – WABCO SIGNS CONTRACT TO EQUIP GIRTEKA LOGISTICS ACROSS EUROPE; 12/04/2018 – WABCO HOLDINGS – NEW AWARDS SPECIFY $502 MLN IN NEW BUSINESS EARMARKED FROM 2018 THROUGH TO 2022 INCLUSIVELY; 19/04/2018 – WABCO HOLDINGS INC – SEES PERFORMANCE FULL YEAR 2018 DILUTED EPS TO NOW RANGE FROM $7.30 TO $7.80; 09/03/2018 – WABCO Appoints New Chief Financial Officer; 09/03/2018 – WABCO HOLDINGS INC SAYS HAS APPOINTED ROBERTO FIORONI TO ROLE OF CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER (CFO) STARTING BY JUNE 6, 2018; 12/04/2018 – WABCO WINS $745M IN NEW IN PAST FOUR QUARTERS, COMPRISING $502M; 09/03/2018 – WABCO HOLDINGS NAMES NEW CFO

Price Michael F, which manages about $770.94M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kaiser Aluminum Corp. (NASDAQ:KALU) by 30,000 shares to 20,000 shares, valued at $1.95M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Meredith Corp. (NYSE:MDP) by 8,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 350,200 shares, and cut its stake in Carter Bank & Trust (CARE).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.52, from 1.35 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 47 investors sold WBC shares while 104 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 43.07 million shares or 4.34% less from 45.03 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Envestnet Asset Mgmt has invested 0% of its portfolio in WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC). Pacific Glob Invest Communication owns 2,649 shares. Hm Payson holds 0.01% or 3,135 shares in its portfolio. Mariner Ltd Company reported 0.13% stake. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management invested 0% in WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC). Hrt Fincl Ltd holds 2,371 shares. 4,177 were reported by Sg Americas Secs Llc. Communications Of Vermont accumulated 133 shares. Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas has invested 0.05% in WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC). Strs Ohio has 0% invested in WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC) for 623 shares. Ww Asset Mngmt Inc owns 0.01% invested in WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC) for 2,160 shares. Carlson Lp has invested 1.76% of its portfolio in WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC). Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Incorporated invested 0.03% of its portfolio in WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC). Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership holds 0.17% or 153,139 shares in its portfolio. Eagle Asset Mngmt Incorporated holds 2,285 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.01, from 1 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 40 investors sold CLR shares while 96 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 83 raised stakes. 66.73 million shares or 7.77% less from 72.35 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Van Eck Assoc invested in 0% or 11,126 shares. Jennison Assocs Ltd Com stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR). Rafferty Asset Management Limited Com accumulated 0.11% or 143,883 shares. Sir Capital Ltd Partnership accumulated 403,938 shares or 2.97% of the stock. Bessemer Inc accumulated 21,595 shares or 0% of the stock. Parkside Fincl Financial Bank holds 0% of its portfolio in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) for 27 shares. Susquehanna Intl Grp Llp stated it has 0% in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR). Voya Lc has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR). Clearbridge Ltd Liability Com holds 0% or 227 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Columbia Pacific Advsrs Llc has 10.99% invested in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR). River Mercantile Asset Management Llp reported 74,120 shares stake. The Texas-based Caymus Partners LP has invested 3.21% in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR). Da Davidson And Com stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR). Eqis Capital Management Incorporated invested 0.12% in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR). The Arizona-based Tci Wealth Advisors has invested 0% in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR).

Invesco Ltd, which manages about $419.13B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 484,544 shares to 6.31 million shares, valued at $840.42M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Synchrony Finl (NYSE:SYF) by 144,695 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.78 million shares, and cut its stake in Gardner Denver Hldgs Inc.

Since March 22, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $5.51 million activity. On Wednesday, June 5 McNabb John T II bought $39,880 worth of Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) or 1,000 shares.