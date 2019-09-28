Invesco LTD Has Raised Brooks Automation (BRKS) Position By $24.30 Million; Citizens Community Bancorp (CZWI)’s Sentiment Is 0.8

Invesco Ltd increased Brooks Automation Inc (BRKS) stake by 61.17% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Invesco Ltd acquired 639,558 shares as Brooks Automation Inc (BRKS)’s stock rose 2.00%. The Invesco Ltd holds 1.69M shares with $65.30M value, up from 1.05M last quarter. Brooks Automation Inc now has $2.67 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.19% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $36.9. About 660,638 shares traded or 44.52% up from the average. Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) has risen 28.43% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.43% the S&P500. Some Historical BRKS News: 01/05/2018 – BROOKS AUTOMATION SEES 3Q EPS 28C TO 34C, EST. 38C; 19/04/2018 – Brooks Automation Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – DJ Brooks Automation Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BRKS); 24/04/2018 – BROOKS AUTOMATION SEES BIOSPECIMAN BUY ADDING TO ADJ EARNINGS; 01/05/2018 – Brooks Automation 2Q EPS 95c; 01/05/2018 – BROOKS AUTOMATION 2Q REV. $207M, EST. $199.5M; 28/03/2018 – Brooks Automation Sees Deal Adding to Non-GAAP EPS This Year; 01/05/2018 – Brooks Automation 2Q Net $67M; 01/05/2018 – Brooks Automation Sees 3Q Rev $215M-$225M; 01/05/2018 – Brooks Automation 2Q Adj EPS 40c

Citizens Community Bancorp Inc (CZWI) investors sentiment increased to 0.8 in 2019 Q2. It’s up 0.09, from 0.71 in 2019Q1. The ratio has improved, as 8 funds opened new and increased equity positions, while 10 sold and decreased their equity positions in Citizens Community Bancorp Inc. The funds in our database reported: 5.02 million shares, down from 5.08 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of funds holding Citizens Community Bancorp Inc in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 1 Reduced: 9 Increased: 6 New Position: 2.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.26, from 1.49 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 14 investors sold BRKS shares while 74 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 72.30 million shares or 0.87% less from 72.94 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 27,136 were accumulated by Citigroup. Jennison Assoc Ltd owns 1.10 million shares. Glenmede Com Na invested in 795,896 shares or 0.14% of the stock. Marshall Wace Llp owns 0% invested in Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) for 9,572 shares. Sigma Planning owns 11,269 shares. Huntington Bankshares invested in 1 shares or 0% of the stock. Geode Cap Limited Liability Company stated it has 929,504 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue reported 24,555 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Proshare Ltd Liability Corp invested in 9,428 shares or 0% of the stock. Nebraska-based Bridges Investment Mngmt has invested 0.07% in Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS). Alliancebernstein Lp has 0% invested in Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS). The Texas-based United Automobile Association has invested 0.05% in Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt invested 0.02% in Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS). Retail Bank Of New York Mellon owns 1.62 million shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Psagot House invested in 0% or 2,169 shares.

Invesco Ltd decreased Geo Group Inc New (NYSE:GEO) stake by 138,882 shares to 663,652 valued at $13.94 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Under Armour Inc stake by 201,151 shares and now owns 1.02M shares. Invesco Qqq Tr was reduced too.

Among 3 analysts covering Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Brooks Automation has $4700 highest and $3500 lowest target. $41’s average target is 11.11% above currents $36.9 stock price. Brooks Automation had 8 analyst reports since April 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was downgraded by Citigroup to “Neutral” on Monday, September 23. FBR Capital maintained Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) on Friday, August 2 with “Buy” rating. The company was maintained on Friday, August 23 by Stephens.

Analysts await Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZWI) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $0.27 earnings per share, up 125.00% or $0.15 from last year’s $0.12 per share. CZWI’s profit will be $3.04M for 10.20 P/E if the $0.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.23 actual earnings per share reported by Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 17.39% EPS growth.

Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. operates as a holding firm for Citizens Community Federal N.A. that provides various consumer, and commercial and agricultural banking services and products primarily in Wisconsin, Minnesota, and Michigan, the United States. The company has market cap of $124.21 million. It offers various deposit products, including demand deposits, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. It has a 17.98 P/E ratio. The firm also provides commercial loans, agricultural loans, residential mortgages, home equity lines-of-credit, commercial and industrial loans, and consumer and other loans.

The stock increased 0.46% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $11.02. About 2,398 shares traded. Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. (CZWI) has declined 22.17% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.17% the S&P500.

Cutler Capital Management Llc holds 1.31% of its portfolio in Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. for 271,230 shares. Fj Capital Management Llc owns 920,000 shares or 0.95% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Thb Asset Management has 0.57% invested in the company for 327,315 shares. The New York-based Maltese Capital Management Llc has invested 0.55% in the stock. Ejf Capital Llc, a Virginia-based fund reported 351,181 shares.

