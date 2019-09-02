Invesco LTD Has Raised Its Position in Tractor Supply Co (TSCO) by $1.01 Million as Market Valuation Rose; Perkins Capital Management Holds Position in Chembio Diagnostics (CEMI)

Perkins Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Chembio Diagnostics Inc (CEMI) by 124.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Perkins Capital Management Inc bought 151,250 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.82% . The institutional investor held 272,650 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.51 million, up from 121,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Chembio Diagnostics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $87.30M market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $5.05. About 31,053 shares traded. Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEMI) has declined 46.46% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 46.46% the S&P500. Some Historical CEMI News: 16/05/2018 – Chembio Diagnostics Names John Potthoff, Ph.D. to Its Bd of Directors; 24/05/2018 – Chembio Diagnostics Announces Agreement with Bio-Manguinhos to Commercialize Point-of-Care Tests for Dengue, Zika and Chikungunya in Brazil; 09/05/2018 – Gagnon Securities Buys New 1.4% Position in Chembio Diagnostics; 25/04/2018 – CHEMBIO DIAGNOSTICS INC – WILL RECEIVE FUNDING FROM LUMIRADX, SUBJECT TO CERTAIN MILESTONES, TO DEVELOP CERTAIN NEW POC INFECTIOUS DISEASE TESTS; 11/05/2018 – Cortina Asset Buys New 3.7% Position in Chembio Diagnostics

Invesco Ltd increased its stake in Tractor Supply Co (TSCO) by 1.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Invesco Ltd bought 10,447 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.76% . The institutional investor held 918,304 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $89.77 million, up from 907,857 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Invesco Ltd who had been investing in Tractor Supply Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.15 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.15% or $2.24 during the last trading session, reaching $101.88. About 824,700 shares traded. Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) has risen 40.56% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.56% the S&P500. Some Historical TSCO News: 11/04/2018 – Petsense Expands National Retail Presence With Entry Into Florida; 16/05/2018 – Tractor Supply at Site Visit Hosted By Bernstein AB Today; 24/04/2018 – Lake Cty Record: Tractor Supply breaks ground; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity OTC Adds Cboe, Exits Tractor Supply, Cuts Ubisoft; 26/04/2018 – TRACTOR SUPPLY CO TSCO.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.09, REV VIEW $7.73 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 10/05/2018 – Tractor Supply Company Shareholders Elect Denise L. Jackson to Its Board of Directors; 26/04/2018 – Tractor Supply Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – Tractor Supply: Sees FY18 Comparable Store Sales Up 2.0%-3.0%; 10/05/2018 – Tractor Supply Company Announces 14.8% Dividend Increase, Marking Eighth Consecutive Year of Dividend Increases; 26/04/2018 – TRACTOR SUPPLY CO. CONFIRMS 2018 FINL GUIDANCE

Invesco Ltd, which manages about $296.53B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Entegris Inc (NASDAQ:ENTG) by 583,102 shares to 382,473 shares, valued at $13.65 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Relx Plc by 355,526 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.89M shares, and cut its stake in Gannett Co Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 48 investors sold TSCO shares while 186 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 158 raised stakes. 95.15 million shares or 3.31% less from 98.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fdx Advisors Inc has 0.02% invested in Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) for 4,715 shares. Michigan-based Arcadia Inv Management Corporation Mi has invested 1.06% in Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO). Eagle Ridge Invest Mngmt has invested 2.6% in Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO). Smith Thomas W reported 17,000 shares or 1.24% of all its holdings. Moreover, Beck Mack And Oliver Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.02% invested in Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO). Conestoga Capital Advsrs Ltd has 7,055 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Meeder Asset Mgmt reported 0.01% in Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO). Moreover, Altavista Wealth Mngmt has 2.16% invested in Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO). Bbva Compass National Bank Incorporated invested in 0.02% or 3,223 shares. Livingston Group Asset Mngmt (Operating As Southport Management) reported 0.25% stake. Clean Yield Gru invested in 0.71% or 17,855 shares. Atria Limited Com holds 0.02% or 5,159 shares. 16,480 are held by Mount Vernon Md. Advisor Prtnrs Limited Com has 2,993 shares. Reliance Of Delaware reported 0.04% stake.

Perkins Capital Management Inc, which manages about $176.63M and $151.88 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Caredx Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) by 66,060 shares to 131,900 shares, valued at $4.16M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) by 7,585 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 59,449 shares, and cut its stake in Electrameccanica Vehs Corp.